Where to Eat and Drink in Annapolis, Maryland

Where to Eat and Drink Near the National Zoo

Where to Find Outstanding Mexican Food Around D.C.

A sizable soft shell crab entree at Tony & Joe’s.
Tony & Joe’s/Leading DC

Where to Spot Soft Shell Crabs Around D.C.

The crispy crustacean starts making appearances on menus this May

by Tierney Plumb
A sizable soft shell crab entree at Tony & Joe’s.
| Tony & Joe’s/Leading DC
by Tierney Plumb

It’s time to roll out the red carpet for soft shell crabs, a Mid-Atlantic delicacy that becomes available when Chesapeake Bay blue crabs molt from their hard shells each year. D.C. chefs are preparing the spring-to-early summer specialty with pickled ramps and other seasonal ingredients. Spot them atop salads, as part of weekly specials, or inside sushi rolls. Sadly, D.C. lost a few reliable spots for the annual favorite with the closures of Grillfish and Pogiboy.

Given their relative scarcity and popularity, it’s always best to confirm with restaurants if they have soft shells on hand. This map will be updated accordingly as more softies land on menus in the coming weeks.

For Maryland crab-picking fans, consider these must-try destinations both near and far this spring.

Esaan

This essential Thai eatery out in McLean, Va. has two spring specials starring fresh (never frozen) shipments of soft shell crab. A fried main comes with chili and basil sauce ($21) or opt for a pair of fried or grilled softies with Esaan’s special sauce ($42). Dine-in or order online.

1307 Old Chain Bridge Rd, McLean, VA 22101
(703) 288-3901
Señor Fukushima Pop-Up at Haikan

Daikaya Group chef/owner Katusya Fukushima’s Shaw ramen bar Haikan, now named Señor Fukushima through the summer, specializes in wafu (Japanese-style) Mexican dishes. The pop-up features soft shell crab with Veracruz sauce, stewed tomatoes, olives, capers, peal onions, garlic, and micro cilantro ($16).

805 V St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 299-1000
A soft shell crab starter at Señor Fukushima.
Vina Sananikone

Ivy City Smokehouse

Ivy City’s main sit-down seafood attraction sends out fried soft shells with basmati rice, corn, red pepper, and zucchini.

1356 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 529-3300
Zeppelin

Shaw’s Japanese standby sends out sushi stuffed with tempura soft shell crab. Choose from a five-piece Spider Roll with avocado, masago, and cucumber or eight-piece Spiderman Roll with avocado, yuzu tobiko, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

1544 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 506-1068
Zeppelin offers a pair of soft shell crab-stuffed rolls.
Kimberly Kong/Nom Digital

Sushi Taro

Dupont’s beloved sushi bar lets tempura softies shine in a roll alongside spicy mayo ($18). Available for dine-in or pickup.

1503 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 462-8999
The tempura soft shell crab roll at Sushi Taro.
Sushi Taro

Birch & Barley

Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s longtime Logan Circle tavern serves a plate of pan-fried soft shell crabs with braised collards, pickled ramps, and sauce gribiche ($29).

1337 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 567-2576
Nina May

The hyperlocal eatery in Logan Circe serves crispy soft shell crab with caper remoulade, celeriac slaw, and chili oil. The seasonal dish is also available during its new lunchtime pop-up on Fridays previewing its forthcoming Chevy Chase restaurant Elena James.

1337 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 518-3609
King Street Oyster Bar

The DMV-wide raw bar, with locations in Leesburg, Middleburg, NoMa, and Potomac, offers a French-styled preparation. The soft shell crab entree is sauteed with toasted almonds and brown butter.

22 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 621-8513
Tony and Joe's Seafood Place

The Georgetown Harbor mainstay currently offers crispy buttermilk-battered soft shells with red bliss potato salad, green beans, and spicy remoulade.

3000 K St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-4545
A sizable soft shell crab entree at Tony & Joe’s.
Tony & Joe’s/Leading DC

Equinox Restaurant

Chef Todd Gray’s White House-adjacent American eatery serves softies on a salad comprised of grilled avocado, pickled fennel, watermelon radish, and green goddess vinaigrette. 

818 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 331-8118
Brine H Street

The essential seafood and raw bar on H Street NE says it’s expecting its first shipments of seasonal softies any day now. Cornmeal-crusted soft shell crabs are only served as a special when they get them in fresh, but they’re typically available on weekends only (market price). A newer location sits at the top of Dupont Circle.

1359 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 591-1739
Sushi Rock

The soft shell crab roll at Arlington’s hip sushi hangout features nori, okonomiyaki sauce, wasabi, pickled ginger, and creamy avocado.

1900 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8027
The soft shell crab roll at Sushi Rock. 
Sushi Rock/Leading DC

Nam-Viet Restaurant

Arlington’s Vietnamese stalwart just brought back its annual crowd-pleasing order of two Saigon-style soft shell crabs. They’re deep fried and sauteed with garlic, ginger, jalapenos, and house seasonings, all served atop a bed of fresh salad. The gluten-free entree (market price) comes with a hit lemon pepper dipping sauce made on-site.

1127 N Hudson St, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 243-4535
Moruss Seafood & Crab House

This casual crab house in Southeast sends out Maryland softies in sandwich form. Battered in its house breading and fried, softies come on a bun with toppings of choice. The “works” includes lettuce, tomato, fried onions, mayo, pickles, and hot peppers ($11.99). Order online.

2902 Minnesota Ave SE, Washington, DC 20019
(202) 583-2722
The Point D.C.

The scenic seafood staple in Buzzard Point prepares tempura soft shell crab with charred scallion, cilantro, and a chili sauce kick.

2100 2nd St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 948-2522
Tempura soft shell crab at The Point.
The Point/Leading DC

Sea Boil Crab House

For just $14, try a fried basket of softies and fries at this all-seafood stalwart in Alexandria. Carryout and delivery are available.

7305 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306
(571) 777-5655
