Irregardless’s shrimp and grits swimming in piperade (Basque stew) and kabocha squash with couscous and date syrup.
Jen Chase/Jennifer Chase Photography

Where to Eat and Drink on H Street

Discover natural wine bars, fluffy pizzas, Ethiopian food, and much more

by Mekita Rivas Updated
Irregardless's shrimp and grits swimming in piperade (Basque stew) and kabocha squash with couscous and date syrup.
| Jen Chase/Jennifer Chase Photography
by Mekita Rivas Updated

The H Street NE corridor has experienced a massive amount of development in recent years, giving rise to new restaurants and nightlife across the neighborhood. Of course, there are still the Atlas District stalwarts such as The Pug, Sticky Rice, and Toki Underground, and they’re now joined by everything from freshly baked bagels to vegan diners.

Ready to embark on a culinary tour of one of D.C.’s most popular destinations? Refer to the list below for a solid starting point. Although this list is by no means comprehensive, it provides a good overview to an H Street food or drink crawl.

The Little Grand

As a self-described “pizza alley bar,” The Little Grand hits all the marks for ambiance and appetizing bites. Head to this hideaway that’s tucked into an alley off 7th Street NE (right next to Industrious) and snack on a slice of pizza — the potato pie and seasonal supreme come highly recommended — with a side of fresh ricotta and meatballs. The eclectic drinks menu offers standbys like negronis and daiquiris, in addition to lesser-known Italian wines and non-alcoholic options.

808 7th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 758-0783
(202) 758-0783

Taqueria Al Lado II

Owner-chef Rolando Frias pulls from his time living in Mexico City to create the menu at Taqueria Al Lado, which has another location in Adams Morgan. While the tacos are undoubtedly the main draw here, the fresh guacamole, ceviche and elote are also not to be missed. Consider topping off a round of tacos with a refreshingly sweet horchata that doubles as dessert. 

809 12th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Bar Elena

Bar Elena is popular with locals and industry vets for its happy hour specials. On weekdays, there’s both an early-bird happy hour (5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) as well as a late night happy hour (10 p.m. to 11 p.m.). Drink discounts are aplenty, including $5 house wine and $2 off all cocktails. Food-wise, happy hour gets diners $8 nachos, $7 tostadas and $6 tacos.

414 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 450-3265
(202) 450-3265

Granville Moore's

Dark wood-covered bar Granville Moore’s is set to mark its 16-year-anniversary of serving moules frites and Belgian brews to the neighborhood. It’s also a go-to spot for weekend brunch and breakfast sandwiches.

1238 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 399-2546
(202) 399-2546
Moules frites at Granville Moore’s.
Photo: Granville Moore’s

Stable DC

Swiss-trained chefs David Fritsche and Silvan Kraemer debuted Stable six years ago, and it remains an H Street standby. With ski chalet looks and a Swiss menu, down to the interactive raclette stations and fondue grilled cheese, it’s an ideal spot to warm up with a hot cocktail — like gluehwein (spiced hot red wine) or spiked apple cider — and chase the winter blues away.

1324 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 733-4604
(202) 733-4604
Photo by Rey Lopez for Eater DC

Sticky Rice

Buckets of tater tots, creative sushi, and a kids-eat-free menu are draws of this the long-running, party-ready Sticky Rice. To really make a night of it, book the restaurant’s new next-door private karaoke rooms for post-dinner revelry.

1224 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 397-7655
(202) 397-7655

Copycat Co.

Copycat Co. is a two-in-one deal: downstairs, find dumplings, bao buns, and pot stickers. Upstairs is a dimly lit drinking den with cocktail names scribbled on chalkboards — making it the best spot on H Street for a daiquiri.

1110 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 241-1952
(202) 241-1952
Dumplings and drinks at Copycat Co.
Photo: Copycat Co.

The Queen Vic

British-themed gastropub The Queen Vic is the spot to watch soccer with a Guinness, or try dishes like roasted marrow bones or a full English breakfast. The dark-wooded, brick-walled pub is also D.C.’s only official Liverpool FC bar.

1206 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 396-2001
(202) 396-2001

The Pug

This classic H Street dive bar is a very laid-back place to bend the elbow. So order a Natty Boh tallboy and try to find the bar’s Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots game.

1234 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
The Pug [Photo: Facebook] Photo: The Pug

Toki Underground

The ramen craze in D.C. got its start with Toki Underground, which still packs diners into its treehouse-like second floor space for Taipei curry chicken ramen. There’s also vegan ramen options, as well as lunch service seven days a week.

1234 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 388-3086
(202) 388-3086
Photo: Toki Underground

Fancy Radish

Richard Landau and Kate Jacoby bring a critically acclaimed vegan restaurant to the Atlas District, and they’re also the duo behind high-end Philadelphia restaurant Vedge and its casual counterpart, V Street. Favorites include a turmeric-spiced cauliflower, a zesty roasted carrot, and a Peruvian-style smoked potato causa.

600 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 675-8341
(202) 675-8341

Irregardless

This two-story restaurant serves seasonal tasting menus with beverage pairings that spotlight wines from across the world, with a special focus on Virginia varietals. Out of the kitchen, led by executive chef Ben Browning, diners can expect a bounty reflective of the Mid-Atlantic with nods to the flavors of Browning’s Parisian childhood, including dishes like okinawan purple sweet potato gnocchi and short rib bourguignon.

502 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 741-1741
(202) 741-1741
The two-story rowhouse got a midcentury modern redesign.
Jen Chase/Jennifer Chase Photography

Sospeso

This romantic brick-lined eatery’s menu evolves from morning house pastries to hummus, halloumi, Turkish lentil soup, and hearty carbonara and grilled lamb chop orders for dinner. Find $6 wines and $5 crispy potatoes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

1344 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 827-3123
(202) 827-3123
Sospeso/Facebook

Maketto

Chef Erik Bruner-Yang’s Maketto is a looker: It’s a menswear shop, a coffee bar, and a restaurant with a gorgeous indoor-outdoor dining room. Once diners are done gawking, they order soup dumplings (in an unlimited serving if you dare), plus Taiwanese fried chicken and dim sum brunch.

1351 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 838-9972
(202) 838-9972
Photo by Rey Lopez for Eater DC

The Haymaker Bar

This neighborhood hangout has a cozy feel, complete with a wood-paneled bar and warm amber lighting. The light menu features small bites — like popcorn shrimp and hot honey wings — until 11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The bar, meanwhile, keeps the party going until 1 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, and pours everything from punches to slushies.

1015 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 880-5084
(202) 880-5084

DC Harvest

This diner offers a boozy bottomless brunch on weekends, which includes mimosas, bloody marys and other brunch cocktails. The menu features farm-fresh dishes sourced locally, including a vegan eggplant BLT that’s a top seller. Reservations are recommended, and a private dining room is available for larger parties to rent out. 

517 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 629-3296
(202) 629-3296

Cane

Since opening its doors in 2019, Cane has become a dining destination unto itself. Now led by Trinidadian-born Jeanine Prime, the St. James sibling spot channels the vibes of rum shops back home. The menu ranges from rounds of fry-bread stuffed with curried chickpeas and spicy chutney to grilled oxtails, and smoked coconut soft serve. Fresh juices make up the base of rum-heavy cocktails and punches.

403 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 675-2011
(202) 675-2011
Rey Lopez/ Eater D.C.

Bullfrog Bagels on H Street

With multiple locations across D.C., Bullfrog Bagel is a reliable contender for breakfast on the go, offering a host of bagelwiches, including a stellar smoked salmon BLT. The H Street outpost is the company’s original location, and it’s where guests can enjoy a full brunch on the weekends, plus a full bar.

1341 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 494-2609
(202) 494-2609
Photo: Bullfrog Bagels

Ethiopic Restaurant

Ethiopic has been a mainstay on H Street, with 2023 marking its 13th year in operation. With generously portioned sample platters and vegetarian and omnivore entrees alike, there’s something for everyone at this local favorite. Just be sure to leave for dessert — the honey nut baklava and chocolate souffle are solid options.

401 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 675-2066
(202) 675-2066

Bronze

Inspired by the story of a fictional Afrofuturist character, Alonzo Bronze, this new addition to H Street boasts a sprawling 26-foot bar and three levels of dining space. Hailing from Brooklyn, Afro-Caribbean chef Toya Henry puts together a menu that brings to life the world of Alonzo Bronze, whose travels would have inspired dishes like braised oxtail with pappardelle and bush smoked snapper.

1245 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 478-6833
(202) 478-6833

Pow Pow

Pow Pow is often cited as the best fast-casual restaurant on H Street catering to vegetarian, vegan, and kosher diners. The menu features Asian-style plant-based salads, hearty grain bowls, and oversized egg rolls.

1253 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 399-1364
(202) 399-1364
Biergarten Haus

Biergarten Haus doesn’t mess around when it comes to Oktoberfest. The German beer hall and its outdoor beer garden is a go-to for liters of Spaten paired with pretzels and mustard. And it has a dog-friendly patio. Co-owner Aaron McGovern also runs essential raw bar Brine next door.

1355 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 388-4053
(202) 388-4053

Hill Prince

Built in a historic row house, the equestrian-themed Hill Prince packs plenty of charm and offers a range of classic cocktails. The house punch is $8, and the Old Bay artichoke dip makes for a delicious bar snack. Out back, visit the picturesque patio in the bar’s 100-year-old carriage house.

1337 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 399-1337
(202) 399-1337
The bar at Hill Prince.
Photo by Rey Lopez for Eater DC

