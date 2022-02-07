 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A boxed set of 12 mini doughnuts from Astro Doughnuts
Astro Doughnuts sends out Valentine’s Day sweets by the dozen.
Scott Suchman for Astro Doughnuts

Valentine’s Day-Themed Treats to Try This Month Around D.C.

Where to find heart-shaped snacks, Spanish truffles, pretty pink lattes, and more

by Tierney Plumb
Astro Doughnuts sends out Valentine’s Day sweets by the dozen.
| Scott Suchman for Astro Doughnuts
by Tierney Plumb

Restaurants, bakeries and cafes set the Valentine’s Day mood this month with a whimsical selection of sweet and savory treats up for grabs.

Heart-shaped carbs take center stage at Casta’s (empanadas), Swingers (pizza), Taqueria Xochi (taco tins) and Georgetown Cafe (panini). Red velvet plays a starring role in bite-sized truffles, doughnuts, and mochas, too. And a super garlicky bowl of ramen at Haikan pokes fun at the lovey-dovey holiday.

Instead of celebrating for one night only with pricey, prix fixe dinners on Monday, February 14, get into the holiday spirit all month with these adorable (and affordable) options around town.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats

1370 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
(202) 299-9700
D.C.’s beloved vegan sweets shop goes all out for Valentine’s Day, offering everything from colorful cookie tins to decorating kits to make cupcakes or sugar cookies at home.

2. Haikan

805 V St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 299-1000
For an “Anti-Valentine’s Day” menu, consider Haikan’s lineup of themed cocktails and garlicky ramen on tap from February 11 to 13. “It’s Not You, It’s Me...” is a delicious coupe of vodka, chocolate liqueur, Irish cream, and strawberry puree. A bowl of “super garlic” shoyu ramen is designed to combat kisses with confit garlic cloves, hand-pressed fresh garlic, and garlic oil.

A pink cocktail on a wood table
Haikan’s “It’s Not You, It’s Me...” cocktail.
Tierney Plumb/Eater DC

3. Taqueria Xochi

924 U St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 292-2859
The hit carryout spot on U Street NW neatly packages its top-selling tacos in a heart-shaped tin, available now through Valentine’s Day. The cute platter ($30) includes six tacos with a choice of proteins, joined by onions, cilantro, limes, cucumbers, radishes, and salsa. Order online for pickup or delivery.

4. Foxtrot (multiple locations)

1601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 758-2144
The high-tech market delivers racy “Before The Bedroom” gift boxes in 30 minutes or less, stuffed with a trio of ready-to-unwrap aphrodisiacs. There’s a bottle of “The Whole Shebang” red wine; a chocolate bar made with natural libido-boosting ingredients and cayenne; and an energy-enhancing CBD patch ($40).

A bottle of red wine, chocolates, and CBD patches on a white table with a red lamp.
Foxtrot’s on-demand Valentine’s Day gift box.
Foxtrot/official photo

5. Milk Bar Logan Circle Flagship

1525 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 506-1357
Confectionary queen Christina Tosi’s Logan Circle flagship is all about bite-sized red velvet truffles this Valentine’s Day season. Each decadent circle, wrapped in a delicate chocolate shell, is filled with chocolate cake, chocolate chips, cream cheese, and red velvet crumbs. Order a trio ($7) or dozen ($29).

6. Swingers the crazy golf club

1330 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 968-1080
Dupont’s adults-only mini golf haven celebrates Valentine’s Day with a “Squeeze Be Mine” Tanqueray gin cocktail, discounted bubbly, and heart-shaped pies from Kneadza Pizza. Swing by on February 12 to 14, when the $14 February cocktail costs $24 for two and Perrier Jouet Champagne is $95 (normally $145).

7. Pizza Policy DC

1335 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 667-2684
Logan Circle’s pint-sized takeout shop from W. Millar & Company Catering experiments with strawberry rum cake pops and other Valentine’s Day treats this month.

8. 1310 Kitchen & Bar

1310 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 333-8232
Chef Jenn Crovato’s Georgetown restaurant offers edible “Tic-Tac-Toe” kits ($16), available for pickup starting February 10 while supplies last. The playful set includes letter-shaped milk cookies as pieces, a jar of milk, and two decorative straws; $2 of each purchase goes towards Crovato’s team.

A “Tic Tac Toe” kit with a milk jar and edible cookies.
1310 Kitchen’s “Tic Tac Toe” kits go on sale this week.
1310 Kitchen/official photo

9. Café Georgetown

3141 N St NW
Washington, DC 20007
(202) 731-8373
The talented baristas at Cafe Georgetown whip up whimsical rose lattes this month, topped with everything from floating quotes to cartoon hearts snapping a selfie. Pair the caffeinated creation with a heart-shaped cheese panini and get ready for lots of Instagram likes.

10. Casta's Rum Bar

1121 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
(202) 660-1440
West End’s lively Cuban rum bar sends out heart-shaped empanadas for February, filled with savory ingredients like chicken or spinach and cheese. Timely $12 cocktails include “The Cupid’s Arrow” (a strawberry daiquiri topped with cava) and “El Tabaquero” — a cigar-infused rum negroni. A “Single’s Awareness Party” is scheduled for Tuesday, February 15 (snag a seat here).

11. Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1308 G St. NW
Washington, DC 20005
(202) 809-5565
Astro’s boxed set of mini doughnuts by the dozen ($30) feature flavors like raspberry red velvet cake, vanilla glaze, and banana pudding. Pre-order with a 24-hour notice for pickup on February 11 to 14.

A dozen colorful doughnuts in a black box
Tiny treats from Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken.
Scott Suchman for Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

12. Urban Roast

916 G St. NW suite c-2
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 393-1111
Urban Roast goes all out for every holiday, and Valentine’s Day is no different. A pretty red velvet mocha competes for attention with a sea of roses dangling from its ceiling all month.

13. Dirty Habit

555 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 449-7095
Dirty Habit’s February dessert drink is part of the $45 cocktail pairing for its prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu, available February 11 to 14. The “Shakespearean Afterlife” comes with Cognac, chocolate bitters, raspberry puree, egg white, and raspberry dust. The four-night curated meal also features a gorgeous kampachi rose starter.

14. Oyamel Cocina Mexicana

401 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 628-1005
José Andrés’s annual Truffle Festival is back (February 7 to 21) at his ThinkFoodGroup family of restaurants. Black truffles flown straight from Spain play a part in Basque goat cheese cake at Jaleo; arroz huitlacoche at Oyamel; huevos rotos, or “broken eggs,” at Spanish Diner; Turkish flatbread at Zaytinya; and traditional siu mai at China Chilcano, joined by quail eggs and gold flakes. 

A trio of black truffles
It’s truffle time at José Andrés’s restaurants.
ThinkFoodGroup/official photo

15. Muse Paintbar (multiple locations)

4238 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Visit Website

The paint-and-sip studio teaches budding Picassos how to make love-inspired artwork from February 12 to 14 (reserve a slot here). At-home kits for two ($70) include canvases, brushes, acrylic paints, two mixing palettes, and an instructional video.

A love-themed tree painting with a pink backdrop
Paint a “Valentree” at Muse Paintbar this weekend.
Muse Paintbar/official photo

