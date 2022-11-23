 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A velvety mushroom soup takes center stage on Gravitas’s tasting menu this fall.
Leading DC

Must-Try Soups Around D.C. This Fall

Spot slurp-worthy bowls at Michelin-rated restaurants, casual cafes, and more

by Tierney Plumb
A velvety mushroom soup takes center stage on Gravitas’s tasting menu this fall.
| Leading DC
by Tierney Plumb

November marks the start of soup season around D.C., and a mix of fine-dining and affordable establishments recently unleashed a set of spoon-worthy creations fit for fall.

Some soups play a significant role on elaborate tasting menus, while other liquid delights are available for takeout, delivery, and a la carte orders. Mushrooms are currently a star component of some seasonal soups, while others loop in lots of shellfish, squash, and cheesy components.

Here are 11 warming bowls to devour right now around D.C.

Joy by Seven Reasons

Chef Enrique Limardo’s playful Seven Reasons spinoff opened last month in Chevy Chase with a warm vichyssoise soup (potato, cauliflower-leeks, chile guajillo oil, sea bean, and rosemary oil).

5471 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Warm vichyssoise soup at Joy by Seven Reasons,
Jen Chase/Jennifer Chase Photography

Gravitas

Chef Matt Baker’s Michelin-rated modern American eatery in Ivy City showcases a velvety mushroom veloute on its seasonal chef’s tasting menu. The gorgeous bowl is a compilation of black trumpet mushroom ragout and poached lobster with an oyster mushroom conserva.

1401 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Creamy mushroom and seafood soup at Gravitas.
Leading DC

Annabelle

Chanterelle and button mushrooms join forces in a warming soup topped with fried oysters at Ashok Bajaj’s dreamy Dupont restaurant headed by chef Frank Ruta.

2132 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
El Cielo

Cazuela de mariscos (seafood soup) at D.C.’s Michelin-rated Colombian marvel cooks clam shells, shrimp, prawns, lobster, squid, and the fresh catch of the day in white wine. A dollop of citrus air foam, coconut crisps, and cocadas (popular Colombian sweets) round out the show-stopping soup.

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
El Cielo’s hearty seasonal soup is akin to gumbo (sans the pork).
Christopher Hwag/@4mybelly

Destino

The sopa of the moment at La Cosecha’s polished Mexican eatery is shrimp huatape soup with guajillo oil and chipotle cream.

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Blue Duck Tavern

Park Hyatt’s sleek dining room sends out a roasted kuri squash soup with spiced pepita pesto, chestnuts, and crème fraiche.

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Rebel Taco DC

Rebel Taco’s warming new birria bowl features homemade noodles, consomme, shredded lamb, chickpeas, onions, soy sprouts, cilantro, jalapenos, and tortilla wonton.

508 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word Museum

Immigrant Food’s creamy Hungarian mushroom soup is topped with a Parmesan crisp, parsley oil, and green onion. Available for lunch at both of its downtown D.C. locations.

925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
minibar by José Andrés

Leave it to two-Michelin-starred Minibar to take New England clam chowder to new heights. A deconstructed version is making appearances on its 22-course tasting menus this fall.

855 E St NW, Washington, DC 20004
New England clam chowder, Minibar style.
Life Expressed Online

Bistro du Jour

Bistro Du Jour’s soup du jour at the Wharf is a decadent French onion soup smothered with Gruyere cheese and crunchy baguette croutons for a nice textural contrast.

99 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
Dig into Bistro du Jour’s ultra-cheesy French onion soup.
Bistro du Jour

Patty O’s Cafe

Inn at Little Washington, D.C.’s sole three-Michelin-starred restaurant, recently added a cafe counterpart with a premiere bowl of Calvados-perfumed French onion soup. A white bean soup with Virginia ham is also not to miss. Head to its rural grounds this weekend to take home rare piece of the Inn. Chef/owner Patrick O’Connell’s first-ever “attic sale” (Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27) includes pieces of fine china, gently used cookbooks, and glassware.

389 Main St, Washington, VA 22747
