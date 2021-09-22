Outstanding D.C. Restaurants That Open on Mondays

Over on H Steet NE, Erik Bruner-Yang’s well-known Taiwanese and Cambodian cafe opens at 7 a.m. on Mondays. The multi-tiered space caters to many needs with different environments, including a cafe, outdoor courtyard, and dining room and bar, making it a reliable place to meet for coffee and pastries, breakfast, lunch, or dinner on a Monday. Try steamed bao, fried dough sticks with soy milk for dipping, a large plate of wok-fried noodles with pork barbecue, or fried chicken served in a five-spice sauce. Closed Sundays.