Bartaco’s seasonal caipirinha comes with Cachaça 51, elderflower, orange, lime, and sugar.
Bartaco

Celebrate Summer With a Delicious Caipirinha in D.C.

Where to enjoy the Brazilian favorite around town

by John Besche and Tierney Plumb
Bartaco’s seasonal caipirinha comes with Cachaça 51, elderflower, orange, lime, and sugar.
| Bartaco
by John Besche and Tierney Plumb

It’s almost always summer in Brazil, so it should come as no surprise the refreshing-and-fruity caipirinha is the South American country’s national cocktail. Luckily for D.C., a rising mix of Latin bars and restaurants showcase the popular drink year-round.

Though it’s literally enshrined in Brazilian law that the traditional take consists of cachaça, sugar, and lime, the caipirinha can be what you make of it (though the first ingredient is generally a must). Cachaça comes from sugarcane, one of Brazil’s largest agricultural exports. Fermented sugarcane juice is distilled and either bottled immediately (cachaça branca) or aged in barrels for up to ten years (cachaça amarela). It’s sweeter and often more nuanced than rum.

In a country with 300 native fruits, common variations of the caipirinha feature strawberries, blackberries, mangos, or pineapples. King of them all is the caipirinha de maracujá: fresh passion fruit mulled with sugar and mixed with cachaça.

If a trip to Brazil isn’t in the cards, here are 14 D.C. destinations to sip a solid caipirinha.

Nada

Pike & Rose’s bright taco-and-margartia joint also serves caipirinhas several ways. A traditional take ($10) can be supersized as a pitcher for $50. A passion fruit variety is $11 or $40 by the pitcher during happy hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For vodka lovers, a Caipiroska pitcher subs in Tito’s ($65).

11886 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852
The airy interior at Nada.
Nada/official photo

Brazilian Place

In the D.C. area, Silver Spring’s Brazilian Place is about as close to Brazil as it gets. Its spot-on caipirinha runs $14. While many opt for full-service, this Wheaton standby embraces the kilograma buffet found everywhere in Brazil. They also have Brazilian cheeseburgers known as X-Tudo, which translates to “cheese everything.” Expect everything from sirloin to fried eggs and potato chips on top for about $10.

2412 University Blvd W, Silver Spring, MD 20902
Atxondo

This hidden Spanish gem up in Sixteenth Street Heights showcases a stellar caipirinha alongside a long list of South American cocktails, paella, and flatbreads.

4724 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Bossa Bistro & Lounge

The Adams Morgan institution for live music, salsa, art shows, and Brazilian tapas dedicates its bar to crowd-pleasing caipirinhas (and mojitos).

2463 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
The Grill From Ipanema

As the name implies, this Adams Morgan restaurant serves classic Brazilian churrasco with a Bossa Nova backdrop. Caipirinhas start at $12, and shots of cachaça start are $8. Wander in on any given day and you’ll be sure to catch Brasileiros watching a soccer match or nursing homesickness with a simmering cauldron of feijoada ($29). When channeling Rio de Janeiro, pair your caipirinha with bolinho de bacalhau — a Portuguese bar staple consisting of cloud-like cod croquettes.

1858 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
Chima Steakhouse

Chima Steakhouse, like Fogo, is an upmarket homage to Southern Brazilian churrasco. Their prix fixe (dubbed rodizio or “rotation”) goes for $63.90. The Tysons Corner location serves its caipirinhas with São Paulo cachaça for $8 (with a vodka version for the same price). 

8010 Towers Cres Plaza, Tysons, VA 22182
Chima Steakhouse’s caipirinha.
Chima Steakhouse

Cafe Citron

Dupont’s lively Latin lounge draws caipirinha fans during happy hour (6 p.m. to 8 p.m.), when pitchers are $40. Solo glasses are normally $12 each, or $2 more with featured passion fruit, strawberry, or mango flavors.

1343 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
The color-soaked interior at Cafe Citron.
Cafe Citron/official photo

Bodega Spanish Tapas & Lounge

The scene-y tapas spot along M Street NW is best known for its sangrias, but its straightforward caipirinha ($14) is also not to miss.

3116 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Bodega’s festive bar.
Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

Yara

Perched atop NoMa’s new Marriott, this snazzy rooftop venue for sky-high ceviche and Latin seafoods sends out minty caipirinhas made with cachaça, rum, passion fruit, and lime. The cocktail list ($16-$19) also loops in lots of Latin fruits, tequila, and pisco. 

175 L St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Yara’s minty caipirinha.
Stuart Goldenberg Photography

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Washington, D.C.

The D.C. outpost of the East Coast chain is best known for a nightlife-centric spin on Cuban classics (it’s also a rum bar, after all). The expansive drink menu also features a whole caipirinha section. Cuba Libre employs Velho Barreiro cachaça for its classic caipirinha; cucumber basil cachaça cocktail; and seasonal infused cachaças.

801 9th St NW suite a, Washington, DC 20001
barmini by José Andrés

Linked to José Andrés’ Minibar, this innovative cocktail lab proves that molecular gastronomy and mixology go together like tonic water and Tanqueray (not that you’d ever order a G&T here). Mention a penchant for cachaça, and a fresh take on the Brazilian classic may emerge from a foggy infusion of liquid nitrogen.

501 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
bartaco

The stylish Latin chain puts a spin on Brazil’s national cocktail every season. The latest edition for spring comes with Cachaça 51, elderflower, orange, lime, and sugar. During its “High Tide” happy hour (weekdays 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.), the Brazilian cocktail is discounted to $9. Its new waterfront location at the Wharf joins others in Mt. Vernon Triangle, Ballston, Fairfax, and Reston.

645 Wharf St SW Suite 835, Washington, DC 20024
Bartaco’s springtime caipirinha.
Jessica van Vlamertynghe/Bartaco

Sabores

Pan-Latin dishes and tapas shine Arlington’s colorful Spanish eatery that opened along Columbia Pike in February. Its top-shelf caipirinha full of Leblon cachaça and fresh limes comes muddled with agave.

2401 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Arlington’s new Sabores serves a strong caipirinha.
Sabores

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Unfortunately for a lot of Americans, Fogo de Chão might be their only touchstone for Brazilian cuisine. To their credit, they do a great job of showcasing some of the greatest hits. Caipirinhas start at $9 and include impressive interpretations like mango-habanero and strawberry-hibiscus. Its prix-fixe churrasco boasts more than a dozen kinds of meat and includes the Caesars’ Palace-esque feijoada bar and market table ($67). National Harbor is its newest area locale.

141 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Related Maps