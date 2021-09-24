Share All sharing options for: The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.

Brunch might be D.C.’s most cherished meal. During the weekend, a sacred ceremony is observed at restaurants across town as a crush of midday diners pull up chairs at tables topped with runny eggs and effervescent cocktails. There are the classic brunch spots that have been around forever, as well as newcomers as established restaurants change their menus for the season and as newer restaurants add brunch to their repertoire after finding their footing in a competitive market.

Whether brunch needs to be a classy affair, a low key antidote to the previous night’s antics, or a daytime party with bottomless mimosas, D.C. has it covered. Here are the most exciting new brunches in the D.C. area. And if tried and true is more your speed, check out this map of D.C.’s essential brunches.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.