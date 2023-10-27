Thanksgiving Dine-In and To-Go Options in D.C.

And just like that, it’s time to start planning Thanksgiving dinner once again. If the thought of waking up before sunrise to spend hours preparing a meal sounds exhausting, let some of Washington’s finest eateries do the work. Whether dining in or ordering to-go, chefs have prepared unique multi-course experiences or a la carte options ideal for all party sizes and appetites.

Ahead are a heap of options for Turkey Day on Thursday, November 23, from traditional provisions to French, Italian, and barbecue variations for those looking for some diversity.