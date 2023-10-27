 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

D.C.’s Top Destinations for Private Dining

11 Fabulous Drag Show Brunches to Try in D.C.

18 Standout Thai Restaurants Around D.C.

More in Washington DC See more maps
Thanksgiving by Unconventional Diner.
Simo

Thanksgiving Dine-In and To-Go Options in D.C.

Where to find fabulous feasts filled with pumpkin cheesecake, stellar sides, juicy turkey, and more

by Vinciane Ngomsi
View as Map
Thanksgiving by Unconventional Diner.
| Simo
by Vinciane Ngomsi

And just like that, it’s time to start planning Thanksgiving dinner once again. If the thought of waking up before sunrise to spend hours preparing a meal sounds exhausting, let some of Washington’s finest eateries do the work. Whether dining in or ordering to-go, chefs have prepared unique multi-course experiences or a la carte options ideal for all party sizes and appetites.

Ahead are a heap of options for Turkey Day on Thursday, November 23, from traditional provisions to French, Italian, and barbecue variations for those looking for some diversity.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

J. Hollinger's Waterman's Chophouse

Copy Link

J.Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, along with its sister restaurants The Dish & Dram and The Daily Dish, also lead by Chef Jerry Hollinger, offers a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 4, 8 or 16 that, along with Lancaster farm-raised roasted turkey, includes sage and mushroom stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, Parker House rolls, and more. Meals and sides are available for pre-order, and can be picked up at any of the three restaurants. Orders must be placed by midnight on Friday, November 17 and can be picked up on November 22 or 23.

8606 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 328-0035
(301) 328-0035

Also featured in:

Opal

Copy Link

Both Opal and sister restaurant Nina May will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., where a Chef’s Choice menu will be served, family style. Help yourself to waldorf salad, Parker House rolls, sage and orange brined turkey breast, plenty of sides and pumpkin and pecan pie for dessert. Adults eat for $75 and kids under 12 are free. Both Nina May and Opal are also hosting an inaugural oyster roast on Thanksgiving. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the patio, $29 a person yields oven roasted oysters with crispy hush puppies, red cabbage slaw, and more.

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 570-0289
(202) 570-0289

Also featured in:

Lapis

Copy Link

Celebrate Thanksgiving with an Afghan spin. Lapis’ turkey kofta with special Afghan herbs and spices will be available from November 17 until the 22 for $45 per diner. The dish will be served with roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and a cranberry chutney, and will include pumpkin halwa for dessert.

1847 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 299-9630
(202) 299-9630

Also featured in:

Gravitas

Copy Link

Chef Matt Baker’s Thanksgiving repast ($125 per person, optional wine pairing, $85) starts with a butter poached lobster tail or sunchoke velouté. Mains include slow roasted heritage turkey with mushroom and sage bread pudding or a duo of pork of roasted pork tenderloin with glazed apples with pickled mustard seeds.

1401 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 763-7942
(202) 763-7942

Also featured in:

Lyle Washington DC

Copy Link

Lyle’s is offering its Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Menu highlights include a camembert flatbread with kale, cranberry, pork belly and a warm cider vinaigrette; a herb mustard turkey roulade with brown butter sweet potatoes; stuffing; Brussels sprouts slaw and gravy; pumpkin cheesecake with popcorn brittle and toasted meringue. Reservations are available now. 

1731 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 964-6750
(202) 964-6750

Also featured in:

Chang Chang

Copy Link

Chef Peter Chang is offering a special menu for the holiday centered on the beloved Peking duck. Available for preorder now, with pick-up that Tuesday and Wednesday. The Peter Chang Thanksgiving Package feeds four as a complete meal or 8-10 as appetizers and side dishes. In addition to duck (with sauce snd ten lotus buns), there’s also dry pot spicy potatoes, green beans with Ya Cai, and dry-fried shiitake mushrooms and eggplant. It retails for $148 and can be pre-ordered now via Tock.

1200 19th St NW ste 110, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 570-0946
(202) 570-0946

Also featured in:

Unconventional Diner

Copy Link

For those who opt to dine in on Thanksgiving, Unconventional Diner will serve dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and reservations can be secured via Resy. In addition to autumn harvest soup, roast turkey with pan gravy, cornbread muffins and more, diners can also order select plates from its regular menu a la carte. To-go Thanksgiving dinners are also available, and are intended to feed two for $90. Orders can be secured through November 16. The Thanksgiving prix fixe menu is $50 per person.

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122

Also featured in:

Le Clou

Copy Link

Le Clou’s four-course family style Thanksgiving spread (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) starts with pâté de campagne with marinated olives, whipped ricotta, and honey served with a baguette. Continue with pumpkin bisque, herb roasted turkey, candied ham, potato gratin, cider glazed Brussels sprouts and three options for dessert. They’ll also offer an all day menu at the bar until close. Reservations are available now.

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 742-9777
(202) 742-9777

Also featured in:

Blue Duck Tavern

Copy Link

On the big day, Blue Duck Tavern will offer its a la carte breakfast menu from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then, the “lunch into dinner” service will be available from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Select apps with roasted hubbard squash soup with spiced pepita pesto and chestnut crème fraiche or jumbo lump crab cake with cress and green goddess remoulade Next, there are entrees like slow-roasted prime rib or a cider-brined turkey with sides such as butter-whipped potato and green bean and mushroom casserole. Pastry chef Colleen Murphy’s desserts include pumpkin cheesecake and apple cranberry pie. Dinners costs $155 per person for adults and $55 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under six eat for free.

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 419-6755
(202) 419-6755

Also featured in:

Nobu Washington D.C.

Copy Link

Nobu will be open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, with reservations available via OpenTable. The West End favorite will also offer special takeout packages, available via Tock beginning Oct. 24: The ‘Classic for 2’ features edamame, yellowtail jalapeno, salmon karashi su miso, sashimi salad, black cod miso, chicken anticucho, assorted rolls and nigiri. The ‘Luxe for 2’ includes edamame & shishito, albacore crispy onion, tai tiradito, spinach salad with shrimp, Chilean seabass wasabi miso, wenderloin anticucho, assorted rolls, and nigiri.

2525 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 871-6565
(202) 871-6565

Also featured in:

The Saga

Copy Link

Executive chef Enrique Limardo and head chef Mile Montezuma at The Saga and Quadrant are ready to welcome guests for their three course Thanksgiving feast ($95). Guests will enjoy an autumn salad with crispy Brussels sprouts roasted green beans and stuffing crumbles to start. The second course is confit turkey breast, truffle mashed potato, gravy, and cherry and cranberry sauce. To wrap up, look forward to pumpkin pie. Available Thursday through Saturday of Thanksgiving week, dine-in only.

1190 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 480-9892
(202) 480-9892

Also featured in:

BOURBON STEAK

Copy Link

Have the Four Seasons experience without making the drive thanks to Bourbon Steak’s Thanksgiving at home program. Each package ($425) is designed to serve up to six and includes: a 16-pound whole roasted turkey; six housemade truffle butter rolls; mixed green salad; three sides of mac and cheese, potato puree, and Brussels sprouts; as a sweet treat, pumpkin cheesecake.

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-2026
(202) 944-2026

Also featured in:

Alta Strada - Washington, DC

Copy Link

Pastry Chef Alex Levin’s annual Thanksgiving pop up bakery is back for a sixth year. Dessert options include caramelized apple Pie with streusel topping, candied pumpkin pie, honey pecan pie, and vanilla bean cheesecake with milk chocolate peanut crunch (all $42). In addition, his hazelnut chocolate crunch rugelach ($29), caramelized chocolate banana bread ($28), dark chocolate buttercrunch toffee ($15) and chocolate chunk cookies ($35/dozen) will be available. 

Preorder can be placed here for pickup or delivery between November 21 to 22.

465 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 629-4662
(202) 629-4662

The Bombay Club

Copy Link

Executive Chef Nilesh Singhvi’s has prepared roasted turkey breast with yogurt and ghee, served with Brussels sprouts poriyal, squash-kale bhaji, saffron pulao and cranberry naan ($32). Next up is sweet potato tikki with cumin, ginger, dried mango and spicy peanut chutney ($14). Finally, pumpkin cheesecake with pomegranate sorbet and pecan tart ($14). The complete a la carte menu is also available from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

815 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 659-3727
(202) 659-3727

Also featured in:

Centrolina

Copy Link

Five-time James Beard nominee Chef Amy Brandwein is offering a Thanksgiving to-go spread featuring antipasta platters, chicken and turkey served whole, and sides including spiced cranberry jam, There’s also Chef Amy’s mother’s special rosemary sage stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed potato parmigiano, and more. Dessert highlights include apple crumble pie, pumpkin pie, and chocolate ricotta tart. Order on Tock by November 10. Pick-ups are available on November 22 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and November 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

974 Palmer Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 898-2426
(202) 898-2426

Also featured in:

More in Maps

L'Ardente

Copy Link

On Thanksgiving Day, L’Ardente will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. offering its regular a la carte dinner menu, plus a small menu of Thanksgiving specials for those who can’t do without the turkey, stuffing and fix-ins. Diners can reserve their Thanksgiving table and view the glam Italian restaurant’s full menu on Resy.

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 448-0450
(202) 448-0450

Also featured in:

SUCCOTASH

Copy Link

Succotash Prime is open on Thanksgiving day from noon to 8 p.m. with a special pre-fixe menu will highlight comforting classics like cornbread, herb-roasted turkey breast, bourbon maple glazed ham, rosemary and brown butter mashed potatoes, gochujang Brussel sprouts, pumpkin cheesecake and more. Pre-fixe is $65 for adults and $32.50 for kids. There’s also all-day happy hour prices for drinks.

915 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 849-6933
(202) 849-6933

Also featured in:

Café Riggs

Copy Link

If staying at the hotel, head downstairs to Café Riggs between noon to 9 p.m. for an indulgent supper. Menu highlights include a smoked duck bread with red cabbage slaw and black truffle cream, thyme and mustard roasted turkey breast, pomme purée and pumpkin pie. Make reservations today. Adults eat for $75 and those under 14 years old $37.50. It’s complimentary anyone under six years old.

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2800
(202) 788-2800

Also featured in:

Rasika

Copy Link

Prepared by executive chef Vikram Sunderam, guests can enjoy the flavorful Brussels sprout dosa with rice lentil crepe and spicy tomato chutney; turkey chettinad with turkey drumstick, fennel, stone flower and roasted coconut with green bean kurma with curry leaves and lemon cashew nut rice. For a sweet ending, finish with pecan coconut jaggery pie with cranberry sauce. The complete a la carte menu is also available on Thanksgiving Day, but the three-course prix fixe spread costs $60 per person. Rasika Penn Quarter will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

633 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 637-1222
(202) 637-1222

Also featured in:

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

Copy Link

Give dinner a smoked element with Smokebraft’s innovative menu. The customizable feast boasts an array of a la carte offerings. Some of the most popular main dishes include whole smoked turkey, smoked prime rib, smoked ham and more. Side items include smoked sausage and apple stuffing, smoked cauliflower and bourbon sweet mashed potatoes. Desserts are worth saving room for: pumpkin pie, apple pie, pecan pie, and their signature chocolate cherry bread pudding. Order by Nov. 19 by noon for pickup on Nov. 22 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and Thanksgiving morning from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
(571) 312-8791

Also featured in:

Belga Cafe

Copy Link

Chef Bart Vandaele’s package satisfies diners of all sizes, whether you’re hoping to impress with a whole turkey (serves 8-10), modest stuffed turkey breast (serves 4-6), or a roasted chicken for two. Whatever chosen, it comes with five sides, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry jam. Place orders by November 20 for Thanksgiving Day pickup between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

514 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 544-0100
(202) 544-0100

Also featured in:

ilili Restaurant

Copy Link

Head to ilili for a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu featuring Lebanese takes on traditional classics. Hot and cold mezze will be available alongside heritage turkey roulade with wild mushroom duxelles and peanut hashweh. For dessert, indulge in a pumpkin candy bar with pecan sesame crunch and vanilla bean gelato and apple pie with caramelized apples and labne crème chantilly. Available for $98 per person for adults and $50 for children 12 and under.

100 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 918-7766
(202) 918-7766
Ilili puts a Lebanese spin on Thanksgiving.
Nina Palazzolo/@vitadi.nina

Makers Union Pub (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

Makers Union Pub is rolling out something called Thanksgiving reheat and serve meals with two choices: a to-go meal for four and and a solo option. You can also give back by purchasing a meal for a family of four who cannot feed themselves. Before the big day, they’re also celebrating Friendsgiving from Nov. 18th – 22nd. Expect live music, family-style dinner and borrowing inspiration from Taylor Swift, friendship bracelet kits at each table.

664 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 864-6396
(202) 864-6396

Also featured in:

Osteria Morini

Copy Link

Osteria Morini’s Thanksgiving supper is available throughout the restaurant the day of from noon until 8 p.m. Priced at $70 per person, the Italian-inspired menu consists of insalata Romana and polpettine to start; roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy and rigatoni with wild mushroom ragu as mains with sides aplenty (focaccia with whipped butter, rosemary and sage turkey stuffing, whipped potatoes, and Brussels sprouts with cipollini onion and mustard vinaigrette). Don’t forget the best part: a seasonal pie duo (marshmallow sweet potato pie and caramel apple crumble pie).

301 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 484-0660
(202) 484-0660

Also featured in:

Bastille Brasserie & Bar

Copy Link

On Thanksgiving Day, from noon to 6 p.m., Old Town’s resident French restaurant is rolling out a three-course feast ($89) featuring Parisian takes on the American fare. Reserve a seat online.

606 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 519-3776
(703) 519-3776

Also featured in:

Blue Rock

Copy Link

Chef Bin Lu is offering a special five-course Thanksgiving dinner and optional wine pairing at The Restaurant at Blue Rock on Wednesday with a to-go option. Menu highlights include Bluefin tuna toro, “mashed potatoes” with caviar, slow roasted duck, and “lazy: apple pie. Dine in for $135 per person and to-go is $200 for servings of two. Reservations to can be made here and to go here.

12567 Lee Hwy, Washington, VA 22747
(540) 987-3388
(540) 987-3388

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

J. Hollinger's Waterman's Chophouse

8606 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910

J.Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse, along with its sister restaurants The Dish & Dram and The Daily Dish, also lead by Chef Jerry Hollinger, offers a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 4, 8 or 16 that, along with Lancaster farm-raised roasted turkey, includes sage and mushroom stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, Parker House rolls, and more. Meals and sides are available for pre-order, and can be picked up at any of the three restaurants. Orders must be placed by midnight on Friday, November 17 and can be picked up on November 22 or 23.

8606 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 328-0035
(301) 328-0035

Opal

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

Both Opal and sister restaurant Nina May will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., where a Chef’s Choice menu will be served, family style. Help yourself to waldorf salad, Parker House rolls, sage and orange brined turkey breast, plenty of sides and pumpkin and pecan pie for dessert. Adults eat for $75 and kids under 12 are free. Both Nina May and Opal are also hosting an inaugural oyster roast on Thanksgiving. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the patio, $29 a person yields oven roasted oysters with crispy hush puppies, red cabbage slaw, and more.

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 570-0289
(202) 570-0289

Lapis

1847 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009

Celebrate Thanksgiving with an Afghan spin. Lapis’ turkey kofta with special Afghan herbs and spices will be available from November 17 until the 22 for $45 per diner. The dish will be served with roasted sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts and a cranberry chutney, and will include pumpkin halwa for dessert.

1847 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 299-9630
(202) 299-9630

Gravitas

1401 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Chef Matt Baker’s Thanksgiving repast ($125 per person, optional wine pairing, $85) starts with a butter poached lobster tail or sunchoke velouté. Mains include slow roasted heritage turkey with mushroom and sage bread pudding or a duo of pork of roasted pork tenderloin with glazed apples with pickled mustard seeds.

1401 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 763-7942
(202) 763-7942

Lyle Washington DC

1731 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009

Lyle’s is offering its Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Menu highlights include a camembert flatbread with kale, cranberry, pork belly and a warm cider vinaigrette; a herb mustard turkey roulade with brown butter sweet potatoes; stuffing; Brussels sprouts slaw and gravy; pumpkin cheesecake with popcorn brittle and toasted meringue. Reservations are available now. 

1731 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 964-6750
(202) 964-6750

Chang Chang

1200 19th St NW ste 110, Washington, DC 20036

Chef Peter Chang is offering a special menu for the holiday centered on the beloved Peking duck. Available for preorder now, with pick-up that Tuesday and Wednesday. The Peter Chang Thanksgiving Package feeds four as a complete meal or 8-10 as appetizers and side dishes. In addition to duck (with sauce snd ten lotus buns), there’s also dry pot spicy potatoes, green beans with Ya Cai, and dry-fried shiitake mushrooms and eggplant. It retails for $148 and can be pre-ordered now via Tock.

1200 19th St NW ste 110, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 570-0946
(202) 570-0946

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

For those who opt to dine in on Thanksgiving, Unconventional Diner will serve dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and reservations can be secured via Resy. In addition to autumn harvest soup, roast turkey with pan gravy, cornbread muffins and more, diners can also order select plates from its regular menu a la carte. To-go Thanksgiving dinners are also available, and are intended to feed two for $90. Orders can be secured through November 16. The Thanksgiving prix fixe menu is $50 per person.

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122

Le Clou

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Le Clou’s four-course family style Thanksgiving spread (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) starts with pâté de campagne with marinated olives, whipped ricotta, and honey served with a baguette. Continue with pumpkin bisque, herb roasted turkey, candied ham, potato gratin, cider glazed Brussels sprouts and three options for dessert. They’ll also offer an all day menu at the bar until close. Reservations are available now.

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 742-9777
(202) 742-9777

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037

On the big day, Blue Duck Tavern will offer its a la carte breakfast menu from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Then, the “lunch into dinner” service will be available from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Select apps with roasted hubbard squash soup with spiced pepita pesto and chestnut crème fraiche or jumbo lump crab cake with cress and green goddess remoulade Next, there are entrees like slow-roasted prime rib or a cider-brined turkey with sides such as butter-whipped potato and green bean and mushroom casserole. Pastry chef Colleen Murphy’s desserts include pumpkin cheesecake and apple cranberry pie. Dinners costs $155 per person for adults and $55 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under six eat for free.

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 419-6755
(202) 419-6755

Nobu Washington D.C.

2525 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037

Nobu will be open for dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, with reservations available via OpenTable. The West End favorite will also offer special takeout packages, available via Tock beginning Oct. 24: The ‘Classic for 2’ features edamame, yellowtail jalapeno, salmon karashi su miso, sashimi salad, black cod miso, chicken anticucho, assorted rolls and nigiri. The ‘Luxe for 2’ includes edamame & shishito, albacore crispy onion, tai tiradito, spinach salad with shrimp, Chilean seabass wasabi miso, wenderloin anticucho, assorted rolls, and nigiri.

2525 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 871-6565
(202) 871-6565

The Saga

1190 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20037

Executive chef Enrique Limardo and head chef Mile Montezuma at The Saga and Quadrant are ready to welcome guests for their three course Thanksgiving feast ($95). Guests will enjoy an autumn salad with crispy Brussels sprouts roasted green beans and stuffing crumbles to start. The second course is confit turkey breast, truffle mashed potato, gravy, and cherry and cranberry sauce. To wrap up, look forward to pumpkin pie. Available Thursday through Saturday of Thanksgiving week, dine-in only.

1190 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 480-9892
(202) 480-9892

BOURBON STEAK

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007

Have the Four Seasons experience without making the drive thanks to Bourbon Steak’s Thanksgiving at home program. Each package ($425) is designed to serve up to six and includes: a 16-pound whole roasted turkey; six housemade truffle butter rolls; mixed green salad; three sides of mac and cheese, potato puree, and Brussels sprouts; as a sweet treat, pumpkin cheesecake.

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-2026
(202) 944-2026

Alta Strada - Washington, DC

465 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Pastry Chef Alex Levin’s annual Thanksgiving pop up bakery is back for a sixth year. Dessert options include caramelized apple Pie with streusel topping, candied pumpkin pie, honey pecan pie, and vanilla bean cheesecake with milk chocolate peanut crunch (all $42). In addition, his hazelnut chocolate crunch rugelach ($29), caramelized chocolate banana bread ($28), dark chocolate buttercrunch toffee ($15) and chocolate chunk cookies ($35/dozen) will be available. 

Preorder can be placed here for pickup or delivery between November 21 to 22.

465 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 629-4662
(202) 629-4662

The Bombay Club

815 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006

Executive Chef Nilesh Singhvi’s has prepared roasted turkey breast with yogurt and ghee, served with Brussels sprouts poriyal, squash-kale bhaji, saffron pulao and cranberry naan ($32). Next up is sweet potato tikki with cumin, ginger, dried mango and spicy peanut chutney ($14). Finally, pumpkin cheesecake with pomegranate sorbet and pecan tart ($14). The complete a la carte menu is also available from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

815 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 659-3727
(202) 659-3727

Centrolina

974 Palmer Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001

Five-time James Beard nominee Chef Amy Brandwein is offering a Thanksgiving to-go spread featuring antipasta platters, chicken and turkey served whole, and sides including spiced cranberry jam, There’s also Chef Amy’s mother’s special rosemary sage stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed potato parmigiano, and more. Dessert highlights include apple crumble pie, pumpkin pie, and chocolate ricotta tart. Order on Tock by November 10. Pick-ups are available on November 22 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and November 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

974 Palmer Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 898-2426
(202) 898-2426

Related Maps

L'Ardente

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

On Thanksgiving Day, L’Ardente will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. offering its regular a la carte dinner menu, plus a small menu of Thanksgiving specials for those who can’t do without the turkey, stuffing and fix-ins. Diners can reserve their Thanksgiving table and view the glam Italian restaurant’s full menu on Resy.

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 448-0450
(202) 448-0450

SUCCOTASH

915 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Succotash Prime is open on Thanksgiving day from noon to 8 p.m. with a special pre-fixe menu will highlight comforting classics like cornbread, herb-roasted turkey breast, bourbon maple glazed ham, rosemary and brown butter mashed potatoes, gochujang Brussel sprouts, pumpkin cheesecake and more. Pre-fixe is $65 for adults and $32.50 for kids. There’s also all-day happy hour prices for drinks.

915 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 849-6933
(202) 849-6933

Café Riggs

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004

If staying at the hotel, head downstairs to Café Riggs between noon to 9 p.m. for an indulgent supper. Menu highlights include a smoked duck bread with red cabbage slaw and black truffle cream, thyme and mustard roasted turkey breast, pomme purée and pumpkin pie. Make reservations today. Adults eat for $75 and those under 14 years old $37.50. It’s complimentary anyone under six years old.

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2800
(202) 788-2800

Rasika

633 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Prepared by executive chef Vikram Sunderam, guests can enjoy the flavorful Brussels sprout dosa with rice lentil crepe and spicy tomato chutney; turkey chettinad with turkey drumstick, fennel, stone flower and roasted coconut with green bean kurma with curry leaves and lemon cashew nut rice. For a sweet ending, finish with pecan coconut jaggery pie with cranberry sauce. The complete a la carte menu is also available on Thanksgiving Day, but the three-course prix fixe spread costs $60 per person. Rasika Penn Quarter will be open for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and for dinner from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

633 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 637-1222
(202) 637-1222

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201

Give dinner a smoked element with Smokebraft’s innovative menu. The customizable feast boasts an array of a la carte offerings. Some of the most popular main dishes include whole smoked turkey, smoked prime rib, smoked ham and more. Side items include smoked sausage and apple stuffing, smoked cauliflower and bourbon sweet mashed potatoes. Desserts are worth saving room for: pumpkin pie, apple pie, pecan pie, and their signature chocolate cherry bread pudding. Order by Nov. 19 by noon for pickup on Nov. 22 from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and Thanksgiving morning from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
(571) 312-8791

Belga Cafe

514 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Chef Bart Vandaele’s package satisfies diners of all sizes, whether you’re hoping to impress with a whole turkey (serves 8-10), modest stuffed turkey breast (serves 4-6), or a roasted chicken for two. Whatever chosen, it comes with five sides, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry jam. Place orders by November 20 for Thanksgiving Day pickup between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

514 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 544-0100
(202) 544-0100

ilili Restaurant

100 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024

Head to ilili for a prix fixe Thanksgiving menu featuring Lebanese takes on traditional classics. Hot and cold mezze will be available alongside heritage turkey roulade with wild mushroom duxelles and peanut hashweh. For dessert, indulge in a pumpkin candy bar with pecan sesame crunch and vanilla bean gelato and apple pie with caramelized apples and labne crème chantilly. Available for $98 per person for adults and $50 for children 12 and under.

100 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 918-7766
(202) 918-7766
Ilili puts a Lebanese spin on Thanksgiving.
Nina Palazzolo/@vitadi.nina

Makers Union Pub (Multiple locations)

664 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

Makers Union Pub is rolling out something called Thanksgiving reheat and serve meals with two choices: a to-go meal for four and and a solo option. You can also give back by purchasing a meal for a family of four who cannot feed themselves. Before the big day, they’re also celebrating Friendsgiving from Nov. 18th – 22nd. Expect live music, family-style dinner and borrowing inspiration from Taylor Swift, friendship bracelet kits at each table.

664 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 864-6396
(202) 864-6396

Osteria Morini

301 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Osteria Morini’s Thanksgiving supper is available throughout the restaurant the day of from noon until 8 p.m. Priced at $70 per person, the Italian-inspired menu consists of insalata Romana and polpettine to start; roasted turkey breast with turkey gravy and rigatoni with wild mushroom ragu as mains with sides aplenty (focaccia with whipped butter, rosemary and sage turkey stuffing, whipped potatoes, and Brussels sprouts with cipollini onion and mustard vinaigrette). Don’t forget the best part: a seasonal pie duo (marshmallow sweet potato pie and caramel apple crumble pie).

301 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 484-0660
(202) 484-0660

Bastille Brasserie & Bar

606 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA 22314

On Thanksgiving Day, from noon to 6 p.m., Old Town’s resident French restaurant is rolling out a three-course feast ($89) featuring Parisian takes on the American fare. Reserve a seat online.

606 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 519-3776
(703) 519-3776

Blue Rock

12567 Lee Hwy, Washington, VA 22747

Chef Bin Lu is offering a special five-course Thanksgiving dinner and optional wine pairing at The Restaurant at Blue Rock on Wednesday with a to-go option. Menu highlights include Bluefin tuna toro, “mashed potatoes” with caviar, slow roasted duck, and “lazy: apple pie. Dine in for $135 per person and to-go is $200 for servings of two. Reservations to can be made here and to go here.

12567 Lee Hwy, Washington, VA 22747
(540) 987-3388
(540) 987-3388

Related Maps