Celebrate Summer With a Delicious Caipirinha in D.C.

It’s almost always summer in Brazil, so it should come as no surprise the refreshing-and-fruity caipirinha is the South American country’s national cocktail. Luckily for D.C., a rising mix of Latin bars and restaurants showcase the popular drink year-round.

Though it’s literally enshrined in Brazilian law that the traditional take consists of cachaça, sugar, and lime, the caipirinha can be what you make of it (though the first ingredient is generally a must). Cachaça comes from sugarcane, one of Brazil’s largest agricultural exports. Fermented sugarcane juice is distilled and either bottled immediately (cachaça branca) or aged in barrels for up to ten years (cachaça amarela). It’s sweeter and often more nuanced than rum.

In a country with 300 native fruits, common variations of the caipirinha feature strawberries, blackberries, mangos, or pineapples. King of them all is the caipirinha de maracujá: fresh passion fruit mulled with sugar and mixed with cachaça.

If a trip to Brazil isn’t in the cards, here are 14 D.C. destinations to sip a solid caipirinha.