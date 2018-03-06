 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dips, kebabs, and more on a patterned table.
A mix of items from Kirby Club.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Where to Eat and Drink Around Merrifield

Homey Vietnamese, exciting Thai, and plenty of beer are all on the table

by Missy Frederick Updated
A mix of items from Kirby Club.
| Rey Lopez/Eater DC
by Missy Frederick Updated

Nestled between the city of Fairfax and Falls Church, this pocket of Fairfax County has been steadily attracting more restaurants, particularly after the Mosaic District complex opened in 2012.

This map highlights the most essential choices in the neighborhood (which stretches into the area known as Dunn Loring), ranging from family-friendly Vietnamese and bistro-style French to gourmet pizza and local beer. The growing dining attraction is also home to an assortment of familiar chains like Rasa, Bartaco, Matchbox, Jinya Ramen, Ted’s Bulletin, and Junction Bistro, Bar and Bakery.

Head to the farmers market on Sundays in the Mosaic District (Thursdays in warmer months as well) for even more delicious vendors (prepare to weight in line for fan favorites like Asian bakery Toi Moi).

Inca Social

This Peruvian restaurant is a Dunn Loring hit, with fun specials (margaritas are $2 on Thursdays for women from 3 to 7 p.m. and $5 for everyone), festive cocktails (some even feature art of llamas in the foam) and an excellent selection of Peruvian apps and entrees, from sharp ceviche to artfully executed lomo saltado. There’s a full brunch menu, too, and some outdoor seating. Takeout available here; delivery on GrubHub and DoorDash; they also have their own app.

2670 Avenir Pl, Vienna, VA 22180
A bowl of ceviche with garnishes of fried plantain and corn nuts, with a large piece of lettuce shooting out of the bowl and an orange pepper in there.
Ceviche from Inca Social.
Inca Social/Facebook

Lost Dog Cafe

This outpost of the Northern Virginia family of restaurants has everything residents have come to expect from the quirky brand: goofy dog murals on the walls, pun-tastic dish names (many of them dog-themed), a respectable selection of specialty brews and sandwiches, and plenty of pizza (as well as a few salads and soups). The Italian Pie, topped with onions and multiple meats, is a fine choice. For sandwiches, the pesto and chicken-stuffed Phoenix is a good bet. Smart diners always order the seasoned Italian waffle fries on the side.

2729 Merrilee Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031
A slice of pizza on a yellow plate (taken from a pie in the background) with jalapenos on it
Pizza and beer at Lost Dog Cafe.
Lost Dog Cafe/Facebook

Open Road Grill

This neighborhood bar always has a festive atmosphere when sports fans show up to cheer on their team of choice. There is spacious seating both indoors and throughout the enclosed patio section outside. Wings are smoky, the beer selection rotates frequently, and even salads can be a nice surprise here.

8100 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042
Two burgers with different toppings (bacon visible on the right) with beers behind them
Burgers and beer at Open Road.
Open Road Grill/Facebook

Parc de Ville

This French bistro offers traditional staples with tweaks, whether it be duck confit or steak frites — keep an eye out for seasonal preparations of fish dishes. There’s also a nice French wine bar on the second floor rooftop with a menu of wines by the glass, an aperitif or two, and some snacks.

8296 Glass Alley, Fairfax, VA 22031
Crispy duck confit on a bed of greens drowning in sauce.
Duck confit from Parc de Ville.
Parc de Ville/Facebook

B Side

B Side is one of the best destinations for drinking in this corner of Virginia, a place where beer lovers, wine drinkers, and cocktail aficionados can all find something to order. It’s fine to get a drink off-menu from one of the engaging bartenders, but B Side’s narrow cocktail menu always lists a few interesting choices. The bar is tiny, so expect to wait for a seat during peak hours (there are a few patio seats). Drinkers can snack on options like pimento cheese or charcuterie, but hungrier diners can go for something more substantial on the meat-focused dinner menu. B Side shares the space with sandwich and butcher shop, Red Apron. Carryout info here.

8298 Glass Alley, Fairfax, VA 22031
Sliced steak with a sauce on the side next to it.
A steak dish at B Side.
B Side/Facebook

Caboose Commons

This second location of the Vienna-based brewery always seems to draw a crowd (particularly on account of their expansive outdoor seating). The gathering place features their beers, as well as coffeeshop items like pastries and breakfast sandwiches. Dinner brings wings, sandwiches, fried pickles, and other bar snacks. Online ordering here.

2918 Eskridge Rd, Fairfax, VA 22031
An indoor brewery with a balcony above a coffee counter and lots of tables and chairs.
Caboose Commons’ new location.
Caboose Commons/Facebook

Pastry Xpo Cafe

This underrated gem is the neighborhood’s go-to option for ornate desserts. The cafe sells beautiful pastries including macarons, eclairs, croissants, cakes, cupcakes, and original creations like their apple classic tart (like a mini tarte tatin). Palmiers are gigantic; ham and cheese croissants are a good savory breakfast option. There’s cafe seating, Illy coffee, and some Mediterranean lunch specials as well. Catering orders through the website; delivery here.

8190 Strawberry Ln #6, Falls Church, VA 22042
Four bar-shaped desserts with fruit toppings.
Assorted desserts at Pastry Xpo.
Pastry Xpo/Facebook

True Food Kitchen (Multiple locations)

This burgeoning chain focuses on anti-inflammatory foods, and menu items can read a little eye-roll trendy (think poke bowls, quinoa burgers, and plenty of kale). The end result, though, is a mix of appealing, colorful dishes that won’t put diners into a food coma. Among the standouts: seasonal salads — there’s butternut squash and sprouts tossed with a sharp horseradish vinaigrette for the winter — cocktails spiked with refreshing juices, and charred cauliflower with tahini dressing. A good option for those with dietary restrictions. Pickup and delivery through the website.

2910 District Ave Suite 170, Fairfax, VA 22031
Squash, brussels sprouts, cauliflower and other roasted vegetables in a bowl.
A seasonal salad at True Food Kitchen.
True Food Kitchen/Facebook

Four Sisters

Originally an occupant of Vietnamese district the Eden Center, Four Sisters arrived in Merrifield in 2008, long before there was a Mosaic District. This family-friendly destination boasts an extensive menu of Vietnamese dishes, though they have streamlined their menu since COVID-19. Crispy spring rolls have been beloved for years, and it’s usually a good idea to order anything that’s been prepared in a clay pot. Order online here.

8190 Strawberry Ln #1, Falls Church, VA 22042
Two spring rolls with lots of herbs on the plate and nuoc cham dipping sauce to the right.
Crispy spring roll from Four Sisters.
Four Sisters/Facebook

Kirby Club

Kirby is an exciting new addition from Compass Rose and Maydan owners Rose Previte and Mike Schuster. Expect the same attention to Lebanese and Middle Eastern condiments and spreads, a festive party platter of kebabs for small groups, excellent falafel, and colorful cocktails. Wraps, bowls, and shawerma make up the lunch menu.

2911 District Ave, Fairfax, VA 22031
Dips, kebabs, and more on a patterned table.
A spread of items from Kirby Club.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

MacMillan Whisky Room

Enjoy a flight of Scotch from this bar’s selection (or a whiskey-based cocktail like a Penicillin). The food menu here is pretty standard pub fare — a French dip, a grilled cheese — plus a few U.K. touches like Scotch eggs and fish and chips. Brunch is popular.

2920 District Ave, Fairfax, VA 22031
A piece of lamb covered in fried onions atop mashed potatoes with a bottle of Whistle Pig in the background.
Grilled lamb from MacMillan Whisky Room.
MacMillan Whisky Room/Facebook

Urban Hot Pot (Multiple Locations)

This addition to Mosaic District offers all-you-can-eat hot pot for $19.99 at lunch and $29.99 at dinner. There’s a 90-minute time limit per table, but customers can order as many broths as they want and as many refills of a variety of meat, seafood, and vegetable components. There’s a fun sauce bar with tons of options and suggested combinations to visit, too. Make sure that lamb, lotus root, rice cakes, marinated shrimp, and enoki mushrooms are among the picks.

2980 District Ave Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031
Copy Link

This Greek restaurant has a breezy menu of salads, Greek small plates, and heartier fare like moussaka. There’s a tiny, cute patio outside as well as some additional outdoor seating across the street. Greek wines are among the beverage options. Order online here; the restaurant is pretty small, so reservations are a good bet. Another Northern Virginia location just debuted in Shirlington.

2985 District Ave Suite 185, Fairfax, VA 22031
Grilled fish filets covered with grape tomatoes.
Branzino from Our Mom Eugenia.
Our Mom Eugenia/Facebook

Elephant Jumps

Nestled in a deep corner of an unassuming shopping center off Gallows Road, Elephant Jumps can be tricky to find, but it’s worth the effort for one of the D.C. area’s best Thai restaurants that doesn’t hold back on spiciness. Some of the more interesting dishes on the menu include a funky tuna curry, a Thai play on spaghetti, and the sen yai ladd na moo mug, a well-balanced mixture of marinated pork, rice noodles, pickled pepper, and Chinese broccoli. Lunch specials are reasonably priced. Order online through the website.

8110 Arlington Blvd, Entrance is on Gallows Rd., Falls Church, VA 22042
Noodles being pulled upwards by a pair of chopticks with greens and cashews below them.
A noodle dish at Elephant Jumps.
Elephant Jumps/Facebook

Sweetwater Tavern

Popular with families and known for its friendly service, this outpost and brewery from the Great American Restaurants local empire has refreshing brews, a bunch of salads, and a killer chicken Cajun pasta. An order of Ozzie rolls is a good addition to any meal.

3066 Gate House Plaza, Falls Church, VA 22042
Related Maps