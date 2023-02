For a fun day on the boardwalk or sunset stroll by the Potomac River, saunter over to National Harbor. In addition to MGM’s sprawling casino, there’s also live entertainment, the enormous Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, and walkable streets with outdoor cafes and plazas.

For those who need a breather outside of a work meeting or the craps table, there are plenty of waterfront restaurants to sit back, relax, and enjoy the view. Here are a dozen options to try while visiting.