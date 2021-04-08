Share All sharing options for: 15 Highly Recommended Patios for Outdoor Dining Around D.C.

Try these favorites as the weather warms up

Share All sharing options for: 15 Highly Recommended Patios for Outdoor Dining Around D.C.

Streateries, patios, and other outdoor dining spaces have become ubiquitous around the D.C. area during the pandemic. The spring weather and blooming buds continue to entice eaters to dine alfresco among nature, despite the drop of D.C.’s indoor mask mandate for restaurants.

From views of the Potomac in Old Town Alexandria to prime people watching on 14th Street NW, here’s a list of more unique outdoor dining spaces in the area. For other reliable, year-round patios picks, check out this select list.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.