Taco Bamba’s spread of nachos, meats, and wings on a wooden table.
Taco Bamba sends out wings and build-your-own nacho kits for Super Bowl Sunday.
Taco Bamba/official photo

Where to Score Game Day Specials for Super Bowl LVI in D.C.

Prep for the epic sports event with platters of wings, nacho kits, Italian spreads and sandwiches, and more

by Vinciane Ngomsi
Taco Bamba sends out wings and build-your-own nacho kits for Super Bowl Sunday.
| Taco Bamba/official photo
by Vinciane Ngomsi

The Cincinnati Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13. Even if the celebrations look different than in previous years, the menu should still be plentiful and hearty enough to last through pregame parties, the halftime show, and any postgame festivities.

While restaurants won’t be packed to the brim with screaming fans, they aren’t skimping on spreads to cater to at-home celebrations. From traditional fare like nachos and barbecue to offbeat options for Italian and French, here are takeout specials to meet all game day needs.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. 2Fifty Texas BBQ

4700 Riverdale Rd
Riverdale, MD 20737
(240) 764-8763
The barbecue favorite boasts four different game day options. The most expensive, a $275 platter, yields a dozen smoked whole chicken wings, 1.5 pounds of wagyu brisket, two pounds of pork spare ribs, two beef ribs, four smoked sausages, one pound of pulled pork, four sides and 14 pieces of cornbread. While all that feeds up to 10, there are smaller sizes of the aforementioned foods for four.

2. Ghostburger at Taqueria Las Gemelas

1280 4th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0550
Ghostburger’s new pop-up inside Taqueria Las Gemelas will be offering a $65 “SuperBowl Pack” which will include two Ghostburger double burgers, two hamburguesa doubles, two orders of fries, carnitas nachos, and four chocolate chip brown butter cookies, with the option to add on Mayahuels, margaritas, or Jamo Bucks by the bottle for $33. The package severs four and it’s only available for takeout and delivery. 

3. Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 878-8404
The French staple in Georgetown whips up a meaty tray of eight double patty burgers with caramelized onion jam, cheese, and bacon-red wine aioli for $80There’s also a Caesar salad plate for $39.95, beef bourguignon for $84.95, and macaroni and cheese with smoked gruyère and mornay for $34.95. Available for pick-up only. At upper Northwest Italian sister spot Al Dente, consider Super Bowl Sunday to-go trays of chicken Parmesan with spaghetti marinara for $85 and rigatoni with tomato sauce for $40 (feeds four to six).

A big bowl of beef bourguignon at Brasserie Liberté
Stock up on beef bourguignon at Brasserie Liberté.
Brasserie Liberté/official photo

4. RPM Italian

650 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 204-4480
If Italian for Super Bowl Sunday sounds like a good idea, RPM offers platters of chicken parmesan sliders for $38 per dozen, a dozen of prime beef sliders for $50, mini meatballs for $28 a dozen, caprese skewers for $32 a dozen, and more. Mini desserts of cheesecake, tiramisu, and budino go for $24 a dozen.

5. Ottoman Taverna

425 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0389
The Turkish favorite is leaning in on cold dips like hummus, muhammara with red peppers and walnuts, haydari with labneh yogurt, mint, dill, walnuts and more for $39.95. For something heavier, consider a $39.96 potato cakes platter with feta cheese and yogurt sauce and 30-piece falafel dish with white rice, and hummus for $44.95.

6. Duke's Grocery

2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 733-3967
Available at just the Foggy Bottom location, the $120 Super Bowl package at Duke’s Grocery feeds up to six and consists of 20 wings in two flavors, 10 slides with four different options like the classic proper burger to spicy aubergine, a choice between mac and cheese and buffalo chicken dip, and for an extra $38, an apple, key lime, chocolate chess, or coconut custard pie.

7. Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Washington D.C.

425 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 737-7770
The family-style eatery in Penn Quarter sends out supersized platters of hero sandwiches for Super Bowl Sunday parties. The carb-filled carryout order ($300) serves 15 and includes a choice of a salad and selection of sandwich options (Italian cold cuts, warm chicken cutlet, grilled veggies, and more). Order online for pickup.

 

Carmine’s sandwiches
Carmine’s sends out lots of sandwiches for Super Bowl.
Carmine’s/official photo

8. Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland St
Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
Chef Andrew Darneille is offering a series of game day packages that feed six to eight, including everything from build-your-own nachos, a St. Louis rib platter, and barbecue feast, which includes a pound of pulled pork, pulled chicken, smoked turkey, prime brisket, jalapeno cheddar sausage, a rack of St. Louis ribs, pork belly and a choice of two homemade barbecue sauces. A la carte sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, baked beans, and bourbon mashed sweet potatoes and coleslaw are also available. Pre-order by Saturday, February 12 at 5 p.m. here.

9. Taco Bamba (multiple locations)

4000 Wilson Blvd Suite C
Arlington, VA 22203
(571) 777-1477
For Super Bowl LVI, chef Victor Albisu’s beloved taqueria offers the “Big Game Platter” from all of its locations now through Super Bowl Sunday. Serving three to four, the $75 spread includes

18 Bamba wings with cotija poblano ranch; a nacho set stocked with carne asada, barbacoa, spiced ground beef, birria, carnitas, chorizo, chicken tinga, spicy ‘shroom, or roasted buffalo cauliflower; queso, guacamole, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, and crema; and choice of salsa. Order here.

