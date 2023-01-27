The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.

Seating for brunch at Silver Spring’s 5,200-square-foot homage to New Orleans cooking lasts 90 minutes. The $70 brunch package option includes an appetizer or item from the oyster bar, any flavored mimosa, and any brunch entree. All dishes are cooked Creole style, and its influence is evident everywhere from the deep-fried catfish and grits ($30) to the spicy Creole ribeye steak and eggs ($30). Bottomless drinks include the choice of mimosa, bellini, or Creole punch for $40.