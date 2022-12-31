Where to Brunch on New Year’s Day in D.C.

Head over to the Liberty Tavern in Arlington in your comfiest attire, where the American restaurant is starting the year off with a “Pajama Party Unlimited Brunch.” Priced at $30.95 per adult, $11.95 for kids under 12, choose from a wide variety of breakfast plates like biscuits and gravy, slices of quiche, and cheddar cheese grits. For $25, make your own mimosa with a bottle of Belle Jardin bubbly and your choice of juice.