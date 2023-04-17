Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Unconventional Happy Hour Deals in D.C.

Happy hour is a D.C. staple; unfortunately, not everyone is afforded the luxury of shutting their laptop early in order to grab a specially priced drink before the typical 5:59 p.m. cut-off time.

Much to our delight, a number of restaurants around town have adjusted their happy hour menus to accommodate those who prefer post-6 p.m. deals, an earlier start time, or late-night bites and weekend fare at a discount. The following crop of bars and restaurants break the conventional happy hour start and end times.