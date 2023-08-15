Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Virginia Beach

The coastal city is home to a vast cast of dives, raw bars, hot hotel hangouts, and more

Located around 3.5 hours from D.C., Virginia Beach is an ideal escape for those in search of surfer bars, cute cafes, and longtime local hangouts. Southeastern Virginia’s welcoming waterfront community has surged in popularity in recent years, thanks to an influx of fresh fine-dining restaurants, microbreweries, hotels, music festivals, and entertainment options.

Situated right where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, the coastal city is naturally known for its indulgent seafood selection. And it’s not a trip to Virginia Beach without a creamy bowl of she-crab soup, a regional favorite made with crab roe and sherry.

The historic getaway is also attracting some big names from D.C. Northern Virginia’s Aslin Beer Co. is gearing up to open a new brewery and tasting room here. And Allegory’s former bar manager is now running one of the top cocktail spots in Virginia Beach.

The seaside haven is also home to Coastal Edge ECSC — the oldest-running surf contest in the world — which returns for its 61st year on August 20 to 27.

Read on for 14 must-try dining and drinking destinations in Virginia Beach.