The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.
Fresh picks around town for bottomless mimosas, standout eggs Benedict, and more
Miss Toya’s Creole House
Seating for brunch at Silver Spring’s 5,200-square-foot homage to New Orleans cooking lasts 90 minutes. The $70 brunch package option includes an appetizer or item from the oyster bar, any flavored mimosa, and any brunch entree. All dishes are cooked Creole style, and its influence is evident everywhere from the deep-fried catfish and grits ($30) to the spicy Creole ribeye steak and eggs ($30). Bottomless drinks include the choice of mimosa, bellini, or Creole punch for $40.
The Breakfast Club
This polished new spot in Silver Spring stays true to its name. On Saturdays and Sundays, head over to the Breakfast Club starting at 8 a.m. for brunch dishes served until 11 a.m. Choose from cinnamon roll pancakes topped with vanilla cream cheese frosting ($15), seafood grits made with shrimp and crab ($32), and a variety of cocktails ranging from classic mimosas to “Tales of the Caribbean” (coconut rum, orange bitters, cinnamon, and ginger).
Opal
The culinary duo behind Logan Circle’s Nina May opened Opal in Chevy Chase this past October, and the costal American restaurant is now serving brunch on weekends from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Channel your inner child with peanut butter and jelly pancakes topped with smoked maple syrup ($19) or a “Green Eggs and Ham” Benedict ($22), an homage to children’s book author Dr. Seuss (spinach hollandaise makes them green).
Whitlow's DC
The beloved dive that relocated from Clarendon to Shaw just brought back its bottomless brunch ($45). From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., choose and entree and keep filling up a branded mug with mimosas, bloody marys, Bud Lights, and draft margaritas.
Nama Ko
Japanese restaurant Nama Ko is the latest venture from Boston-based celebrity chef Michael Schlow and opened in Logan Circle in September. Its brunch menu features an array of buns and dumplings, like pork belly bao ($9) and shrimp gyoza ($11), plus a selection of eight breakfast specials ranging from a Japanese omelet made with fresh Maryland crab and yuzu bernaise ($16) to a play on “shrimp and grits” with chopped pork belly, congee, and poached shrimp ($13).
Ellington Park Bistro
Head over to the St. Gregory Hotel for a weekend brunch service complete with live music and bottomless drinks. For $32, sip on mimosas and spritzes designed by local mixologist Taha Ismail. The four spritz flavors range from a combination of calamansi, turmeric-vanilla and prosecco pear to pomegranate, Aperol, vodka, and club soda. Add onto the indulgence with jumbo lump crab deviled eggs or a brioche French toast soaked in a bourbon custard.
Le Clou
If you’re looking for luxe, endless drinks to pair with breakfast, head to Morrow Hotel’s Le Clou where the new weekend brunch menu includes bottomless champagne tiers ranging from $75 to $350 per person. Brunch dishes feature French classics like croque madame and quiche lorraine.
CUT by Wolfgang Puck - DC
Chef Andrew Skala and his team at Georgetown’s Wolfgang Puck restaurant just debuted a brunch menu. Available exclusively on the weekends, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., dishes include the D.C. Benedict ($28) with maple glazed pork belly, persimmon jam, and aleppo pepper hollandaise. Bloody mary aficionados have three different ways to get their fix, from a classic “District Mary” ($18) to a “Smoked Mary” ($21) made with mezcal and habanero tequila.
Prost DC
Cheers to weekend mornings at Prost, where a $30 “Prost Bottomless” will get you endless mimosas, Spaten draft beers and Bloody Marys for an hour and a half. Soak it up with the enthusiastically named “Deutsch Baby!!!”
Bantam King
The Chinatown ramen restaurant has created the ultimate Sunday hangover treat: The “Doffle,” a malasada doughnut pressed in a waffle maker and deep fried, served with fried chicken, butter and syrup. Available only on Sundays starting at noon.
Bar Ivy
The modern American venture from Blagden Hospitality group opened this June bringing West Coast-style vibes to Arlington’s Clarendon neighborhood, including a brunch menu featuring farro pancakes ($15) and a pork belly Benedict ($18). For $7, load up on carbs with Bar Ivy’s bread service—a basket complete with Hawaiian sweet bread, miso honey butter and jam.