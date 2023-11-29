 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 8
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Season 8 cast.
Photo by: Jai Lennard/Bravo via Getty Images

Where the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Have Dined So Far This Season

The Bravolebrities enjoy pasta pomodoro, post-pickleball barbecue, rooftop bubbly, and more

by Vinciane Ngomsi and Tierney Plumb
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Season 8 cast.
| Photo by: Jai Lennard/Bravo via Getty Images
by Vinciane Ngomsi and Tierney Plumb

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac debuted in early November, and apart from seeing the dramatics unfold when the ladies film together, Washingtonians have taken a particular interest into where the reality TV stars eat and meet for drinks. Aside from the chance of dining next to a RHOP cast member, it’s always fascinating to see if our palates match those of these pseudo-celebrities. Other Housewives across the Bravo franchise universe have earned reputations for making “carcass out” cocktails famous and pouring hot sauce on everything.

Read on to see where RHOP’s cast has dined so far in the latest season, along with what they ordered. This map will be updated throughout the season, so be sure to check back often to see the local establishments catching the attention of viewers nationwide.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs new episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Citron Restaurant & Bar

After her sons received their First Communion, Wendy Osefo hosted a beautiful brunch reception with the cast and family members at Baltimore’s lakeside American restaurant and private events space Citron. Guests were asked to wear yellow, a color also spotted in floral centerpieces and free-flowing flutes of mimosas. The white table-clothed meal included shrimp, fruit, French toast, and Belgian waffles.

Citron Waterfront Dining & Events, 2605 Quarry Lake Dr, Baltimore, MD 21209
(410) 363-0900
(410) 363-0900

BLK Swan

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Wendy Osefo headed up to Baltimore to enjoy daytime cocktails and entrees at Harbor East hotspot BLK Swan, a scene-y restaurant and lounge with resident DJs at night. Wendy’s friend Keiarna, who works at a nearby wellness spa, met up with the pair to talk shop. Seated to a backdrop of chandeliers and neon-lit signage spelling out “I came, I swan, I conquered,” Candiace ordered the “PWA” (Pretty With an Attitude) cocktail with pineapple-infused run, while Wendy for the agave-based Smoking Mirrors ($25). For food, they ordered chef Saon Brice’s popular pasta pomodoro featuring lump crab and Gulf shrimp and fire-roasted lamb chops.

1302 Fleet St, Baltimore, MD 21202
(443) 247-5164
(443) 247-5164

MISSION BBQ (multiple locations)

Karen and Ray Huger, calling themselves “Mr. and Mrs. Pickle” for the day in the fourth episode, brought the whole cast together for a pickleball-bonding session at fast-growing fitness facility Dill Dinkers. The couple catered lunch from Maryland-born chain Mission BBQ and assembled pulled pork sandwiches and sides in heated aluminum trays. The post-pickleball table was also filled with jars of Vlasic pickles and bottles of (red) wine. While playing on the court, Robyn Dixon’s husband Juan accidentally ran into the fence, which sent Mission’s beans flying all over the floor.

885 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 444-5574
(301) 444-5574

Quincy’s Potomac Bar & Grille

In episode four, Dixon and Gizelle Bryant meet inside brick-framed Quincy’s Potomac Bar & Grill near its busy bar. Their no-frills dinner consisted of a double tequila reposado for Bryant and a spicy margarita for Dixon. The duo shared a giant pretzel as an appetizer and as a main, Bryant selected the crab cake while Dixon opted for the Caesar salad with blackened salmon.

1093 Seven Locks Rd, Potomac, MD 20854
(240) 500-3010
(240) 500-3010

Colada Shop

In episode two we get to know Nneka Ihim, the newest housewife in the franchise. The lawyer meets with Robyn Dixon at the Potomac outpost of Colada Shop, the beloved Cuban coffee shop scattered all over the DMV. Taking a seat on its ivy-covered patio, Ihim ordered the Margarita Nacional cocktail pouch (tequila, apricot liqueur, lime, apricot puree, agave) and Dixon double fisted with a blue mug filled with hot chocolate and a pouch of its popular Chinola Spritz (passion fruit liqueur, sparkling wine, club soda).

7993 Tuckerman Ln, Potomac, MD 20854
(240) 332-8870
(240) 332-8870
The Colada Shop in Potomac, Maryland.
Colada Shop/Facebook

Baby Shank

In the season premiere, veteran housewives Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Wendy Osefo meet at the French restaurant on U Street during happy hour. Although Osefo opted for water as she was observing Lent, Huger ordered a glass of champagne while Dillard Bassett sipped on the “Threat Level Midnight” (RedWood bourbon, honey citrus tea, ginger beer). Audiences didn’t see if the trio ordered food, but diners can find truffle fries, shishito peppers, and sushi rolls on Baby Shank’s happy hour menu.

1602 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 506-4466
(202) 506-4466

Merrifield Garden Center

On a nice sunny day, Ashley Boalch Darby met up with her mom at her favorite Falls Church nursery and paused to check out its chives and tomatoes. She was prepping for her housewarming party, which was handled by DMV-wide catering company Creme de La Creme. The themed backyard garden party, called “Seaside in the City,” also featured a specialty cocktail menu for the ladies showcasing Baltimore-made De La Craft Mixers.

8132 US-29, Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 560-6222
(703) 560-6222

Related Maps