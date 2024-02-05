Where to Eat, Drink, and Party on Super Bowl Sunday in D.C.

It might as well be a holiday, but Super Bowl Sunday is always one of those days that unites crowds (or divides, depending on NFL team allegiances) over sports and of course, food. Menus are planned down to the garnishes, and they usually consist of things fried, dipped, and loaded with carbs. Rather than planning the perfect spread, leave it up to restaurants around town to handle the task on Sunday, February 11. The face-off between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs could be the most-watched Super Bowl of all time.

Ahead are some dine-in, pick-up and catering options for a game-day feast, featuring all-American classics, nontraditional options, and of course, playful odes to Travis Kelce’s superstar girlfriend. Many of D.C.’s top sports bars are also doing specials and watch parties. And for football-friendly wings, go here.