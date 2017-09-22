Where to Eat and Drink on H Street

The H Street NE corridor has experienced a massive amount of development in recent years, giving rise to new restaurants and nightlife across the neighborhood. Of course, there are still the Atlas District stalwarts such as The Pug, Sticky Rice, and Toki Underground, and they’re now joined by everything from freshly baked bagels to vegan diners.

Ready to embark on a culinary tour of one of D.C.’s most popular destinations? Refer to the list below for a solid starting point. Although this list is by no means comprehensive, it provides a good overview to an H Street food or drink crawl.