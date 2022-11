Share All sharing options for: A Running Map of D.C.’s Most Festive Holiday Pop-Ups

‘Tis the season to gulp spiked eggnog while soaking up wintery decor

It’s that time of the year again where bars and restaurants across the D.C. area temporarily forgo or augment year-round offerings in favor of holiday cocktails, themed bites, and over-the-top decor like life-sized Santas and tinsel-strewn trees.

The list is still growing, but here are some already-announced activations in the form of pop-up bars, restaurants, and markets to stock up on gifts.