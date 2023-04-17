 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Saddle up to Succotash’s gorgeous bar for daily discounts until 8 p.m.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Where to Find Unconventional Happy Hour Deals in D.C.

Consider these extended, late-night, and weekend discounts

by Vinciane Ngomsi and Tierney Plumb
Saddle up to Succotash’s gorgeous bar for daily discounts until 8 p.m.
| Rey Lopez/Eater DC
by Vinciane Ngomsi and Tierney Plumb

Happy hour is a D.C. staple; unfortunately, not everyone is afforded the luxury of shutting their laptop early in order to grab a specially priced drink before the typical 5:59 p.m. cut-off time.

Much to our delight, a number of restaurants around town have adjusted their happy hour menus to accommodate those who prefer post-6 p.m. deals, an earlier start time, or late-night bites and weekend fare at a discount. The following crop of bars and restaurants break the conventional happy hour start and end times.

Casa Kantuta

D.C.’s debut Bolivian bar offers happy hour from 5 p.m. all the way to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays featuring $10 Singani-fueled cocktails, $6 wines, and $3 South American beers. The deal runs all night on Wednesdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Weekends also feature salteñas, a popular Bolivian street food filled with soupy, savory stews.

Basement Level, 2309 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Casa Kantuta offers all sorts of happy hour deals.
Casa Kantuta

Lulu’s Wine Garden

Warmer weather is the perfect excuse to sit outside, and Lulu’s ‘Golden Hour’ does not disappoint. Available Tuesday to Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday from 4 to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m., with discounts on food, wines (by the glass and bottle), cocktails and beers.

1940 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 332-9463
(202) 332-9463

Sudhouse DC

There are daily specials worth checking out at Sudhouse, but the happy hour itself is all day Monday and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The extensive menu includes canned beers ($4), wine ($6 )and mixed cocktails ($6). On the food side, choose from onion rings ($6), veggie quesadilla ($6), chicken tenders with fries ($9) and so much more,

1340 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 525-4188
(202) 525-4188

doi moi

Enjoy $7.50 crispy Brussels sprouts and steamed dumplings, $4.50 buns, and $8 cocktails and daiquiris from Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday to Thursday from 9 p.m. until close.

1800 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 733-5131
(202) 733-5131

The Pub & The People

The low-key gastropub runs its specially-priced menu Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Choose from $5 select draft beer, $5 rail drinks, $6 red and white wines, and $5 fries and shishito peppers.

1648 North Capitol St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 234-1800
(202) 234-1800

Sushi Taro

The iconic Dupont sushi spot brings back its beloved weekday happy hour on Tuesday, April 18, featuring 25-percent discounts on sushi and drinks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1503 17th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 462-8999
(202) 462-8999

Destino

Weekend happy hour has arrived at Destino. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., enjoy $10 margaritas and palomas, and $11 old fashioned. Best enjoyed on the outdoor patio with brunch dishes like corn pancakes or huevos divorciados, apps like their chips and caviar and salsa verde, and dinner favorites like the al pastor tellini and little carrots. At La Cosecha sibling Taqueria Las Gemelas, take $2 off margaritas, frozen drinks, and draft beers every Wednesday from 4 p.m. until close. The newly-opened patio is also dog friendly and offers homemade treats for pups.

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0933
(202) 866-0933

Last Call Bar

Happy hour runs every day at Last Call. From Monday through Sunday, enjoy various wines and sangria for $5, draft Old Fashioneds for $5, and a spicy half-smoke for $3.

1301-A, 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 543-2051
(202) 543-2051

Republic Cantina

In addition to a daily ‘Outlaw Hour’ from 4 to 6 p.m., Republic Cantina also offers discounts on food and drink between 9 and 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Tex-Mex eatery offers $5 Modelo Especial, margaritas between $8 and $10 and to eat, nachos made the Texas way for $7 and a Frito pie with smoky brisket guisada, queso, onion and jalapeño for $8.

43 N St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 997-4340
(202) 997-4340

Tiger Fork

Pop in after 9 p.m. for a taste of Hong Kong cuisine in Blagden Alley. Tiger Fork teamed up with DC Brau to offer its Double Dagger rice lager and a shot of Ming River Baiju for $16 or Double Dagger alongside pulled pork and pancakes for the same price. Available at the bar only.

922 N St. NW, Blagden Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 733-1152
(202) 733-1152

SUCCOTASH

Penn Quarter’s opulent Southern restaurant offers an epic happy hour every day of the week (11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends). Deals include beers starting at $4, wines and sangrias at $7, and a bourbon punch with clarified milk for $8. A selection of snacks include deviled eggs for $1.50 a pop, $5 hush puppies, and $2 smoked chicken wings. Another location sits in National Harbor.

915 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 849-6933
(202) 849-6933

The Hamilton

Big sushi fan? Then flock to The Hamilton for its sushi happy hour. Find $5-off rolls daily from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The Clyde’s family of restaurants, which includes nearby standby Old Ebbitt Grill, also runs early and late-night oyster happy hours.

600 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 787-1000
(202) 787-1000

Dacha Beer Garden (Multiple locations)

At both the Navy Yard and Shaw Dacha Beer Garden, happy hour runs all day on Mondays. From Tuesday until Thursday, it follows a 4 p.m.-to-7 p.m. run time. Food and drink options include beer in a pint ($7) or boot ($14, $21), a namesake cocktail ($8) with Campari, Aperol and grapefruit, and to eat, a burger and mussels for $10.

79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 919-3800
(202) 919-3800

Vermilion

The Old Town Alexandria favorite runs its happy hour from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on weekends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Included are $6 beer and wine, cocktails like a margarita spritz and house Manhattan for $8 and to eat, a $15 snack bundle of anchovy toast, pickled brine fried chicken spiced almonds and more.

1120 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 684-9669
(703) 684-9669

