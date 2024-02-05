 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Super Bowl LVIII - Team Arrivals
Super Bowl LVIII will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Where to Eat, Drink, and Party on Super Bowl Sunday in D.C.

Local bars and restaurants celebrate with football-shaped doughnuts, bottomless beers, all-day happy hour, barbecue platters, and more

by Vinciane Ngomsi
Super Bowl LVIII will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
| Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images
by Vinciane Ngomsi

It might as well be a holiday, but Super Bowl Sunday is always one of those days that unites crowds (or divides, depending on NFL team allegiances) over sports and of course, food. Menus are planned down to the garnishes, and they usually consist of things fried, dipped, and loaded with carbs. Rather than planning the perfect spread, leave it up to restaurants around town to handle the task on Sunday, February 11. The face-off between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs could be the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

Ahead are some dine-in, pick-up and catering options for a game-day feast, featuring all-American classics, nontraditional options, and of course, playful odes to Travis Kelce’s superstar girlfriend. Many of D.C.’s top sports bars are also doing specials and watch parties. And for football-friendly wings, go here.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Astro Beer Hall

Score big with the beer hall’s doughnut-and-chicken combo special, running Saturdays and Sundays while supplies last. For $70, get six football-shaped doughnuts and 25 chicken tenders. Available to online or inside Astro locations.

1306 G St NW, Washington, D.C. 20005
(703) 647-9912
Chiko

Get ready for the Super Bowl with ChiKo’s wing and dumpling packages. Indulge in ChiKo buckets with soy glaze, Buffalo, blue cheese, and ranch. Choose from $50 (wings) and $50 (dumplings) packages, available for in buckets and catering pans. Its sibling spot, I Egg You, has a Super Bowl party package for pick-up until 5:30 p.m.

423 8th St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003
(202) 558-9934
Myron Mixon

The newly opened barbecue spot in Dunn Loring-Merrifield is offering a game day package for Super Bowl: $58 for 50, or $100 for 100 of Myron Mixon’s dry rub, hog sauce, or Buffalo wings. Available for pickup or takeout on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11.

2670 Avenir Place, Vienna, Virginia 22180
Wings at Myron Mixon.
Myron Mixon

The Commodore DC

The 17th Street dive does supersized platters for pickup. Pick from various portions of jumbo wings ($28-$87.50); buttermilk chicken tenders ($72-$114) and loaded tots ($52) with melted cheese, green chili sauce, and shredded lettuce. Guests can pre-order via Commodore’s website or phone by 3 p.m. on Friday, February 9.

1636 17th St NW (btwn Corcoran & R St NW), Washington, D.C. 20009
(202) 525-5309
Wings at Commodore.
Commodore

Duke's Grocery Navy Yard

Duke’s Grocery’s Navy Yard location will be offering happy hour specials all day on Sunday, February 11. Starting at 10 a.m., guests can enjoy $5 select beers, $8 wines, and $9 cocktails like hot buttered rum, Pimms, Old Fashioned, and hot toddy.

1201 Half Street Southeast, DC 20003
(202) 652-0341
Saddle up to the TV-lined bar at Duke’s Grocery for all-day happy hour.
Duke’s Grocery

Unconventional Diner

Unconventional Diner has created a Super Bowl party set to ease game day hosting. Priced at $150 and intended to feed 6, this party pack includes pimento cheese dip, chicken wings, potato salad, mac and cheese, brownies, and chocolate chip cookies. Pre-orders can be placed here through February 9, and pick-up times available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. February 11.

1207 9th St NW (btwn M & N St NW), Washington, D.C. 20001
(202) 847-0122
All-Purpose Riverfront

Following the popularity of the Riverfront pizzeria’s New Year’s Eve Swiftie brunch party, the restaurant will host another brunch inspired by the mega pop star on Super Bowl weekend. “Brunch (Taylor’s Version)” features specials like chicken tenders with seemingly ranch alongside pies named for the newly-minted billionaire’s lyrics, including Guy from the Chiefs (tomato, fonduta, mozz, fontina, Sicilian dry oregano, grana, basil swirl), Monster on the Hill (tomato, mozz, beef meatballs, roasted peppers, fresh ricotta, Grana Padano, oregano), and Welcome to New York (tomato, mozz, Sicilian oregano). Guests can reserve their spots via Resy.

79 Potomac Avenue Southeast, DC 20003
(202) 629-1894
Union Pub

Union Pub is once again hosting an all-you-can-drink Super Bowl Sunday Funday. From 6 p.m. until the end of the game, guests will be able to enjoy AYCD beer, rail drinks, and house wine, as well as a “Pub Grub” buffet priced at for $58 (for Super Bowl 58). For an additional $20, the festivities can be extended by three hours at a pre-game “TAYL-GATE” on Union Pub’s patio with the same AYCD options, a couple of Swiftie drink specials, tailgate bites, and more. Purchase tickets here.

201 Massachusetts Ave NE (2nd & D st NE), Washington, D.C. 20002
(202) 546-7200
Pupatella

Pupatella’s signature pizzas are available for takeout all day for Super Bowl Sunday, so head to any location to pick up their handmade Neapolitan pies. Appetizers like the arancini, mozzarella balls, and bruschetta are ideal for diners of all ages. Regular takeout and catering options are also available.

1621 S Walter Reed Dr, Arlington, VA 22204
(703) 647-9076
Sticky Fingers Diner

The plant-based diner has created combos to enjoy at home or at their H Street diner, where they will be screening the match at the bar. Specials feature fan favorites like Southern fried chicken wings (made from seitan), nachos, and cheesy mac, in combos from “You Need a First Down” to “Grub in This Club” (a reference to a hit song by Usher), to “The Swiftie” (a combo of some of the Grammy winner’s fast-food favorites). Combos are available from 9 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. and for pickup and delivery.

406 H St NE, Washington, D.C. 20002
(202) 367-9600
Taco Bamba

Taco Bamba is bringing back its Big Game Platter. The package feeds four ($89) and includes:

18 Bamba wings served with Bamba Buffalo, chili garlic, and cotija poblano ranch, Bamba nachos with choice of traditional meats (excluding seafood), queso, guacamole, pickled jalapeno, pico de gallo, crema, and salsa. The package can be ordered through Taco Bamba’s catering menu and will stick around through March Madness. 

4000 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203
(571) 777-1477
Shelter

Tucked inside The Roost food hall, Shelter is offering an unlimited draft and cask beer and pizza package for the Super Bowl. For $75 per guest, sample any and all of their 50-plus drafts and casks as well as pizza and other bites from food vendors. This deal will be available from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

1401 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, D.C. 20003
(202) 661-0142
Call Your Mother

The beloved bagel shop has plenty of options for game day cravings, which include 10 Nathan’s hot dog halves wrapped in everything bagel dough and served with 7-once honey mustard ($30). Another option is a more robust sandwich platter for $175. Enjoy 12 various sandwiches plus chips and pickle spears.

1143 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20037
(202) 773-0871
Nobu

On Super Bowl Sunday, Nobu’s Tanoshi Hour (happy hour) will run all night long and will have the following game day specials available: umami wings ($15), wagyu sliders ($25), and fish and chips ($25).

2525 M St NW, Washington, D.C. 20037
(202) 871-6565
Mi Vida

Pick up one of Mi Vida’s “Big Game Party Packs” on Super Bowl Sunday and dine in style. Their catering package includes guacamole, adobo-rubbed chicken wings, carnitas tacos and carne tacos all for $115 or go a la carte for $28-$38. Mi Vida will also make a shareable portion of its signature Ponche de Lola cocktail for 5. Order on Tock by February 10 at 6 p.m. for pick-up on February 11.

1901 14th St NW (at T St NW), Washington, D.C. 20009
(212) 597-5445
Gatsby

Celebrate Super Bowl Sunday at home with mumbo chicken wings, guacamole, and spinach and artichoke dip from Gatsby. The all-inclusive package serves 4 to 5 people for $60, or order each option a la carte. Sibling spot Succotash’s “Big Game Party Pack” makes partying at home a breeze with smoked chicken wings, chicken and waffles, and spicy pork ribs for $135 or a la carte for $26-$62. They’ll also serve a supersized Belle’s Punch for $54. Order takeout on Tock for Gatsby and Succotash until February 10 at 6 p.m. for pick-up on February 11.

1201 Half St SE (at N St SE), Washington, D.C. 20003
(202) 817-3005
ilili

Consider a Super Bowl spread with a Lebanese twist. The Wharf’s Ilili DC offers takeout of their popular dishes like homemade pita and hummus, labne, chicken taouk, beef kebabs, grape leaves and more. Order here

100 District Sq SW, Washington, D.C. 20024

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

Pitmaster Andrew Darneille is offering a series of game day platters that feed 6 to 8, including everything from build-your-own nachos, a rack of St. Louis ribs, and barbecue sampler platter (1-lb. portions of pulled pork, chicken, smoked turkey, prime brisket, jalapeno cheddar sausage, duroc pork belly, and a choice of two sauces). Meats are also available by the pound, as well as a la carte sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, baked beans, bourbon sweet mashed potatoes and coleslaw. Pre-order by February 10 at 5 p.m. for pick-up on February 12 between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
