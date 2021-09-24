 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Beuchert's cinnamon rolls
Beuchert’s cinnamon rolls are back at brunch.
Facebook/Beuchert’s

The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.

Honey hot crab cakes with eggs, gooey cinnamon rolls, and, bottomless mimosas

by Stephanie Carter Updated
Beuchert’s cinnamon rolls are back at brunch.
| Facebook/Beuchert’s
by Stephanie Carter Updated

Brunch might be D.C.’s most cherished meal. During the weekend, a sacred ceremony is observed at restaurants across town as a crush of midday diners pull up chairs at tables topped with runny eggs and effervescent cocktails. There are the classic brunch spots that have been around forever, as well as newcomers as established restaurants change their menus for the season and as newer restaurants add brunch to their repertoire after finding their footing in a competitive market.

Whether brunch needs to be a classy affair, a low key antidote to the previous night’s antics, or a daytime party with bottomless mimosas, D.C. has it covered. Here are the most exciting new brunches in the D.C. area. And if tried and true is more your speed, check out this map of D.C.’s essential brunches.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. El Rey

4201 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
(571) 312-5530
(571) 312-5530
El Rey, Ballston’s new graffiti-splashed taco and tequila bar, just launched its weekend brunch with a short and sweet menu of reliable breakfast burritos (filled with carne asada, al pastor, or vegetables); breakfast plates with scrambled eggs, beans, and a choice of Thai shrimp, fried chicken, carnitas, pollo adobo, or fish; and mimosas available by the glass ($8) or pitcher ($28). It runs on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m.

2. The Tombs

1226 36th St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 337-6668
(202) 337-6668
Just back from hiatus, this Georgetown institution wasted no time getting back into the brunch game on Saturdays and Sundays until 4 p.m (dinner seven nights a week). Steak and eggs, shrimp and grits, and a hefty breakfast brioche sandwich filled with eggs, cheese, and meat join the standard morning cocktails for a reliable and low-key meal.

3. Duck Duck Goose

2100 P St NW
Washington, DC 20037
(202) 450-1591
(202) 450-1591
There’s nothing slouchy about brunch at Ashish Alfred’s beloved Maryland-born French brasserie in Dupont Circle. Brunch is full of dressed-up French bistro dishes like foie gras parfait; a croque madame kept cozy in a truffle mornay; French toast stuffed with Nutella and chantilly; and a burger topped with gruyere cheese, blueberry jam, and foie gras. Brunch is served at this classy Dupont spot on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4. Boqueria - Dupont

1837 M St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 558-9545
(202) 558-9545
Spanish tapas spot Boqueria debuted a new brunch at both the Dupont and the Penn Quarter locations on at the end of January with 90 minutes of bottomless beverages (two packages available) along with brunch paella, Catalan farmers breakfast, and the full tapas menu. It runs weekeds from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Brunch paella at Boqueria
Brunch paella at Boqueria includes chicken and eggs and piquillo peppers.
Boqueria

5. The Green Zone

2226 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan’s Lebanese street food spot and cocktail bar has been a hit since it opened, but it’s brunch that owner Chris Francke really wanted to add to the menu—and it’s one of the most exciting around. Pomegranate mimosas make for a bright start to fried halloumi cheese with honey; sourdough flatbread with Nutella and halawa (sesame paste, flour, and sugar); and eggs scrambled with spicy sujuq sausage, kashkawan cheese, Aleppo pepper, and sumac. Brunch lands Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 3 p.m

6. Lyle's

1731 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 964-6790
(202) 964-6790
Come Sundays, this revamped, art deco cool hotel restaurant turns into a daytime party with bottomless bubbles and bloodies ($22) sipped to beats from a live DJ from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu includes tried-and-true hangover cures like a cheeseburger, alongside favorites like Lyle’s monkey bread and caramelized French toast with banana, nutella, and whipped cream.

Lyle’s French toast with banana, Nutella, and whipped cream.
Lyle’s French toast comes with banana, Nutella, and whipped cream.
Scott Suchman

7. Moi Moi

1627 K St NW
Washington, DC 20006
(202) 303-0125
(202) 303-0125
This newly opened white tablecloth restaurant from Gambian chef and owner Howsoon “H.O.” Cham explores the West African roots in the food of the American South. Brunch includes breakfast plates, crawfish and beignets with fried chicken, and coconut French toast. The morning cocktails are a reason to get out of bed: harissa-spiked bloody Marys, tamarind and bourbon-spiked iced tea, and ginger lemon bellinis. Brunch is served Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

8. El Techo

606 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 836-4270
(202) 836-4270
Vibrant rooftop respite El Techo has a bottomless brunch that includes a brunch entree and drinks that are only limited by time. On Saturdays, $50 scores 90 minutes of mimosas, bloody Marys, margaritas, or Tecates. The deal is sweeter on Sundays though with two full hours of bottomless drinks for $45. The new menu includes both vodka and mezcal bloody Marys, and the mimosas are splashed with apple cider. Count on the birria tacos with eggs to soak up all that excess booze. Brunch runs 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

9. Bammy's

301 Water St SE Suite 115
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 599-4400
(202) 599-4400
Caribbean-fueled Bammy’s brunch is for the very late risers, with a local DJ spinning tunes from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday. Ease into the day with rum punch mimosas, banana muffins, jerk chicken sausage, and fried egg chow mein at this superb and chill Navy Yard cafe.

10. Destino

1280 4th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0933
(202) 866-0933
This recently rebranded contemporary Mexican restaurant takes the place of that was formerly Las Gemelas Cocina Mexicana, bringing a more ambitious menu to the space in La Cosecha. This progressive offering includes a $25 three-course feast of tortilla soup, smoked beets with avocado crema, chilaquiles, black sesame ice cream, and more. Brunch runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

11. Beuchert’s Saloon

623 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 733-1384
(202) 733-1384
After a long break, Capitol Hill’s Beuchert’s Saloon finally brought brunch service back in mid-January. Favorites like cinnamon rolls; latkes topped with hollandaise, crispy garlic, and ham; shrimp and grits with salami and a poached egg; chicken and waffles; and Dutch pancakes Benedict or Florentine all return to the menu. Bottomless mimosas with grapefruit or orange juice run just $20 for two hours, but the Irish coffee topped with hand-shaken cream really gets the day started. Brunch runs on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

12. Suga & Spice

Art District Hyattsville, 5557 Baltimore Ave Ste 101
Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 927-0001
(301) 927-0001
Hyattsville’s Southern Caribbean stunner dishes a hot honey crab cake with egg and cheese on brioche, a jerk seafood omelette, and a deep-fried lobster tail with eggs and cheese on a biscuit. This bright new spot, which serves brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, comes from Miskiri Hospitality Group, known for Po’boy Jim, Creole on 14th Street, and other Caribbean and Southern restaurants.

