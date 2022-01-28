Where to Ring in Lunar New Year With Food and Drinks in D.C.

The parade is canceled, but Year of the Tiger celebrations roar on

Sadly, the D.C. Chinese Lunar New Year Parade, the annual parade through Chinatown, sponsored by the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association and the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs, has once again been canceled.

Even without the parade, plenty of Year of the Tiger celebrations in D.C. are roaring on. From a three-course Korean dinner at Anju to a six-scoop ice cream flight at Ice Cream Jubilee, are all on offer to ring in the new year, which begins on February 1.

Meanwhile, the annual parade will be replaced with a three-day virtual program from February 1 through 3 this year.

