Silver Spring chophouse J. Hollinger’s turns one this spring.
Michael Collins for J.Hollinger’s

Where to Eat and Drink in Silver Spring

Spend some time in the suburbs

by Tim Ebner
Silver Spring chophouse J. Hollinger's turns one this spring.
| Michael Collins for J.Hollinger’s
by Tim Ebner
Neighboring Silver Spring, Maryland is home to locals who want a taste of the suburbs but crave that immediate proximity to the District. While the downtown marketplace remains the central hub for entertainment, there are several culinary gems dotted around the perimeter, from old-guard restaurants to family-friendly modern eateries. The best part about coming to visit? Once the eating’s done, stick around to shop or catch a movie—all within a quick walk of the downtown area.

Fryers Roadside

Fryer’s Roadside is a pitstop worth making on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. Chef Edward Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer serve up Southern comfort foods including gluten-free and halal fried chicken, regional American barbecue, sides, milkshakes, sundaes, ice cream, and baked goods. The restaurant is a casual spot for walk-up ordering and carryout from Tuesday through Sunday.

12830 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904
(443) 594-3029
Farrah Skeiky

Zinnia

The old Mrs. K’s Toll House transformed itself into an indoor tavern and outdoor garden bar with plenty of space to kick back and enjoy the natural beauty of this historic estate. Weekend brunch is a particularly good time to visit for essential dishes like a veggie shakshuka, challah French toast, and a Louisiana-style po’boy packed with Gulf shrimp.

9201 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 704-6653
Money Muscle BBQ

Money Muscle BBQ is a Black-owned business sharing space with All Set Restaurant. It started as a food truck serving regional American styles of barbecue, including one of the best pulled pork sandwiches in the DMV. To get your hands on this prized smoked meat, order online for pickup or visit their new standalone stall at nearby Riverdale Park’s growing Le Fantome food hall.

8630 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 646-7006
All Set Restaurant & Bar

This seafood-centric restaurant serves tasty lobster rolls, Maryland-style crab cakes, and an array of freshly shucked oysters. The top dish of the moment is the trout crab meuniere, a dish with a pan-seared filet topped with lemon butter crab and served on a bed of fingerling potatoes, cauliflower, and roasted cherry tomatoes.

Plaza 5, 8630 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 495-8800
J. Hollinger's Waterman's Chophouse

Silver Spring restaurateur Jerry Hollinger recently rolled out a new steakhouse in an upscale setting with a raw bar and seafood platters. This includes fresh oysters and crabs sourced from the Chesapeake Bay watershed region and steaks raised on cattle farms in Texas for certified black Angus beef.

8606 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 328-0035
a platter of seafood Michael Collins for J.Hollinger’s

El Sapo Cuban Social Club

El Sapo Cuban Social Club serves up fresh mojitos and Cuban fare in a bright and shimmering space along with a mojito garden open in the spring and summer. Chef Raynold Mendizábal features bold island food and street food from Havana, including masitas (fried pork bites), cod croquetas, and Cuban sandwiches.

8455 Wayne Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 326-1063
Mandalay Restaurant

At this beloved Burmese restaurant, flavors of curry, ginger, and cilantro dominate. Kayann thee gyaw (eggplant fritters), let thoke sone (mixed noodles), and thinn bawthee thoke (green papaya salad) are just some of the delicious options offered. Close things out with brown sugar and coconut sticky rice, or coconut ice cream served in a coconut shell. Dine-in service made a long-awaited return this month.

930 Bonifant St, Silver Spring, MD
(301) 585-0500
Quarry House Tavern

Descend the 13 steps down to this basement dive bar and restaurant, which also happens to be one of the oldest taverns in Maryland. This place serves up juicy burgers, pages of whiskey options, and a craft beer list that shows love for several Montgomery County breweries.

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 844-5504
Spice Street Restaurant

Spice Street specializes in Indian street food from several different regions across the country. From paneers to chats, there are several veggie-friendly dishes to choose from, plus a warm and welcoming bar with a generous happy hour. Silver Spring’s 9-to-5 office crowd will also want to try the “Lunch Thali” special for $13.

8242 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 755-6144
Parkway Deli & Restaurant

Dive deep into a bowl of matzo ball soup or grab a Reuben sandwich to-go at this Jewish deli on Grubb Road. This comfort food classic does dine-in, takeout, and delivery, with a front shop for beer, wine, deli favorites, and baked goods.

8317 Grubb Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 587-1427
Parkway Deli

Beteseb Restaurant

Consistently ranked as one of the best Ethiopian restaurants in the D.C. region, Beteseb features a welcoming dining room with live music and plenty of injera to go along with the fun. Try the derek tibs with chunks of lean beef and sauteed with onion, tomato, and green pepper (served mild or spicy). Or sample one of several vegetarian and vegan dishes; the ever-popular veggie combo features five combinations of misir wot, kik alicha, atakilt wot, ye gomen wot, and shiro wot.

8201 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 448-1625
Pacci's Neapolitan Pizzeria

This family-owned restaurant turns out Italian favorites like calzones, signature white- and red-sauced pizza, homemade meatballs, and more. Order the Napoli pizza (anchovies, black olives, and basil), Quattro Stagioni pizza (a four-in-one pie featuring mozzarella, salami and ham, mushrooms and tomatoes) and a Calabrese (salami and sausage) calzone for the table. Not to be missed is the dessert menu, which includes chocolate profiteroles, limoncello shortcake, and Nutella pizza. The team recently expanded to D.C. with a new Pacci’s on Capitol Hill.

8113 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
(301) 588-1011
Pies at Pacci’s.
[Pacci’s Neapolitan Pizzeria]

Bump 'N Grind

In addition to offering a full range of coffee options (pour-over, French press, Americano), this music-minded spot hosts live acts, DJs, and sells records in the shop. You can also find BnG beans at their new roastery in Kensington, Moorenko’s ice cream shop (also in Silver Spring), or for retail sale at Dawson’s Market in Rockville.

1200 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
(301) 588-8000
Bump ‘N Grind’s casual seating area.
[Bump N Grind]

Denizens Brewing Co.

Denizens is where you can gather with friends, family, or pups to sip craft beers and hard seltzers made on-site. More recently, the beloved Maryland brewery partnered with Silver Spring’s All Set to bring a delicious, chef-driven menu to this indoor/outdoor beer garden.

1115 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 557-9818
Bar food next to draft and canned beers on a wooden table
Bar food at Denizens.
Deb Lindsey for Denizens

Crisfield Seafood

This old-school seafood house might feel as if you’ve traveled to the real seaside town of Crisfield—about a three-hour drive east on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. You are required to try the crab cake platter that’s been on the menu since day one, going all the way back to 1945.

8012 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 589-1306
Crisfield Seafood has been a Silver Spring institution since 1945.
Crisfield Seafood

