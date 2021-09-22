 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Hottest New Restaurants to Try Around Baltimore

Where ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Has Dined During Season 7

Where to Enjoy Extravagant Afternoon Tea Around D.C.

A two-layer tower topped with oysters, shrimp, and more.
A seafood tower from SER.
SER/Facebook

Outstanding D.C. Restaurants That Open on Mondays

Where to find Afghan dumplings, Spanish tapas, and all-day happy hours when many restaurants stay closed

by Missy Frederick and Tim Ebner Updated
A seafood tower from SER.
| SER/Facebook
by Missy Frederick and Tim Ebner Updated

Restaurant industry hours don’t follow a typical 9-to-5 schedule. The busiest days are weekends, when white collar workers take off, so many eating and drinking establishments shut down on Mondays to allow employees to recover from Saturday and Sunday shifts. With the staffing shortage, restaurants open on Mondays have become even more of a rarity. But these places are the welcome exception.

Brookland Pint

Brookland’s casual American eatery, known for its terrific burgers and domestic brews, has Monday hours from 5 p.m. to midnight, with food until 10 p.m.

716 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC 20017
(202) 758-2757
Lapis

This modern Afghan bistro located in the heart of Adams Morgan opens for lunch and dinner on Mondays. Lapis’s menu offers plenty of grilled meat, but it’s also a vegan and vegetarian-friendly spot, offering dishes like baked eggplant and gulpee, a cauliflower dish cooked in spiced tomato sauce and finished with fresh cilantro. Lapis opens weekdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and at 5 p.m. for dinner every night. Brunch is available on weekends at 10 a.m.

1847 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 299-9630
Lamb chops from Lapis.
Lamb chops from Lapis.
Dixie D. Vereen/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Zenebech Restaurant

D.C.’s a great place for Ethopian food, and Zenebech is one of the best destinations for it. Fill up on injera and a vegetarian combo plate on Mondays, when the restaurant is open.

2420 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 667-4700
Le Diplomate

This bustling 14th Street brasserie is known as a power dining destination for Washington’s political set. But it’s also an everyday stop where vistors can walk in and grab a baguette to go. Le Diplomate’s doors open promptly at noon and stay open until 11 p.m. for French onion soup, foie gras, cheeseburgers, and steak frites. Dorade Royale en Papillote is the Monday plate of the day for $33.

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
A simple cheeseburger.
The burger from Le Diplomate.
Getty Images

Commissary

This casual, all-day spot feels a little like Logan Circle’s living room with seating that includes indoor and outdoor tables, comfortable couches, and workstation-style desks. The breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus are a reflection of this anytime approach. From breakfast sandwiches to wedge salads, hearty pizzas, and pasta dishes, there’s something for everyone (including a kids’ menu).

1443 P St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 299-0018
Chiko (Multiple locations)

Chinese and Korean cuisine fill up the menu at one of D.C.’s favorite counter-service spots, with Chiko locations in Capitol Hill, Dupont Circle, and Bethesda. Each one is open on Mondays, but opening times vary by location. One must-order dish is the soy-glazed brisket with a poached egg. It’s been on the menu since day one.

2029 P St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 331-3040
A bowl filled with brisket, egg, and more.
Chiko’s soy-glazed brisket is a must-order.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Chaplin's Restaurant

Shaw’s beloved ramen house and cocktail bar is open on Mondays. The bar is a top pick for industry regulars, and its kitchen closes at 11 p.m. A daily happy hour shaves half off draft cocktails, beer, and wine. Up the street, sister spot Zeppelin Restaurant & Bar is a prime pick for sushi and yakitori.

1501 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 644-8806
Lutèce

At this hip reboot of Georgetown classic Cafe Bonaparte, chef Matt Conroy adopts a French appreciation for market produce to ensure that every ingredient shines on the plate. Parisian gnocchi and grilled octopus are among the seasonally rotating, “neo-bistro” dishes available in its casual and cozy dining room, which features a tasting menu. Note: the restaurant is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-8830
A bowl of gnocchi topped with vegetables.
Parisian gnocchi from Lutèce.
Gabe Hiatt/Eater D.C.

Unconventional Diner

For brunch on a Monday, Unconventional Diner offers slightly upscale takes on classic American dishes like buttermilk pancakes and French toast. Dining room hours extend from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with brunch available until 4 p.m. Dishes like avocado toast and everything lox stick around for dinner, too.

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
Swahili Village - The Consulate DC

This basement restaurant focusing on Kenyan food and other African staples is nicknamed “the Consulate” because it attracts embassy staffers from Kenya and West African nations. It’s also open late (until 2 a.m.), making for a reliable Monday night option when many other options are closed. Platters come filled with marinated, grilled beef and chicken, plus sides of collard greens, spinach cooked in coconut milk, and corn-based fufu.

1990 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 758-3384
Swahili Village chef-owner Kevin Onyona outside an onven.
Swahili Village chef-owner Kevin Onyona.
Swahili Village

Le DeSales

French-themed LeDeSales, which revived greatest raw fish hits by Sei’s Japanese sushi master “Noriaki” Yasutake, is now open Monday. They are closed Sunday, though.

1725 Desales St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 450-3998
Soy sheet-wrapped shrimp beignet rolls at Le DeSales feature orange curry tartar and asparagus.
Soy sheet-wrapped shrimp beignet rolls at Le DeSales.
Le DeSales

Taberna del Alabardero

This opulent Spanish dining room downtown makes visitors feel as if they’ve been whisked away to Madrid. From tapas to paella, this dining room stays open on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for snacking at the bar, plus lunch or dinner.

1776 I Street Northwest Entrance on 18th between H and, I St NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 429-2200
A paella topped with snap peas, tomato, and beans.
Paella from Taberna.
Taberna del Alabardero

Maketto

Over on H Steet NE, Erik Bruner-Yang’s well-known Taiwanese and Cambodian cafe opens at 7 a.m. on Mondays. The multi-tiered space caters to many needs with different environments, including a cafe, outdoor courtyard, and dining room and bar, making it a reliable place to meet for coffee and pastries, breakfast, lunch, or dinner on a Monday. Try steamed bao, fried dough sticks with soy milk for dipping, a large plate of wok-fried noodles with pork barbecue, or fried chicken served in a five-spice sauce. Closed Sundays.

1351 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 838-9972
Fried chicken topped with red chiles.
Chicken from Maketto.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Zaytinya

When workers return to the office, Chinatown can once again be expected to fill up. Zaytina, the Mediterranean restaurant from chef José Andrés, is a local favorite for a working lunch or after-work dinner to cap the day. There are family-style options for dinner, including whole fish, lamb shoulder, and meze spreads. Open on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

701 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 638-0800
A flatbread flecked with cheese, chives, sausage and egg yolk.
Flatbread from Zaytinya.
Zaytinya

Café Riggs

Penn Quarter’s opulent hotel brasserie manned by Eater Young Gun Patrick Curran (‘16) offers full dinner service on Mondays, when it’s Martini Monday. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 638-1800
Three martini glasses lined up.
Café Riggs offers Martini Monday flights.
Cafe Riggs

SER Restaurant

This Arlington favorite for tapas, paellas, and dramatic sharable plates like roast pig, is open Mondays.

1110 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 746-9822
An open room with colorful furniture.
Inside SER.
R. Lopez/Eater DC

Ambar Capitol Hill

Balkan cuisine is available at lunch and dinner on Mondays at Ambar on Capitol Hill’s Barracks Row. Lunch runs from noon to 3:30 p.m. and the dinner service starts at 4 p.m. Happy hour runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. There are also locations in Clarendon (and Belgrade, Serbia).

523 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 813-3039
Eight small plates dishes from Ambar on different colored plates.
A variety of dishes from Ambar.
Ambar

The Roost

This Capitol Hill food hall managed by Neighborhood Restaurant Group is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — all accessible via QR code ordering —on Mondays. Early-in-the-day options include coffee and pastries from Cameo, exceptional New York-style pizza from Slice Joint, and healthy, Euro-themed salads, toasts, and bowls from Leni. Later on, there are Red Apron burgers, sushi from Ako, tacos from Hi/Fi, dumplings from Yoko & Kota, and a beer garden at Shelter. Some vendors open as early as 8 a.m.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003
A full pizza with people removing slices.
Plain cheese slices from Slice Joint at the Roost food hall.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Gatsby

This updated diner serves blue-plate specials throughout the work week, including fried chicken on Mondays. The dining room is open for lunch and dinner service, and the bar serves a $6 whiskey highball at its all-day happy hour (11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.). Other options include a vegan Caesar, Greek omelets, fried Monte Cristo sandwiches, and sides of brisket poutine.

1201 Half St SE Suite #205, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 817-3005
A&nbsp;vegan Caesar salad from Gatsby
A vegan Caesar salad is packed with romaine, brussels, kale, corn, avocado, and tortilla strips. 
Rey Lopez/Gatsby

Kogiya Korean BBQ

This Annandale favorite for Korean barbecue, as well as other dishes, is open Mondays (and every day of the week).

4220-A, Annandale Rd, Annandale, VA 22003
(703) 942-6995
