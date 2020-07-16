Where to Eat and Drink During a Quick Trip to the Shenandoah Valley

Burgers, breakfasts, and apple butter doughnuts to try while escaping the city

City dwellers searching for fresh mountain air, apple butter doughnuts, or a memorable meal in a rural setting seek out Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley for an escape within a few hours drive of D.C.

The foothills around Shenandoah National Park are full of options for hungry and thirsty visitors. From Sperryville to “little” Washington, Winchester to Front Royal, and everywhere in between, there are a number of dining and drinking destinations that pair perfectly with a day hike or country getaway.

The scenic region is also home to a cluster of drive-worthy wineries (RdV, Three Fox, Barrel Oak, Fox Meadow) and just welcomed newcomer Crimson Lane Vineyards in Linden this spring.