Valentine’s Day-Themed Treats to Try This Month Around D.C.

Where to find heart-shaped snacks, Spanish truffles, pretty pink lattes, and more

Restaurants, bakeries and cafes set the Valentine’s Day mood this month with a whimsical selection of sweet and savory treats up for grabs.

Heart-shaped carbs take center stage at Casta’s (empanadas), Swingers (pizza), Taqueria Xochi (taco tins) and Georgetown Cafe (panini). Red velvet plays a starring role in bite-sized truffles, doughnuts, and mochas, too. And a super garlicky bowl of ramen at Haikan pokes fun at the lovey-dovey holiday.

Instead of celebrating for one night only with pricey, prix fixe dinners on Monday, February 14, get into the holiday spirit all month with these adorable (and affordable) options around town.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.