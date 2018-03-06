Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Around Merrifield

Homey Vietnamese, exciting Thai, and plenty of beer are all on the table

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Around Merrifield

Nestled between the city of Fairfax and Falls Church, this pocket of Fairfax County has been steadily attracting more restaurants, particularly after the Mosaic District complex opened in 2012.

This map highlights the most essential choices in the neighborhood (which stretches into the area known as Dunn Loring), ranging from family-friendly Vietnamese and bistro-style French to gourmet pizza and local beer. The growing dining attraction is also home to an assortment of familiar chains like Rasa, Bartaco, Matchbox, Jinya Ramen, Ted’s Bulletin, and Junction Bistro, Bar and Bakery.

Head to the farmers market on Sundays in the Mosaic District (Thursdays in warmer months as well) for even more delicious vendors (prepare to weight in line for fan favorites like Asian bakery Toi Moi).