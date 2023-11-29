Share All sharing options for: Where the ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Have Dined So Far This Season

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac debuted in early November, and apart from seeing the dramatics unfold when the ladies film together, Washingtonians have taken a particular interest into where the reality TV stars eat and meet for drinks. Aside from the chance of dining next to a RHOP cast member, it’s always fascinating to see if our palates match those of these pseudo-celebrities. Other Housewives across the Bravo franchise universe have earned reputations for making “carcass out” cocktails famous and pouring hot sauce on everything.

Read on to see where RHOP’s cast has dined so far in the latest season, along with what they ordered. This map will be updated throughout the season, so be sure to check back often to see the local establishments catching the attention of viewers nationwide.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs new episodes on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.