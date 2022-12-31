No matter if you’re fighting off a hangover or looking to start the year off with an indulgent meal, here are over 10 spots to brunch on New Year’s Day around D.C.Read More
Where to Brunch on New Year’s Day in D.C.
Curb raging hangovers with Sunday spreads around town
Provision No. 14
If you’ve got a raging hangover, head over to Provision No. 14 for a dish named after its cause: The “P14 Hangover Burger “($22) stuffed with maple syrup bacon, smoked gouda, hollandaise, and a runny egg. Additional brunch dishes include savory crepes ($21) complete with ground brisket, cheddar and tomatoes, and challah french toast ($19) topped with creme anglaise and a raspberry sauce.
The Imperial
Get ready to feast on New Year’s Day at this all-day brunch happening at this Adams Morgan restaurant, featuring a live jazz band and a Jack Rose Dining Saloon raw bar pop-up complete with $2 oysters and complimentary whiskey tastings. A Hangover Power Tower starts at $44, stacked with bacon skewers, French toast sticks, fully-loaded smashed potatoes, Old Bay fries, and more.
Lucky Buns
D.C.’s beloved burger bar rings in 2023 with NYD-only specials like chicken and waffles built with pandan mochi waffle, dragon fruit, crispy fried chicken thighs, hot honey, pickled fresno, runny sunny side up egg, and curtido. Available for brunch from noon to 3 p.m.
The Pembroke
At this DuPont Circle hotel, New Year’s Day brunch begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 2:30 p.m. Indulge in a Pembroke mimosa ($16) made with vodka, St. Germain, orange juice and sparkling wine, and choose from dishes like an eggs Benedict topped with Maryland crab cakes ($30) and French toast ($20) made with Grand Marnier-soaked brioche bread, brown sugar, and fresh fruit.
Pizzeria Paradiso
Plan ahead to nip a raging hangover in the bud with Pizzeria Paradiso’s 4 Pork Hangover Pizza Special. Only available on New Year’s Day, the special comes loaded with mozzarella, asiago, pork sausage, salami, pepperoni, and prosciutto atop a base of tomato sauce. The pie is available at all restaurant locations ($16, 9-inch, $23, 12-inch).
Call Your Mother – Georgetown
Sometimes the day after NYE calls for starting off the year at home in pajamas. If that sounds more your speed, head over to Call Your Mother, where pre-orders for bagel platters now available, plus two doughnut specials: guava jam and peanut butter cream ($14 for four).
Dauphine’s
Enjoy New Year’s Day brunch at Dauphine’s with a live performance from jazz trio ‘The Hot Mess’ from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Brunch dishes range from small plates like the banana foster parfait ($10) made with greek yogurt and a cinnamon granola to larger dishes, such as an indulgent plate of steak and eggs ($42) served with a potato hash and bearnaise sauce.
dLeña
The modern Mexican eatery will offer bottomless brunch service on New Year’s Day on Sunday, January 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for the full menu.
Yardbird Table & Bar
New Year’s Day marks the final day of Yardbird’s “9 Days of Brunch” celebration, with a menu featuring classic dishes like chicken and waffles ($42) and shrimp and grits ($37) to specials including a “Yardbird Benedict” ($32) made with a buttermilk biscuit, spinach, Kentucky ham and crabmeat hollandaise.
Bar Ivy
The new Clarendon hotspot will be open on New Year’s Day from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., serving up dishes from chef Jonathan Hill. That includes an avocado BLT made with layers of pork belly bacon and “Tutu’s Farro Pancakes” dolloped with seasonal apple crème anglaise.
The Liberty Tavern
Head over to the Liberty Tavern in Arlington in your comfiest attire, where the American restaurant is starting the year off with a “Pajama Party Unlimited Brunch.” Priced at $30.95 per adult, $11.95 for kids under 12, choose from a wide variety of breakfast plates like biscuits and gravy, slices of quiche, and cheddar cheese grits. For $25, make your own mimosa with a bottle of Belle Jardin bubbly and your choice of juice.
Pink Taco
Looking to start 2023 off with some bottomless mimosas? Head over to Pink Taco in Navy Yard, where a New Year’s Day brunch will be hosted from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Pair unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marias ($35 per person) with dishes like Pink Taco Pancakes ($15) made with tres leches, strawberry ceviche, Mexican vanilla, and a crab and avocado toast ($26) topped with habanero mayo, mint and cilantro.