Thanksgiving Dine-In and To-Go Options in D.C.

Where to find fabulous feasts filled with pumpkin cheesecake, stellar sides, juicy turkey, and more

And just like that, it’s time to start planning Thanksgiving dinner once again. If the thought of waking up before sunrise to spend hours preparing a meal sounds exhausting, let some of Washington’s finest eateries do the work. Whether dining in or ordering to-go, chefs have prepared unique multi-course experiences or a la carte options ideal for all party sizes and appetites.

Ahead are a heap of options for Turkey Day on Thursday, November 23, from traditional provisions to French, Italian, and barbecue variations for those looking for some diversity.