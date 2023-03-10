 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

16 Essential Brunch Destinations in D.C.

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants Around D.C., March 2023

Where to Eat and Drink in D.C.’s Historic Georgetown Neighborhood

More in Washington DC See more maps
US-NATURE-BLOOM-CHERRY-BLOSSOM Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Where to Celebrate Cherry Blossom Season Around D.C.

Soak up spring in the city with floral-filled cocktails, tasting menus, parties, and more

by Vinciane Ngomsi
View as Map
by Vinciane Ngomsi
Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Spring has (nearly) sprung in the District, and that can only mean one thing: cherry blossom season is looming. For a few weeks, tourists arrive en masse and locals wake up earlier than normal for a chance to avoid the crowds and take in the floral attraction at peak bloom. Restaurants across the area also capitalize on the hype and unveil their rendition of themed cocktails, plates, and other activations.

This year feels like a true return to pre-pandemic traditions, so stock up on allergy medication and scroll on for the standout specials available across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Westfield Montgomery Mall

Copy Link

BlossomFest arrives Saturday, April 1 at Westfield Montgomery Mall. There’s a free concert at 1 p.m. by boy bands of yesteryear LFO and O-Town, both of whom are performing live in the Nordstrom wing with blossoms as their backdrop. To add more nostalgia, Nsync’s Chris Kirkpatrick and 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons will co-host the festivities. Tickets are not required but registration is encouraged. A pop-up biergarten near the Lego store features Maryland favorites Lone Oak Farm Brewery Company and MoCo Show. Pregame with IPAs, lagers, charcuterie bags, and bites.

10451 Westlake Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817
(240) 550-0751
(240) 550-0751

BRESCA

Copy Link

Bar director Will Patton has a springtime cocktail guaranteed to be a winner. La Parisienne Mexique is made with Mijenta blanco tequila, shochu, blood orange, sakura, and lemon. It gets its name from a reference to a painting by Alfred Stevens called La Parisienne Japonaise.

1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Also featured in:

Taqueria Las Gemelas

Copy Link

The popular taqueria at La Cosecha is gearing up for the season with an “Early Bloom Frozen Daiquiri.” The cold concoction consists of rum, maraschino cherry, rose blossom cordial, lime, and grapefruit. On menu for the duration of peak bloom.

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0550
(202) 866-0550

Also featured in:

Viceroy Washington DC

Copy Link

Viceroy’s salon has been reimagined into a tea lounge where guests can create personalized blends. Meanwhile, at the hotel’s restaurant Dovetail, feast on a themed menu including cocktails like Sakura G&T with pink peppercorn infused Roku Gin; the Japanese Paloma; hanamizake with sake, Singani 63, Italicus bergamot liqueur, berry blossom white tea, lemon and rose float; or the Umami Manhattan with shiitake-infused Toki whiskey. Standout dishes include cold soba noodles with a cherry blossom tare, matcha tiramisu with a cherry sauce and cherry gelato paired with a pistachio cake.

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 742-3100
(202) 742-3100

Park Hyatt Washington D.C.

Copy Link

A cherry blossom spritz is available in Blue Duck Tavern and its lounge through April. The $18 refresher is made of Cappelletti Vino Aperitvo Rosso, Mancino cherry blossom vermouth, and cherry bitters.

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 789-1234
(202) 789-1234

Ciel Social Club

Copy Link

The upscale lounge and Beam Suntory team up to transform the space into a captivating hideaway, complete with plenty of faux blooms in shades from deep fuchsia to pale gray attached to branches that resemble the Tidal Basin’s blooms. Various menu items honoring Japan will be on hand to complete the experience.

601 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(855) 243-5762
(855) 243-5762

Also featured in:

Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word Museum (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

From March 20 to the end of April, all Immigrant Food D.C. locations are participating in cherry blossom activations. Look out for a cherry blossom and pomegranate trifle with genoise sponge cake, fresh raspberries, sour cherries, pomegranate ganache, cookie crumble and white chocolate topped with homemade Chantilly cream. The Planet World locale will also roll out a new line of cocktails including the Ube Manhattan (Iwai Japanese whisky, sweet Japanese Bermutto vermouth, amaretto liqueur, yuzu bitters, and purple sweet potato extract) and The Cloud (a creamy and tangy refresher of unfiltered Nigori sake and pear liqueur).

925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 888-0760
(202) 888-0760

Also featured in:

Estuary

Copy Link

Chef Ria Montes collaborates with Masako Morishita, executive chef of Perry’s, and Creme de la Crop owner Olivia Green for a four-course dinner with sake pairings by Reiko Hirai of D.C. Sake Co. on Monday, March 20. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Posh Pack, a nonprofit focused on providing students with access to feminine hygiene products. Tickets are $125 per person.

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5895
(202) 844-5895

Also featured in:

Bindaas (Multiple locations)

Copy Link

The Indian eatery serves a special sweet for the annual occasion: coconut and cherry blossom kulfi with cherry compote, sweet saffron noodles, and basil seeds for $12.

2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 516-4326
(202) 516-4326

Also featured in:

The Lafayette

Copy Link

Tucked inside the sophisticated Hay-Adams Hotel, the Lafayette celebrates the cherry blossom season with themed three-course lunch and dinner menus with wine pairings (March 20 to April 16). And on March 19, March 26, and April 2, a cherry blossom-themed high tea will also be available.

800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 638-2570
(202) 638-2570

Silver Lyan

Copy Link

Bartenders Ryan Chetiyawardana and Masa Urushido unite once again during D.C.’s cherry blossom season for an immersive pop-up at Silver Lyan inside Riggs Hotel. From March 30 through April 1, guests may reserve a hanami picnic experience, which comes with a bento-style box for two featuring a mix of sweet and savory snacks, plus cocktails like a cherry blossom spritzer.

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2799
(202) 788-2799

Also featured in:

Dirty Habit

Copy Link

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco’s lobby-level restaurant will transform its outdoor courtyard into a “Cherry Night” party on March 31 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with tunes from DJ Eddo. Guests are encouraged to don pink and sip on sakura cocktails.

555 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 449-7095
(202) 449-7095

Also featured in:

Wilson Hardware

Copy Link

Wilson Hardware’s garden terrace is an ideal spot to celebrate the season without crossing the Potomac River. The “Garden Spritz” made with Bombay sapphire gin, pear puree and prosecco ($13), the “Rosé Margarita” consists of rosé, Aperol and Patron ($12) or the “Screw Him” cocktail made with lychee and hibiscus ($13).

2915 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 527-4200
(703) 527-4200

ARTECHOUSE DC

Copy Link

Miss the blossoms in peak bloom? Check out the sixth annual themed exhibition, PIXELBLOOM: Timeless Butterflies at Artechouse instead. The audiovisual story pays tribute to spring’s arrival and butterflies released from winter hibernation as a nod to the start of a new season. Head to its resident XR Bar for a unique cocktail or mocktail spread inspired by the exhibit. Tickets are $17-$30.

1238 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

Also featured in:

Moon Rabbit DC

Copy Link

Chef Kevin Tien has unveiled a few fun plates for the occasion. Head to his modern Vietnamese restaurant for cold smoked cherry blossom trout imported straight from Japan, koshihikari sushi rice crisped in a donabe, bonito, jidori egg yolk, nuoc mam dashi for $38. For dessert, enjoy a dish made of yogurt mousse, ume compote, yuzu mist, coconut, orange blossom sorbet, and shiso for garnish ($16).

801 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 878-8566
(202) 878-8566

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Hank's Oyster Bar

Copy Link

Hank’s Oyster Bar will offer a special entree to commemorate the blossoms in bloom: pan-seared New Zealand lamb loin, Israeli couscous, baby carrots, Mediterranean spices, and a topping of cherry-mint sauce.

701 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 817-3055
(202) 817-3055

Also featured in:

Flora Flora

Copy Link

Pendry’s new Latin-leaning waterfront eatery unveils a number of specialty food and beverage items from March 20 until April 16 in coordination with the Wharf’s Bloomaroo festival dates. Among those is the Flor de Cerezo cocktail comprised of tequila, cherry, lemon, honey, egg white, and a chili pepper garnish. And lobby-level Bar Pendry has concocted a special drinks and desserts menu to last the duration of cherry blossom season. Try the Pink Sakura (sake, Maraschino cherry liqueur, sparkling grapefruit).

655 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 843-1114
(202) 843-1114

Also featured in:

Thompson Washington D.C.

Copy Link

Thompson’s Surveyor restaurant debuts a special menu from March 20 to April 16 featuring cherry and goat cheese toast, roasted half duck with grilled cherries, a cherry blossom cake, and to wash it all down, a blossoming Hitch cocktail. 

221 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 916-5200
(202) 916-5200

Also featured in:

Lost Boy Cider

Copy Link

Head to Alexandria for a celebration showcasing cherry blossoms in cider form, made with Japanese cherries, Shenandoah apples, and jasmine flowers. Expect themed decor, a performance from traditional Japanese dancers based in D.C., and other interactive activities.

317 Hooffs Run Dr, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 566-5737
(703) 566-5737

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Westfield Montgomery Mall

10451 Westlake Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817

BlossomFest arrives Saturday, April 1 at Westfield Montgomery Mall. There’s a free concert at 1 p.m. by boy bands of yesteryear LFO and O-Town, both of whom are performing live in the Nordstrom wing with blossoms as their backdrop. To add more nostalgia, Nsync’s Chris Kirkpatrick and 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons will co-host the festivities. Tickets are not required but registration is encouraged. A pop-up biergarten near the Lego store features Maryland favorites Lone Oak Farm Brewery Company and MoCo Show. Pregame with IPAs, lagers, charcuterie bags, and bites.

10451 Westlake Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817
(240) 550-0751
(240) 550-0751

BRESCA

1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Bar director Will Patton has a springtime cocktail guaranteed to be a winner. La Parisienne Mexique is made with Mijenta blanco tequila, shochu, blood orange, sakura, and lemon. It gets its name from a reference to a painting by Alfred Stevens called La Parisienne Japonaise.

1906 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Taqueria Las Gemelas

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

The popular taqueria at La Cosecha is gearing up for the season with an “Early Bloom Frozen Daiquiri.” The cold concoction consists of rum, maraschino cherry, rose blossom cordial, lime, and grapefruit. On menu for the duration of peak bloom.

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0550
(202) 866-0550

Viceroy Washington DC

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005

Viceroy’s salon has been reimagined into a tea lounge where guests can create personalized blends. Meanwhile, at the hotel’s restaurant Dovetail, feast on a themed menu including cocktails like Sakura G&T with pink peppercorn infused Roku Gin; the Japanese Paloma; hanamizake with sake, Singani 63, Italicus bergamot liqueur, berry blossom white tea, lemon and rose float; or the Umami Manhattan with shiitake-infused Toki whiskey. Standout dishes include cold soba noodles with a cherry blossom tare, matcha tiramisu with a cherry sauce and cherry gelato paired with a pistachio cake.

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 742-3100
(202) 742-3100

Park Hyatt Washington D.C.

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037

A cherry blossom spritz is available in Blue Duck Tavern and its lounge through April. The $18 refresher is made of Cappelletti Vino Aperitvo Rosso, Mancino cherry blossom vermouth, and cherry bitters.

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 789-1234
(202) 789-1234

Ciel Social Club

601 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001

The upscale lounge and Beam Suntory team up to transform the space into a captivating hideaway, complete with plenty of faux blooms in shades from deep fuchsia to pale gray attached to branches that resemble the Tidal Basin’s blooms. Various menu items honoring Japan will be on hand to complete the experience.

601 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(855) 243-5762
(855) 243-5762

Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word Museum (Multiple locations)

925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

From March 20 to the end of April, all Immigrant Food D.C. locations are participating in cherry blossom activations. Look out for a cherry blossom and pomegranate trifle with genoise sponge cake, fresh raspberries, sour cherries, pomegranate ganache, cookie crumble and white chocolate topped with homemade Chantilly cream. The Planet World locale will also roll out a new line of cocktails including the Ube Manhattan (Iwai Japanese whisky, sweet Japanese Bermutto vermouth, amaretto liqueur, yuzu bitters, and purple sweet potato extract) and The Cloud (a creamy and tangy refresher of unfiltered Nigori sake and pear liqueur).

925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 888-0760
(202) 888-0760

Estuary

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Chef Ria Montes collaborates with Masako Morishita, executive chef of Perry’s, and Creme de la Crop owner Olivia Green for a four-course dinner with sake pairings by Reiko Hirai of D.C. Sake Co. on Monday, March 20. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Posh Pack, a nonprofit focused on providing students with access to feminine hygiene products. Tickets are $125 per person.

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5895
(202) 844-5895

Bindaas (Multiple locations)

2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006

The Indian eatery serves a special sweet for the annual occasion: coconut and cherry blossom kulfi with cherry compote, sweet saffron noodles, and basil seeds for $12.

2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 516-4326
(202) 516-4326

The Lafayette

800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006

Tucked inside the sophisticated Hay-Adams Hotel, the Lafayette celebrates the cherry blossom season with themed three-course lunch and dinner menus with wine pairings (March 20 to April 16). And on March 19, March 26, and April 2, a cherry blossom-themed high tea will also be available.

800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 638-2570
(202) 638-2570

Silver Lyan

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Bartenders Ryan Chetiyawardana and Masa Urushido unite once again during D.C.’s cherry blossom season for an immersive pop-up at Silver Lyan inside Riggs Hotel. From March 30 through April 1, guests may reserve a hanami picnic experience, which comes with a bento-style box for two featuring a mix of sweet and savory snacks, plus cocktails like a cherry blossom spritzer.

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 788-2799
(202) 788-2799

Dirty Habit

555 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

The Kimpton Hotel Monaco’s lobby-level restaurant will transform its outdoor courtyard into a “Cherry Night” party on March 31 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with tunes from DJ Eddo. Guests are encouraged to don pink and sip on sakura cocktails.

555 8th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 449-7095
(202) 449-7095

Wilson Hardware

2915 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Wilson Hardware’s garden terrace is an ideal spot to celebrate the season without crossing the Potomac River. The “Garden Spritz” made with Bombay sapphire gin, pear puree and prosecco ($13), the “Rosé Margarita” consists of rosé, Aperol and Patron ($12) or the “Screw Him” cocktail made with lychee and hibiscus ($13).

2915 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 527-4200
(703) 527-4200

ARTECHOUSE DC

1238 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

Miss the blossoms in peak bloom? Check out the sixth annual themed exhibition, PIXELBLOOM: Timeless Butterflies at Artechouse instead. The audiovisual story pays tribute to spring’s arrival and butterflies released from winter hibernation as a nod to the start of a new season. Head to its resident XR Bar for a unique cocktail or mocktail spread inspired by the exhibit. Tickets are $17-$30.

1238 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

Moon Rabbit DC

801 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Chef Kevin Tien has unveiled a few fun plates for the occasion. Head to his modern Vietnamese restaurant for cold smoked cherry blossom trout imported straight from Japan, koshihikari sushi rice crisped in a donabe, bonito, jidori egg yolk, nuoc mam dashi for $38. For dessert, enjoy a dish made of yogurt mousse, ume compote, yuzu mist, coconut, orange blossom sorbet, and shiso for garnish ($16).

801 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 878-8566
(202) 878-8566

Related Maps

Hank's Oyster Bar

701 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Hank’s Oyster Bar will offer a special entree to commemorate the blossoms in bloom: pan-seared New Zealand lamb loin, Israeli couscous, baby carrots, Mediterranean spices, and a topping of cherry-mint sauce.

701 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 817-3055
(202) 817-3055

Flora Flora

655 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Pendry’s new Latin-leaning waterfront eatery unveils a number of specialty food and beverage items from March 20 until April 16 in coordination with the Wharf’s Bloomaroo festival dates. Among those is the Flor de Cerezo cocktail comprised of tequila, cherry, lemon, honey, egg white, and a chili pepper garnish. And lobby-level Bar Pendry has concocted a special drinks and desserts menu to last the duration of cherry blossom season. Try the Pink Sakura (sake, Maraschino cherry liqueur, sparkling grapefruit).

655 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 843-1114
(202) 843-1114

Thompson Washington D.C.

221 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Thompson’s Surveyor restaurant debuts a special menu from March 20 to April 16 featuring cherry and goat cheese toast, roasted half duck with grilled cherries, a cherry blossom cake, and to wash it all down, a blossoming Hitch cocktail. 

221 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 916-5200
(202) 916-5200

Lost Boy Cider

317 Hooffs Run Dr, Alexandria, VA 22314

Head to Alexandria for a celebration showcasing cherry blossoms in cider form, made with Japanese cherries, Shenandoah apples, and jasmine flowers. Expect themed decor, a performance from traditional Japanese dancers based in D.C., and other interactive activities.

317 Hooffs Run Dr, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 566-5737
(703) 566-5737

Related Maps