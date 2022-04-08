Share All sharing options for: 7 Exciting New Pizza Places to Try Around D.C.

Since the start of 2022, the D.C. area’s pizza scene has absolutely exploded with new outposts for crushable thin crust, coal-fired pies, hefty Detroit squares, and New York-style slices. The latest crop of contenders includes takeout-only shops, food hall stalls, Italian trattorias, and flashy or more casual destinations to get a pizza fix.

At least four more anticipated pizza projects are on tap for the spring. Look for upcoming openings from Stellina in Mount Vernon Triangle; In Bocca al Lupo in Glover Park; Della Barba on Capitol Hill; and Booey & Peel in Dupont Circle. And In-N-Out Burger-styled pies from Adams Morgan’s new pop-up Milkcrust will make a comeback at a different address soon.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.