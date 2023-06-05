Where to Eat, Drink, and Party for Pride 2023 in D.C.

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat, Drink, and Party for Pride 2023 in D.C.

From shimmering spirits to drag brunches to benefits, here’s how to properly ring in Pride this June

Where to Eat, Drink, and Party for Pride 2023 in D.C.

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat, Drink, and Party for Pride 2023 in D.C.

Capital Pride festivities kicked off with DC Black Pride over Memorial Day weekend. The official Capital Pride Opening Party is Friday, June 9 at Northeast club Echostage. The big Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 10, takes over neighborhood streets of Logan Circle and Dupont. Pride weekend wraps with a festival and concert on Pennsylvania Avenue NW on Sunday, June 11, featuring the iconic Idina Menzel.

This map tracks down select D.C. restaurants, bars, cafes, and venues offering Pride food and drink deals from LGBTQ+-owned or managed establishments or those supporting affiliated causes. D.C.’s Pride Month celebration is hosted by local nonprofit Capital Pride Alliance.