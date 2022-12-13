 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 7
The female cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 7.
Photo by: Paul Gilmore/Bravo via Getty Images

Where ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Has Dined During Season 7

The local TV celebrities broke bread at places like All Set, True Food Kitchen, Swingers, and more

by Vinciane Ngomsi
The female cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac: Season 7.
| Photo by: Paul Gilmore/Bravo via Getty Images
by Vinciane Ngomsi

Currently in the midst of its seventh season, Bravo’s hit reality TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac gives fans a (mostly) unscripted look at living in one of the most exclusive zip codes in the D.C. area. Part of what makes the multi-city Housewives series so popular is where its cast members dine—especially when the meal comes with a side of drama. After all, who wouldn’t want a front-row seat to a rosé-fueled confrontation or televised conversation over a Cuban sandwich? Featured restaurants around the DMV definitely benefit from the on-screen exposure, too.

Whether it’s a Virginia winery or Shaw hotspot, ahead is a running list of all the establishments cast members have visited on camera during this explosive seventh season—and what they ordered.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs new episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Bar One Baltimore

Wendy Osefo, an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Education, expressed interest in opening a Nigerian lounge this season. So, she enlisted the help of former Real Housewives of Atlanta husband Peter Thomas in the first episode. They met at his scene-y Baltimore club Bar One to further discuss her vision and timeline.

1000 Lancaster St Unit B, Baltimore, MD 21202
(443) 438-7858
(443) 438-7858

Ranazul

The upscale tapas spot in Fulton served as the backdrop for Robyn Dixon and Mia Thornton to discuss a heated argument that took place at castmate Karen Huger’s spring fling event. They started off with a pink champagne margarita, then Dixon selected the crab quesadilla and Thornton the Caesar salad—with no croutons—as an entree.

8171 Maple Lawn Blvd #170, Fulton, MD 20759
(301) 498-9666
(301) 498-9666
Howard County’s sleek small plates spot Ranazul.
Ranazul

Bluemont Vineyard

Ahead of the first cast trip to Miami this season, the ladies all took a field trip to scenic Bluemont Vineyard. Within minutes of being seated, accusations were hurled and arguing ensued like clockwork. However, it didn’t stop the women from enjoying a wine tasting. For food, they got flatbreads, spinach dip, crab dip, and baked brie.

18755 Foggy Bottom Rd, Bluemont, VA 20135
(540) 554-8439
(540) 554-8439

Colada Shop (Multiple locations)

Mia Thornton and her husband Gordon met with the former’s “best friend” Jacqueline in episode two to catch up at the lively local chain’s newer Potomac outpost. Thornton ordered a mojito with a rice bowl, while Gordon got the Colada Shop’s best-selling Cuban sandwich. Ironically, it’s the only Potomac restaurant The Real Housewives of Potomac has showcased so far this season.

7993 Tuckerman Ln, Potomac, MD 20854
(240) 332-8870
(240) 332-8870

Smashing Grapes - Gambrills

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon’s friendship has been contentious all season, so the two finally decided to hash out their issues over glasses of sparkling rosé at Smashing Grapes in episode 10.

2383 Brandermill Blvd, Gambrills, MD 21054
(410) 451-7544
(410) 451-7544

All Set Restaurant & Bar

In episode two, Ashley Darby accused Candiace’s husband Chris Bassett of “sliding” into her DMs, although he was allegedly just responding to an Instagram story. This was the first time we saw Candiace and Chris discuss the “interaction” on camera. They met at downtown Silver Spring’s popular seafood bar All Set, and Candiace went with the lobster roll while her husband settled on the crab macaroni and cheese.

Plaza 5, 8630 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 495-8800
(301) 495-8800

True Food Kitchen (Multiple locations)

The season premiere began with Robyn Dixon meeting Charrisse Jackson Jordan for lunch at wellness-oriented chain True Food Kitchen in Bethesda. The duo shared a flatbread, and to wash it down, rosé sangria for Dixon and sparkling rosé for Jackson Jordan.

7100 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(240) 200-1257
(240) 200-1257

Vigilante Coffee (Multiple locations)

In episode two, Gizelle Bryant trekked through the rain to meet Robyn Dixon to gossip over breakfast at the roaster’s Hyattsville home base. Bryant snacked on apple cider and warm coffee cake while Dixon opted for the G.O.A.T. bagel — an open-faced bagel topped with avocado mash, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, and Old Bay.

4327 Gallatin St, Hyattsville, MD 20781
(301) 200-3110
(301) 200-3110

El Techo

To close out episode one, Karen Huger hosted a “Spring Fling Kickoff Celebration of Life” party to commemorate making it through the pandemic. Well-dressed guests flocked to Shaw’s tropical rooftop bar El Techo and snacked on passed appetizers and cherry blossom-themed cocktails. Chaos between cast members also ensued, setting the tone for what viewers would experience this season.

606 Florida Ave NW #1853, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 836-4270
(202) 836-4270

Swingers crazy golf - Dupont Circle

Dupont’s adults-only golf bar and food hall Swingers served as the perfect subterranean spot for Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett to discuss some off-season drama that was eventually made public. Bassett ordered TuTaco’s gringa: a flour tortilla with pork pastor, pineapple and cheddar cheese tucked inside, topped with avocado salsa, onions, and cilantro.

1330 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 968-1080
(202) 968-1080
Swingers sits in Dupont Circle.
Rey Lopez for Swingers

