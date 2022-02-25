Share All sharing options for: Where to Down a Strong Hurricane in D.C.

Though there are a few origin stories of the Hurricane, the most widely accepted is its birth at Pat O’Brien’s in New Orleans. Manufacturing replaced distilleries during World War II, making fan-favorite whiskey very hard to come by. Rum, on the other hand, was so plentiful that bar owners had to buy 50 cases of it for just a single case of whiskey. Bars were drowning in rum.

A sunset-hued, patio-pounder of a drink, Pat O’s poured summery flavors of passion fruit, lime, and plenty of rum into a hurricane lamp-shaped glass to dry up some of that excess rum in the closet. It’s a problem-solver of a drink. Plus, its sunny disposition was just what the world wanted in those dark days of war and scarcity.

It’s not surprising that the Hurricane is popping up at lots of bars across D.C. these days. It’s a tough time with scarcity and illness and war on everyone’s minds. A cocktail that doesn’t take itself too seriously, tastes like a vacation, and packs a punch might be just the antidote, if even just for an afternoon.

Here are the best versions of the Crescent City’s iconic cocktail in D.C. area. Some Hurricanes only show up on Fat Tuesday (Tuesday, March 1), but many are available all year long.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.