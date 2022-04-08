 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A slice of pizza
Slice & Pie grants the 14th Street NW corridor a new pizza pick all the way until 2 a.m. daily.
Slice & Pie

7 Exciting New Pizza Places to Try Around D.C.

Fresh options for all kinds of pizza styles and settings

by Tierney Plumb
Slice & Pie grants the 14th Street NW corridor a new pizza pick all the way until 2 a.m. daily.
| Slice & Pie
by Tierney Plumb

Since the start of 2022, the D.C. area’s pizza scene has absolutely exploded with new outposts for crushable thin crust, coal-fired pies, hefty Detroit squares, and New York-style slices. The latest crop of contenders includes takeout-only shops, food hall stalls, Italian trattorias, and flashy or more casual destinations to get a pizza fix.

At least four more anticipated pizza projects are on tap for the spring. Look for upcoming openings from Stellina in Mount Vernon Triangle; In Bocca al Lupo in Glover Park; Della Barba on Capitol Hill; and Booey & Peel in Dupont Circle. And In-N-Out Burger-styled pies from Adams Morgan’s new pop-up Milkcrust will make a comeback at a different address soon.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

7101 Democracy Blvd
Bethesda, MD 20817
(301) 304-7373
The iconic New Haven-style pizza parlor out of Connecticut opened its first-ever D.C. area outpost at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery Mall last month. Founded nearly 100 years ago, the cult chain maintains a devoted New England following for its chewy, coal-fired pies with a thin, oblong crust and charred finish. A second area location is en route to Alexandria.

A pizza and bottled sodas
New England’s beloved chain Frank Pepe opened its first area locale in March.
Frank Pepe/Facebook

2. Underground Pizza

8235 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Maryland’s secretive new pizza project specializes in hefty, Detroit-style pies cooked in a rectangular steel pan and finished with homemade tomato sauce, fresh pesto, hot honey, and imported Parmesan. Popular picks include “The Roni Boi” topped with pepperoni cups and “The Woodlands” with all types of thyme-roasted mushrooms. Open Thursday through Sunday for takeout and delivery. Another Underground Pizza sits in Baltimore.

3. Andy's Pizza Adams Morgan

2465 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 558-9125
The New York-style hitmaker blows Adams Morgan jumbo slices out of the water with a fresh new outpost at the top of the neighborhood’s nightlife strip. Best-selling options include its pepperoni pies and a white pizza with mushroom and onion (drizzling Mike’s Hot Honey on top is recommended). A pizza dough undergoes a 72-hour cold ferment, producing a crisp crust and a slightly sour flavor on stone deck ovens. Andy’s fifth location introduces a bottled cocktail program with colorful spritzes and creations from top bartenders. Open for dine-in or order online.

The facade of the new Andy’s Pizza in Adams Morgan
Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

4. Mario's Trattoria

2444 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
A nostalgic red sauce replacement to Surfside entered the Glover Park fold in January, bringing the neighborhood a new option for oven-baked pizzas, calzones, and homemade pastas that rely on family recipes. Framed team photos pay homage to its namesake restaurateur, Mario Jelencovich, who was a star goalie for the University of Maryland in the late ‘60s. (Soccer game watch parties are naturally big here.) Open for dine-in and takeout.

Pizzas presented on a table
Mario’s pizza is presented fresh out of the oven.
Mario’s/official photo

Copy Link
2221 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 299-0515
A hot pink pizza pad popped in February at a prominent D.C. corner next to Tin Shop’s sister bar Franklin Hall. Italian-born pizzaiolo Guilio Adriani sends out three kinds of styles (New York, upside-down Sicilian, and Detroit) by the slice, square, or whole pie. Adriani’s two-day fermented dough builds six types of New York-style pies, like a Hawaiian or mushroom and truffle oil-infused variety. Adriani consults on pizza projects around the world — most recently for Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro’s new Venetian Las Vegas restaurant — and he met the Tin Shop team while teaching a master class at nearby Pizza University. Open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. for takeout on pizza, meatball subs, garlic knots, dessert, beer, wine, and cocktails.

6. Nighthawk Pizza

1201 S Joyce St Suite C10
Arlington, VA 22202
(571) 416-8100
Arlington’s lively new hangout for thin-crust pies and equally crushable, low-ABV beers comes from Reverie chef Johnny Spero, Arlington bar owner Scott Parker, and Northern Virginia brewery Aslin Beer Company. Crispy, Chicago-style tavern pies ($16-$24) are with whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano, and smoked tomato sauce. Spero’s named favorite on the menu is a white sauce little neck clam pie with basil, roasted garlic, and fontina.

Pizza being pulled off a plate
Nighthawk opens with nine kinds of thin-crust pies and thicker Sicilian-style slices.
Nighthawk

7. ALX Pizza

3648 King St
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 888-0184
Tucked inside Beeliner Diner’s virtual food hall at Bradlee Shopping Center, Alexandria’s homegrown, delivery-only pizza venture sends out 16-inch pies made with hand-tossed dough and playful toppers like Buffalo fried chicken. “The Saucy Bird” features barbecue sauce, mozzarella, blackened grilled chicken, caramelized onions, diced tomato and cilantro. The opening vendor lineup at the weeks-old diner also includes Boom Chicky (fried chicken) and Bun Papa (hot dogs and burgers).

