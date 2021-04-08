 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Barca Pier &amp; Wine Bar breathes new life into the site of a former shipping pier on the Potomac.
Barca Pier & Wine Bar breathes new life into the site of a former shipping pier on the Potomac.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

15 Highly Recommended Patios for Outdoor Dining Around D.C.

Try these favorites as the weather warms up

by Willa Plank Updated
Barca Pier & Wine Bar breathes new life into the site of a former shipping pier on the Potomac.
| Rey Lopez/Eater DC
by Willa Plank Updated

Streateries, patios, and other outdoor dining spaces have become ubiquitous around the D.C. area during the pandemic. The spring weather and blooming buds continue to entice eaters to dine alfresco among nature, despite the drop of D.C.’s indoor mask mandate for restaurants.

From views of the Potomac in Old Town Alexandria to prime people watching on 14th Street NW, here’s a list of more unique outdoor dining spaces in the area. For other reliable, year-round patios picks, check out this select list.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Bethesda Crab House

4958 Bethesda Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 652-3382
(301) 652-3382
This longtime community staple offers a real Maryland crab-picking experience, complete with Old Bay seasoning and brown paper-covered tables. Call in advance to make sure it is open and to reserve orders.

2. Barcelona Wine Bar

1622 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 588-5500
(202) 588-5500
Barcelona Wine Bar has two locations with outdoor seating in D.C., but the space on 14th Street NW is a little more special. Situated in a stone courtyard area out front, industrial-style metal lights and dark wood give off a chic, urban vibe.

A stone-framed patio
Barcelona’s stone-lined patio.
Barcelona

3. Le Diplomate

1601 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
(202) 332-3333
This is an essential outdoor eating experience for D.C. newcomers, complete with a bustling sidewalk vibe at brunch.

4. Apéro

2622 P St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 525-1682
(202) 525-1682
Behind the bar and down the stairs, there is a small, intimate outdoor patio great for late-night dates in the quieter part of Georgetown. There are also picnic tables out front for more casual seating.

5. Residents Cafe & Bar

1306 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 733-7143
(202) 733-7143
Blushing cherry blossom decor envelops the front patio space of this Mediterranean hotspot. To keep with the spring theme, the restaurant currently offers a sakura cocktail made with pickled sakura blossom petals.

cherry blossom-covered patio
Cherry blossom decor at Residents
Hawkeye Johnson/Residents

6. Iron Gate Restaurant

1734 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 524-5202
(202) 524-5202
The patio at Iron Gate Restaurant feels like a secret garden: according to the Greek-Italian restaurant’s website, the wisteria overhead dates back to the 1800s. Try dishes here like lamb neck osso bucco, focaccia, and caramelized ricotta gnocchi. Lunch just rejoined the rotation this week.

7. Calico

50 Blagden Alley NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 791-0134
(202) 791-0134
This Blagden Alley hideaway has maximized its limited space outdoors and transformed it into a space for cool cats. Order adult juice boxes or cocktails along with tater tots and pizza.

8. Zaytinya by José Andrés

701 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 638-0800
(202) 638-0800
This José Andrés restaurant sits in a prime location near several Metro stops, making it accessible for any local to get to. The patio has a view of the Smithsonian American Art Museum and serves a solid Mediterranean menu. Andrés’s nearby Jaleo and Oyamel are also standbys when it comes to outdoor patios.

9. Dirty Habit

555 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 449-7095
(202) 449-7095
The modern, sleek furniture of the outdoor bar juxtaposes the white brick walls of the hotel surrounding it. Currently fashioned with bursting pink blooms for the spring, this spot is great for after-work drinks and sweet bites, like the donut holes and churros.

10. Northside Social Coffee & Wine

3211 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 465-0145
(703) 465-0145
Buy wine and cheese and take it outside at this casual dining spot in Clarendon. Bask in the glow of nearby Silver Diner and other restaurants and bars around this corner at night.

11. Island Time Bar & Grill

Columbia Island Marina, George Washington Memorial Pkwy
Arlington, VA 22202
(202) 347-0174
(202) 347-0174
Located at a boat marina with views of the Pentagon across the water, this bar is a place to take a break after parking the yacht or walking from the nearby Mount Vernon Trail. There are several tables underneath the large wooden pergola as well as picnic tables on the lawn.

An outdoor patio with stools
Columbia Island Marina’s nautical-themed bar.
Willa Plank/Eater

12. La Famosa

1300 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 921-9882
(202) 921-9882
Navy Yard’s colorful Puerto Rican restaurant La Famosa serves whole crispy snapper and sandwiches stuffed with roasted pork, ham, and sliced ribeye on its breezy patio.

13. Evening Star Cafe

2000 Mt Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
(703) 549-5051
(703) 549-5051
The eclectic patio decor and greenery of this charming Del Ray cafe gives the impression of being in an artist’s backyard. The menu boasts a long list of wines from its wine shop next door.

14. Fontaine Caffe & Creperie

119 S Royal St
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 535-8151
(703) 535-8151
Sitting on the sidewalk patio of this long-running Old Town cafe, diners can eat crepes in the middle of a quaint strip of row houses.

15. BARCA Pier & Wine Bar

2 Pioneer Mill Way
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 638-1100
(703) 638-1100
Barca serves tapas, wines, and cocktails along the Potomac River in Alexandria. The gray, white, and blue aesthetic of the dining area along the riverfront gives it a stylish, beachy vibe.

