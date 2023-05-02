Where to Spot Soft Shell Crabs Around D.C.

It’s time to roll out the red carpet for soft shell crabs, a Mid-Atlantic delicacy that becomes available when Chesapeake Bay blue crabs molt from their hard shells each year. D.C. chefs are preparing the spring-to-early summer specialty with pickled ramps and other seasonal ingredients. Spot them atop salads, as part of weekly specials, or inside sushi rolls. Sadly, D.C. lost a few reliable spots for the annual favorite with the closures of Grillfish and Pogiboy.

Given their relative scarcity and popularity, it’s always best to confirm with restaurants if they have soft shells on hand. This map will be updated accordingly as more softies land on menus in the coming weeks.

For Maryland crab-picking fans, consider these must-try destinations both near and far this spring.