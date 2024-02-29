Share All sharing options for: Every D.C. Restaurant Featured in Netflix’s Newest ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Season

TV host Phil Rosenthal eats cupcakes, wood-fired pitas, half-smokes, and much more in an episode all about the nation’s capital

The seventh season of the popular Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil — where host Phil Rosenthal roams around countries and cities to explore their local culinary scenes — premieres tomorrow, Friday, March 1.

Somebody Feed Phil’s fifth episode, which is entirely dedicated to D.C. dining, includes a strong showing of top restaurants, bakeries, and celebrity guests popping up to help the host eat. Featured spots that enjoyed ample TV time include essential Eater DC places like Indian stalwart Rasika, Laos pioneer Thip Khao, Korean hit Anju, and more.

Here is every dining and drinking establishment featured on Somebody Feed Phil’s D.C. episode, listed in order of appearance on the show, which was filmed in summer 2023.