Where to Eat and Drink in Silver Spring

Consistently ranked as one of the best Ethiopian restaurants in the D.C. region, Beteseb features a welcoming dining room with live music and plenty of injera to go along with the fun. Try the derek tibs with chunks of lean beef and sauteed with onion, tomato, and green pepper (served mild or spicy). Or sample one of several vegetarian and vegan dishes; the ever-popular veggie combo features five combinations of misir wot, kik alicha, atakilt wot, ye gomen wot, and shiro wot.