 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

8 Places to Enjoy Extravagant Afternoon Tea Around D.C.

Where to Eat and Drink in Navy Yard

The 15 Most Lovable Dive Bars Around D.C.

A cocktail in a coupe at Copycat Co. DC.
Copycat Co. is a top spot for a solo drink or dinner.
Copycat Co./Facebook

8 Places to Dine Solo Around D.C.

Go ahead and treat number one

by Kalina Newman
View as Map
Copycat Co. is a top spot for a solo drink or dinner.
| Copycat Co./Facebook
by Kalina Newman

Sometimes “me time” shouldn’t mean binging on Netflix and takeout in your jammies. And while there are restaurants that give solo diners second-rate treatment, the restaurants on this list know how to treat number one. From warm bowls of ramen and crab-deviled eggs to cornbread muffins and kale chips, there’s something to fit everyone’s taste.

When it comes to dining solo in D.C., here are some of our favorite spots to people-watch, tuck into a book, or just enjoy a meal alone.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tryst

Copy Link
2459 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 232-5500
(202) 232-5500
Visit Website

With its extensive all-day brunch menu, lunch plates, and selection of espresso drinks, the laid-back Adams Morgan cafe is fit for any solo diner. Take a seat on one of its couches and get some reading in with a featured latte, warm up while with a bowl of tomato and basil bisque ($7), or start the day off with a chorizo breakfast burrito stuffed with a cheese frittata ($13).

Also Featured in:

2. Izakaya Seki

Copy Link
1117 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Visit Website

For a solo reservation at Izakaya Seki, a counter seat is the perfect perch to peruse the hand-written menu as chef Hiroshi Seki masterfully presides over the sushi bar. The sashimi omakase with a choice between three, seven, or ten types of chef-selected sashimi is a solid choice.

Also Featured in:

3. Unconventional Diner

Copy Link
1207 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122
Visit Website

Brunch at Unconventional Diner includes globe-trotting dishes like Lebanese fried rice, sweet potato shakshuka, and Caribbean shrimp and grits. Evenings bring plates of cornbread muffins, kale nachos, and a near-constant stream of people going to and from events at the nearby Walter E. Convention Center.

Also Featured in:

4. Morris American Bar

Copy Link
1020 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(833) 366-7747
(833) 366-7747
Visit Website

The bartenders at bright and airy Morris love to chat about the cocktails on its ever-rotating menu, providing some entertainment, education, and friendly banter. For those not into a buzz, Morris pours spirit-free and low-alcohol cocktails to sip as well. And for those in the mood to mull over an artisanal cheese or charcuterie board ($18 each), chef Adam Shanta has some lovely offerings.

Also Featured in:

5. Copycat Co.

Copy Link
1110 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 241-1952
(202) 241-1952
Visit Website

H Street NE’s dimly lit perch is the perfect place to plunk down and enjoy warming soups, dan dan noodles, pot stickers, and other Chinese street snacks for one. Big bar stools with comfy backs provide an extra reason to sit and stay for that extra daiquiri. The popular industry hangout fills up fast, so snagging a stray seat is sometimes the only option anyway. Artistic chalkboard drawings of the cocktail menu add to its allure. — Tierney Plumb

Copycat Co Interior
Copycat’s dark interior.
Copycat Co. [official photo]

Also Featured in:

6. Daikaya (Ramen Shop 1st Floor/ Izakaya 2nd Floor)

Copy Link
705 6th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 589-1600
(202) 589-1600
Visit Website

The best escape from the cold weather may be a piping hot bowl of ramen at Chinatown’s intimate Daikaya, where seats come with a clear view of the chefs making ramen in real-time. Besides that, solo dining is common in Japan. Its sleek Shaw sister Haikan is also a worthy one-seater contender, with lots of interesting Japanese whiskeys to sample at its bar.

7. WHINO

Copy Link
4238 Wilson Blvd Second Floor
Arlington, VA 22203
(571) 290-3958
(571) 290-3958
Visit Website

Part art gallery, part wine bar, and part new American restaurant, it’s hard to group Whino into one dining category. While large parties a fairly common, a sizable portion of the restaurant is dedicated to an elongated bar and small high-tops. Take in whichever art show is currently on display (right now it’s Briana Hertzog’s eccentric “Reign,” featuring brightly colored paintings of royal subjects) and flip through an extensive drink menu, where cocktails include “Can I Speak to Your Manager” made with elderflower liqueur and Deep Eddy Vodka.

Also Featured in:

8. Shilling Canning Company

Copy Link
360 Water St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 554-7474
(202) 554-7474
Visit Website

Shilling Canning Company’s open kitchen seating arrangement allows a view of the kitchen’s magic from most spots in the house. For a closer look, pull up to the chef’s counter for a seven-course tasting experience ($110, $65 beverage pairing) with a menu featuring wood-fired Chesapeake rockfish and Lancaster “beet tartare.” Or sit back, sip a cocktail, and people-watch from the restaurant’s u-shaped bar.

The bar at Shilling Canning Company
Shilling Canning Company

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Tryst

2459 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

With its extensive all-day brunch menu, lunch plates, and selection of espresso drinks, the laid-back Adams Morgan cafe is fit for any solo diner. Take a seat on one of its couches and get some reading in with a featured latte, warm up while with a bowl of tomato and basil bisque ($7), or start the day off with a chorizo breakfast burrito stuffed with a cheese frittata ($13).

2459 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 232-5500
Visit Website

2. Izakaya Seki

1117 V St NW, Washington, DC 20009

For a solo reservation at Izakaya Seki, a counter seat is the perfect perch to peruse the hand-written menu as chef Hiroshi Seki masterfully presides over the sushi bar. The sashimi omakase with a choice between three, seven, or ten types of chef-selected sashimi is a solid choice.

1117 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Visit Website

3. Unconventional Diner

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Brunch at Unconventional Diner includes globe-trotting dishes like Lebanese fried rice, sweet potato shakshuka, and Caribbean shrimp and grits. Evenings bring plates of cornbread muffins, kale nachos, and a near-constant stream of people going to and from events at the nearby Walter E. Convention Center.

1207 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
Visit Website

4. Morris American Bar

1020 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

The bartenders at bright and airy Morris love to chat about the cocktails on its ever-rotating menu, providing some entertainment, education, and friendly banter. For those not into a buzz, Morris pours spirit-free and low-alcohol cocktails to sip as well. And for those in the mood to mull over an artisanal cheese or charcuterie board ($18 each), chef Adam Shanta has some lovely offerings.

1020 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(833) 366-7747
Visit Website

5. Copycat Co.

1110 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Copycat Co Interior
Copycat’s dark interior.
Copycat Co. [official photo]

H Street NE’s dimly lit perch is the perfect place to plunk down and enjoy warming soups, dan dan noodles, pot stickers, and other Chinese street snacks for one. Big bar stools with comfy backs provide an extra reason to sit and stay for that extra daiquiri. The popular industry hangout fills up fast, so snagging a stray seat is sometimes the only option anyway. Artistic chalkboard drawings of the cocktail menu add to its allure. — Tierney Plumb

1110 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 241-1952
Visit Website

6. Daikaya (Ramen Shop 1st Floor/ Izakaya 2nd Floor)

705 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

The best escape from the cold weather may be a piping hot bowl of ramen at Chinatown’s intimate Daikaya, where seats come with a clear view of the chefs making ramen in real-time. Besides that, solo dining is common in Japan. Its sleek Shaw sister Haikan is also a worthy one-seater contender, with lots of interesting Japanese whiskeys to sample at its bar.

705 6th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 589-1600
Visit Website

7. WHINO

4238 Wilson Blvd Second Floor, Arlington, VA 22203

Part art gallery, part wine bar, and part new American restaurant, it’s hard to group Whino into one dining category. While large parties a fairly common, a sizable portion of the restaurant is dedicated to an elongated bar and small high-tops. Take in whichever art show is currently on display (right now it’s Briana Hertzog’s eccentric “Reign,” featuring brightly colored paintings of royal subjects) and flip through an extensive drink menu, where cocktails include “Can I Speak to Your Manager” made with elderflower liqueur and Deep Eddy Vodka.

4238 Wilson Blvd Second Floor
Arlington, VA 22203
(571) 290-3958
Visit Website

8. Shilling Canning Company

360 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003
The bar at Shilling Canning Company
Shilling Canning Company

Shilling Canning Company’s open kitchen seating arrangement allows a view of the kitchen’s magic from most spots in the house. For a closer look, pull up to the chef’s counter for a seven-course tasting experience ($110, $65 beverage pairing) with a menu featuring wood-fired Chesapeake rockfish and Lancaster “beet tartare.” Or sit back, sip a cocktail, and people-watch from the restaurant’s u-shaped bar.

360 Water St SE
Washington, DC 20003
(202) 554-7474
Visit Website

Related Maps