Virginia Beach sports a 3-mile boardwalk.
Visit Virginia Beach/Facebook

Where to Eat and Drink in Virginia Beach

The coastal city is home to a vast cast of dives, raw bars, hot hotel hangouts, and more

by Tierney Plumb
Virginia Beach sports a 3-mile boardwalk.
| Visit Virginia Beach/Facebook
by Tierney Plumb

Located around 3.5 hours from D.C., Virginia Beach is an ideal escape for those in search of surfer bars, cute cafes, and longtime local hangouts. Southeastern Virginia’s welcoming waterfront community has surged in popularity in recent years, thanks to an influx of fresh fine-dining restaurants, microbreweries, hotels, music festivals, and entertainment options.

Situated right where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, the coastal city is naturally known for its indulgent seafood selection. And it’s not a trip to Virginia Beach without a creamy bowl of she-crab soup, a regional favorite made with crab roe and sherry.

The historic getaway is also attracting some big names from D.C. Northern Virginia’s Aslin Beer Co. is gearing up to open a new brewery and tasting room here. And Allegory’s former bar manager is now running one of the top cocktail spots in Virginia Beach.

The seaside haven is also home to Coastal Edge ECSC — the oldest-running surf contest in the world — which returns for its 61st year on August 20 to 27.

Read on for 14 must-try dining and drinking destinations in Virginia Beach.

Simple Eats Restaurant

Locals and fisherman flock to Simple Eats for all-day brunch service. Opt for the plentiful Shipwreck platter (scrambled farm eggs, sausage, peppers, home fries) or North Carolina blackened shrimp and stone-ground Virginia grits loaded with Edwards sausage and bacon. Playful drinks include mimosa (or sorbet) flights and a caprese-flavored bloody mary.

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 962-3676
(757) 962-3676

Chick's Oyster Bar

A waterfront staple since 1998, this high-energy hangout with live music donates all of its oyster shells to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to replenish local waterways. Along with its destination raw bar, the versatile menu includes tacos, jumbo fried shrimp, crabby burgers, and a dozen creative crushes in varieties like creamsicle, Ranch Water, and cherry limeade.

2143 Vista Cir, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 481-5757
(757) 481-5757

The Porch on Long Creek

The catch-all menu at the Porch includes a fried flounder BLT, mains like herb-crusted rack of lamb, and selection of sushi like a Cali-Virginia roll packed with lump blue crab.

2109 W Great Neck Rd #102, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-4350
(757) 496-4350
Dips and starters at the Porch.
The Porch on Long Creek/official photo

Orion's Roof

For epic views of lapping waves and cargo ships in the distance, head to the top of the new-ish Marriott Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Asian street foods, sushi, and wok specialties at Orion’s Roof. On weekends, the rooftop party perched 183 feet above the Atlantic goes until 1 a.m. Down below, Tulu offers healthy seaside fare.

4201 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 937-4222
(757) 937-4222

The Cavalier Virginia Beach, Autograph Collection

Around since 1927, the reimagined Cavalier Hotel is the epitome of sophistication and elegance. At its chic, lobby-level restaurant Becca, feast on citrus-scented rockfish ceviche, crab cakes, and its wood-grilled catch of the day. Move downstairs to enjoy rustic American fare at its handsome Hunt Room tavern, well-executed cocktails in the stylish Raleigh Room, and poolside eats at Cavalier Beach Bar (open May to October).

4200 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 425-8555
(757) 425-8555

Pacifica

Paul Gonzalez, the former head bartender at D.C.’s acclaimed cocktail bar Allegory, moved down to Virginia Beach during the pandemic. He brings his expert mixologist skills to Pacifica, as seen in complex cocktails like the Antidote (Laird’s apple brandy, Licor 43, green grape soju, pineapple, lemon, and vanilla tiki bitters). Hot and cold tapas include goat cheese and olive tapenade, crispy pig ears, and potstickers, plus a flatbread and pasta that rotates daily.

328 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

The Atlantic VB

Atlantic continues to impress oyster aficionados with bivalves prepared all sorts of ways. A namesake seafood platter ($95) showcases oysters, clams, snow crab clusters, shrimp, and lobster tail. The nautical-styled stalwart also offers caviar and blinis, shrimp cocktail, steak tartare, and a lobster roll.

3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 422-2122
(757) 422-2122

Bay Local Eatery

Local produce, meats, fish, and seafood shine at this “coastal Southern” seasonal restaurant with two Virginia Beach locations. During the summer, Bay Local serves hand-picked crab from Virginia’s Eastern Shore and strawberries from nearby Pungo, and collard greens and kale from nearby farmers come winter. Crowd-pleasing orders include fried chicken sandwiches, smoked salmon or soft shell crab BLTs, and breakfast burritos. Vintage light fixtures and reclaimed barn wood contribute to a lived-in look.

972 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 962-0044
(757) 962-0044

Beachside Social

Modeled after a big ocean liner, Virginia Beach’s 10,000-square-foot adult playground pairs beach-y mojitos and beers with floor shuffleboard, bocce, and board games in a bright and tropical setting. Starters swing from lumpia to cheese curds, and mains include handhelds and flatbreads.

2728 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 578-2399
(757) 578-2399

Lunasea

Virginia Beach’s Key West-loving dive, billed as “7 bars, 1 location,” just turned 25 this summer. Weekly specials include $5 margaritas on Thursdays, fajita Fridays, Western Wednesdays with a $21 ribeye special, and a pup-friendly Sunday brunch. The indoor-outdoor island getaway packs in various vibes, with a huge central sand pit for corn hole.

206 22nd St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 437-4400
(757) 437-4400

The Bunker Brewpub

Founded by Army veterans in 2013, Virginia Beach’s small-batch brewhouse also specializes in a famous hot chicken sandwich. Local and national touring talent take to its high-tech sound stage to put on blues and rock shows any given night of the week. The taproom pours 20 local beers on draft at a time, plus six packs, cans, and growlers available to-go. Its best-selling brews include the Young Veterans Lager and fruity DreamCycle ale.

211 21st St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 227-4250
(757) 227-4250

Vibrant Shore Brewing Company

The beach’s beloved brewery brings flavor-packed American ales, fruity seltzers, and balanced European lagers to the Virginia shore. The versatile venue in the ViBe Creative District hosts ongoing events (think: boozy book clubs and drum circles), chef pop-ups, and food trucks.

505 18th St, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-2949
(757) 428-2949
Pups and pizza at Vibrant Shore Brewing Company.
Vibrant Shore Brewing Company/Instagram

Esoteric

Husband-wife restaurant vets Tim and Kristina Chastain brought this welcoming addition to the ViBe Creative District in 2015. Nestled in an Art Deco-era building, Esoteric showcases dozens of local brews on tap alongside a stellar surf-and-turf menu full of charred octopus, duck (tacos), a burger of the month, ribeye, and Southern staples like muffuletta and homemade pimiento cheese. Plated produce is as fresh as it gets; herbs, veggies, and fruit are plucked from an on-site garden.

501 Virginia Beach Blvd Suite A, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 822-6008
(757) 822-6008

Waterman's Surfside Grille

Anchored in the heart of Virginia Beach’s oceanfront since 1981, Waterman’s remains a local favorite for fresh seafood and orange crushes built with vodka from woman-owned distillery Waterman Spirits.

415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
(757) 428-3644
(757) 428-3644

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
