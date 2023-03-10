Where to Celebrate Cherry Blossom Season Around D.C.

Spring has (nearly) sprung in the District, and that can only mean one thing: cherry blossom season is looming. For a few weeks, tourists arrive en masse and locals wake up earlier than normal for a chance to avoid the crowds and take in the floral attraction at peak bloom. Restaurants across the area also capitalize on the hype and unveil their rendition of themed cocktails, plates, and other activations.

This year feels like a true return to pre-pandemic traditions, so stock up on allergy medication and scroll on for the standout specials available across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.