A Hurricane in a Pat O’Brien’s glass on a marble bar
Dauphine’s brings downtown a year-round Hurricane.
Jen Chase/Jennifer Chase Photography

Where to Down a Strong Hurricane in D.C.

Sip the potent New Orleans favorite on Fat Tuesday or all year long

by Tierney Plumb and Stephanie Carter
Dauphine’s brings downtown a year-round Hurricane.
| Jen Chase/Jennifer Chase Photography
by Tierney Plumb and Stephanie Carter

Though there are a few origin stories of the Hurricane, the most widely accepted is its birth at Pat O’Brien’s in New Orleans. Manufacturing replaced distilleries during World War II, making fan-favorite whiskey very hard to come by. Rum, on the other hand, was so plentiful that bar owners had to buy 50 cases of it for just a single case of whiskey. Bars were drowning in rum.

A sunset-hued, patio-pounder of a drink, Pat O’s poured summery flavors of passion fruit, lime, and plenty of rum into a hurricane lamp-shaped glass to dry up some of that excess rum in the closet. It’s a problem-solver of a drink. Plus, its sunny disposition was just what the world wanted in those dark days of war and scarcity.

It’s not surprising that the Hurricane is popping up at lots of bars across D.C. these days. It’s a tough time with scarcity and illness and war on everyone’s minds. A cocktail that doesn’t take itself too seriously, tastes like a vacation, and packs a punch might be just the antidote, if even just for an afternoon.

Here are the best versions of the Crescent City’s iconic cocktail in D.C. area. Some Hurricanes only show up on Fat Tuesday (Tuesday, March 1), but many are available all year long.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. McClellan's Retreat

2031 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 265-6270
(202) 265-6270
Visit Website

The Dupont date spot decked out with colorful string lights celebrates Fat Tuesday with $10 Hurricanes from 4 p.m. to close. Bar manager Brian Nixon’s version honors the original with homemade fassionola, topped with an upside down umbrella that appears to be blowing in the wind.

A Hurricane on a wooden bar with an upside-down umbrella.
The Hurricane at McClellan’s Retreat.
Taylor Mickal/official photo

2. Tilt

1612 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 319-1612
(202) 319-1612
Visit Website

The Hurricane at Peal Dive Oyster Palace’s eccentric upstairs bar whirls passion fruit, orange, lime, and aged Bacardi and Real McCoy rums ($14). Black Restaurant Group’s Logan Circle festivities include a Mardi Gras drag brunch on Sunday, February 27, Service Bar pop-up on Monday, February 28, and Fat Tuesday party.

3. Dolce Vita Coastal Mediterranean Cuisine

1610 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 506-4872
(202) 506-4872
Visit Website

Logan Circle’s luxe new restaurant gets into the Big Easy spirit with a Hurricane made with Don Q Cristal rum, Chinola liqueur, passion fruit syrup, mandarin, lime, and Luxardo syrup ($14).

A lengthy bar lined in brick and blue bar stools
The chic bar at Dolce Vita sends out Hurricanes.
Laura Chase de Formigny/Dolce Vita

4. Logan Tavern

1423 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 332-3710
(202) 332-3710
Visit Website

Logan Tavern throws a week-long Mardi Gras party (Monday, February 28 to Sunday, March 6) with $10 Hurricanes and a New Orleans dish (blackened grilled shrimp, jalapeno grits with andouille sausage, and an almond romesco sauce).

 

A pink cocktail in front of a horse print
Logan Tavern’s Hurricane.
Jill Collins/Logan Tavern

5. Last Call Bar

1301-A, 4th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 543-2051
(202) 543-2051
Visit Website

The lively Northeast dive bar from Gina Chersevani and Rachel Sergi slings “Hurrican’t” cocktails with rum, passion fruit, spiced grenadine cordial, mango, and lime ($11). Fat Tuesday also calls for Jell-O shots in Mardi Gras colors (purple, green, and gold).

6. Dauphine’s

1100 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 758-3785
(202) 758-3785
Visit Website

Downtown’s elegant ode to New Orleans models its cocktail after the same French Quarter favorite served at Cane & Table, complete with its historical reproduction of the elusive fassionola syrup ($15). A Pat O’Brien’s glass adds an extra authentic touch. All drinks are designed by New Orleans-based barman Neal Bodenheimer, who owns both Cane & Table and James Beard Award-winning Cure.

A Hurricane in a Pat O’Brien’s glass with a tiki umbrella.
The Hurricane at Dauphine’s stays put all year.
Jen Chase/Jennifer Chase Photography

7. Brine

1359 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 591-1739
(202) 591-1739
Visit Website

The acclaimed raw bar on H Street NE celebrates Fat Tuesday with $10 hurricanes and $10 Bourbon Street oysters (normally $13), from 5 p.m. to close.

A Hurricane in a clear glass topped with a tiki umbrella
Brine’s frothy Hurricane.
Brine/official photo

8. Po Boy Jim Bar and Grill

709 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 621-7071
(202) 621-7071
Visit Website

H Street’s po’boy stalwart serves not one, but five, types of layered Hurricanes. The strongest of the bunch starts with Bacardi (dark and white) rums, fruit juices sinked with grenadine, and blue curacao. A whopping five more rums (white, pineapple, coconut, black, and spice) join Captain Morgan Cannon Blast. The dangerous drink is topped with a bottle of Abita Purple Haze lager.

Two Hurricanes on a bar
The rum-heavy Hurricanes at Po Boy Jim are not for the faint of heart.
Po Boy Jim/official photo

9. Bayou Bakery

1515 N Courthouse Rd
Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-2410
(703) 243-2410
Visit Website

A frozen drink machine churns out slushy, rum-packed Hurricanes at Arlington’s 12-year-old Bayou Bakery, combining the iconic tiki-inspired cocktail with the Crescent City’s other favorite party beverage — the frozen daiquiri. Owner and New Orleans native David Guas also pours Hurricanes in the traditional liquid form. During Carnival season, a frozen king cake daiquiri also joins the menu. On Fat Tuesday, come for live jazz and deep discounts on Hurricanes, gumbo, and muffulettas. 

Frozen cocktails in plastic cups
Frozen Hurricanes at Bayou Bakery ($12 or $16 for 16-ounce pouch).
Bayou Bakery/official photo

10. Chasin' Tails

2200 N Westmoreland St
Arlington, VA 22213
(703) 538-2565
(703) 538-2565
Visit Website

The Hurricane is one of the “Bayou cocktails” at this Arlington crawfish and seafood spot, made with Malibu coconut rum, Captain Morgan, and Myer’s dark rum ($12). There’s a Northern Virginia location in Centreville, too.

11. Barrel

613 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 543-3623
(202) 543-3623
Visit Website

The rustic Southern restaurant on Capitol Hill sends out $9 Hurricanes from 4 p.m. to close on Fat Tuesday. Nearby sister bar Union Pub will serve $7 versions from Saturday, February 26, through Fat Tuesday, from 4 p.m. to close.

A tall Hurricane with a brick background.
Barrel is all about Hurricanes this Fat Tuesday.
Barrel/official photo

12. Crazy Aunt Helen's

713 8th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 750-8140
(202) 750-8140
Visit Website

Capitol Hill’s color-soaked diner serves a spin on the New Orleans classic. “Your Mama’s Fruit Punch” ($16) comes with Cotton & Reed dry spiced rum, Lyon dark rum, cane guava tiki punch, and lime.

A Hurricane in a glass surrounded by paper straws
Cotton & Reed rum helps build a Hurricane hybrid at Crazy Aunt Helen’s.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s/official photo

13. Solace Outpost Navy Yard

71 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 652-1528
(202) 652-1528
Visit Website

Solace Brewing Company’s huge Navy Yard tap room opened last month with six beertails ($12), including an ode to the original Hurricane served at Pat O’Brien’s in New Orleans. The key ingredient behind its authenticity is fassionola syrup — a proprietary blend of tropical fruits that dates back to the 1930s tiki movement. Solace’s Hurricane beertail, dubbed “Holiday in the Tropics,” also features Crazy Pils, lime, and angostura bitters.

A bright red beertail on a wood table
Solace’s Hurricane beertail.
Leo Lee/official photo

