Where to find prix fixe dinners, romantic cocktails, build-your-own seafood towers, and more

Share All sharing options for: Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Deals to Consider Around D.C.

Valentine’s Day 2024 falls smack dab in the middle of the work week (Wednesday, February 14), so many D.C. restaurants are opting to extend their romantic offerings into the weekend.

Whether it’s a last-minute reservation for the big day, week-long tasting menus, “Single AF” cocktails all month long, or take-home dinners for two, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate Cupid’s annual holiday around D.C.