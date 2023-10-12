 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

These D.C. Dining Rooms Put Caviar on a Pedestal

D.C. Restaurants Going for the Gold (Leaf)

The 38 Essential Restaurants Around D.C.

More in Washington DC See more maps
Halloween In Canada Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

Where to Celebrate Halloween Around D.C.

Get into the spooky spirit with themed takeovers, billowing cocktails, and more

by Kalina Newman
View as Map
by Kalina Newman
Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s the spookiest time of the year and across the District, bars and restaurants are pulling out all the stops for Halloween, from a wine-and-candy pairing menu to plenty of costume parties.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Opal

Copy Link

Need to fuel up before trick-or-treating? Head to Opal, where chef Colin McCliman has crafted a “Zombie Za” pizza menu for Halloween from noon until 9:30 p.m. Pies include a classic cheese ($15), a white and little neck clam ($19) and a spicy lamb Mediterranean with pickled red onion and tzatziki ($20).

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 570-0289
(202) 570-0289
Zombie Za pizza pop-up at Opal
Jennifer Chase

Also featured in:

Little Blackbird

Copy Link

Looking to indulge in Halloween candy and wine? Head to Cleveland Park, where newcomer Little Blackbird introduces four candy-and-wine pairings, priced from $14 to $17 for a piece of candy and a five-ounce wine pour. Pairings include Amontillado Sherry and a peanut butter cup, as well as Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine and Fun Dip.

3309 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 244-6550
(202) 244-6550
Little Blackbird’s wine-and-candy menu.
Little Blackbird

metrobar

Copy Link

Head over to metrobar on Friday, October 28 for a Halloween party complete with a costume contest and a live DJ from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. If dressing up isn’t your thing, there will also be a “Witchfest” on Saturday, October 29, featuring local artisans.

640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 630-2185
(202) 630-2185

Also featured in:

Baja Tap

Copy Link

All “Halloweekend” long, Baja Tap’s is hosting a Wicked Jungle party, featuring $10 spiked “blood bags” and $5 “wicked apple” shooters.

2436 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 742-6100
(202) 742-6100
Halloween party at Baja Tap

Whitlow's DC

Copy Link

Whitlow’s DC is hosting a number of a Halloween events this month, starting with “Singo Bingo” on Tuesday, October 24. Described as “Bingo but with tunes,” the winner receives their very own pumpkin to take home. Through the rest of the week, there’s a Halloween-themed karaoke on Thursday, and a party Saturday night featuring a costume contest with a $250 cash prize and themed drink specials. Drink specials (October 23 to 31) include the Smoke Monster ($12) with Absolut vodka infused with pineapples and rasperries and finished with a dry ice garnish.

901 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-3276
(202) 525-3276
The “Smoke Monster” Halloween cocktail at Whitlows DC
Whitlow’s DC

Also featured in:

SALAZAR

Copy Link

Looking for a late-night party on October 31? Salazar celebrates with a party running from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. featuring $5 tacos and $9 margaritas. Winners of the bar’s best group costume contest win a free open bar for a party of 25.

1819 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 621-6114
(202) 621-6114
A past Halloween party at Salazar
Salazar

Also featured in:

A Haunted Soiree at The Whittemore House

Copy Link

This historical home has been transformed into an free-roaming cocktail party featuring live entertainment and interactive ghosts, all interconnected by this year’s overarching murder mystery: The Vega Haunting. Tickets available through October 31.

1526 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 232-7363
(202) 232-7363

Swingers (All Locations)

Copy Link

For the first time ever, the indoor mini-golf bar and restaurant is debuting a “Spooky Sunday Brunch,” where diners can indulge in a bottomless drink menu featuring three new Halloween cocktails, a Black Margarita made with raspberry and black simple syrup, a bright apple-and-melon Twilight Zone, and a N/A Blood Orange Blossom.

1330 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 968-1080
(202) 968-1080
Halloween cocktails at Swingers DC
Swingers DC

Also featured in:

Casta's Rum Bar

Copy Link

Casta’s Rum Bar’s Halloween drag brunch edition on Sunday, October 15 invites patrons to don their most frightening and fabulous costumes. Casta’s iconic mojito brunch towers get an orange-and-black makeover for October.

1121 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 804-0073
(202) 804-0073

Also featured in:

Morris American Bar

Copy Link

The Shaw cocktail bar hosts a spook-tacular Morris Murder Mystery on Thursday, October 26, featuring a live-action, 1930s Hollywood-themed murder mystery show where guests get to play the suspects. Featuring two cocktails from its limited-time Halloween menu. The two-week cocktail tasting event starts Tuesday, October 17.

1020 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 759-2001
(202) 759-2001

Also featured in:

dLeña

Copy Link

dLeña is celebrating Dia de Los Meurtos until November 5. Special menu additions include a smoky sweet potato margarita ($17) and Empanadas de Meurtos ($15) filled with chicken tinga, crema, an avocado-cilantro puree, and bonus avocado mezcal shooter.

476 K St NW Suite D, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 560-5999
(202) 560-5999

Also featured in:

Conrad Washington, DC

Copy Link

Get into the Halloween spirit with SUMMIT Rooftop’s Friday the 13th party on October 13 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.). The sky-high celebration features a live DJ, Halloween-themed offerings like a Friday the 13th Frose with Wheatley vodka and mint. View full menu here

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5900
(202) 844-5900

Buena Vida Gastrolounge

Copy Link

Got a killer Halloween costume this year? The winner of Buena Vida’s Halloween costume party on Saturday, October 29 will receive a $100 gift certificate to the restaurant. Buena Vida will also serve a themed margarita dubbed El Beso de Dracula — aka “the kiss of Dracula” — from October 29 to 31 ($15), made with mezcal, lemon juice, angostura bitters, prickly pear puree, tart cranberry syrup, and billowing dry ice topper.

2900 Wilson Blvd Suite 103, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 888-1528
(703) 888-1528

Also featured in:

Trouble Bird

Copy Link

Navy Yard’s cocktail bar Trouble Bird has transformed into a spooky Black Lagoon. Through the rest of the month, look for a variety of themed events including tarot readings, astrology, and Wednesday “emo” nights, all set to a backdrop of extra-eerie decor. A menu of 8 speciality cocktails (and three N/A drinks) includes the Book of Blood ($15) made with Montelobos mezcal, beet, lime, and absinthe.

1346 4th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Best Buns Bread Company

Copy Link

From Friday, October 13 until Halloween, load up on Halloween pastries and treats from Arlington’s Best Buns Bread Company, including spooky cupcakes, sugar cookies, and gingerbread skeletons.

4010 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206
(703) 578-1500
(703) 578-1500
Halloween items at Best Buns Bread Company
Best Buns Bread Company

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Opal

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015

Need to fuel up before trick-or-treating? Head to Opal, where chef Colin McCliman has crafted a “Zombie Za” pizza menu for Halloween from noon until 9:30 p.m. Pies include a classic cheese ($15), a white and little neck clam ($19) and a spicy lamb Mediterranean with pickled red onion and tzatziki ($20).

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 570-0289
(202) 570-0289
Zombie Za pizza pop-up at Opal
Jennifer Chase

Little Blackbird

3309 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008

Looking to indulge in Halloween candy and wine? Head to Cleveland Park, where newcomer Little Blackbird introduces four candy-and-wine pairings, priced from $14 to $17 for a piece of candy and a five-ounce wine pour. Pairings include Amontillado Sherry and a peanut butter cup, as well as Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine and Fun Dip.

3309 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 244-6550
(202) 244-6550
Little Blackbird’s wine-and-candy menu.
Little Blackbird

metrobar

640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

Head over to metrobar on Friday, October 28 for a Halloween party complete with a costume contest and a live DJ from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. If dressing up isn’t your thing, there will also be a “Witchfest” on Saturday, October 29, featuring local artisans.

640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 630-2185
(202) 630-2185

Baja Tap

2436 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

All “Halloweekend” long, Baja Tap’s is hosting a Wicked Jungle party, featuring $10 spiked “blood bags” and $5 “wicked apple” shooters.

2436 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 742-6100
(202) 742-6100
Halloween party at Baja Tap

Whitlow's DC

901 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Whitlow’s DC is hosting a number of a Halloween events this month, starting with “Singo Bingo” on Tuesday, October 24. Described as “Bingo but with tunes,” the winner receives their very own pumpkin to take home. Through the rest of the week, there’s a Halloween-themed karaoke on Thursday, and a party Saturday night featuring a costume contest with a $250 cash prize and themed drink specials. Drink specials (October 23 to 31) include the Smoke Monster ($12) with Absolut vodka infused with pineapples and rasperries and finished with a dry ice garnish.

901 U St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-3276
(202) 525-3276
The “Smoke Monster” Halloween cocktail at Whitlows DC
Whitlow’s DC

SALAZAR

1819 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Looking for a late-night party on October 31? Salazar celebrates with a party running from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. featuring $5 tacos and $9 margaritas. Winners of the bar’s best group costume contest win a free open bar for a party of 25.

1819 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 621-6114
(202) 621-6114
A past Halloween party at Salazar
Salazar

A Haunted Soiree at The Whittemore House

1526 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036

This historical home has been transformed into an free-roaming cocktail party featuring live entertainment and interactive ghosts, all interconnected by this year’s overarching murder mystery: The Vega Haunting. Tickets available through October 31.

1526 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 232-7363
(202) 232-7363

Swingers (All Locations)

1330 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

For the first time ever, the indoor mini-golf bar and restaurant is debuting a “Spooky Sunday Brunch,” where diners can indulge in a bottomless drink menu featuring three new Halloween cocktails, a Black Margarita made with raspberry and black simple syrup, a bright apple-and-melon Twilight Zone, and a N/A Blood Orange Blossom.

1330 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 968-1080
(202) 968-1080
Halloween cocktails at Swingers DC
Swingers DC

Casta's Rum Bar

1121 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037

Casta’s Rum Bar’s Halloween drag brunch edition on Sunday, October 15 invites patrons to don their most frightening and fabulous costumes. Casta’s iconic mojito brunch towers get an orange-and-black makeover for October.

1121 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 804-0073
(202) 804-0073

Morris American Bar

1020 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

The Shaw cocktail bar hosts a spook-tacular Morris Murder Mystery on Thursday, October 26, featuring a live-action, 1930s Hollywood-themed murder mystery show where guests get to play the suspects. Featuring two cocktails from its limited-time Halloween menu. The two-week cocktail tasting event starts Tuesday, October 17.

1020 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 759-2001
(202) 759-2001

dLeña

476 K St NW Suite D, Washington, DC 20001

dLeña is celebrating Dia de Los Meurtos until November 5. Special menu additions include a smoky sweet potato margarita ($17) and Empanadas de Meurtos ($15) filled with chicken tinga, crema, an avocado-cilantro puree, and bonus avocado mezcal shooter.

476 K St NW Suite D, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 560-5999
(202) 560-5999

Conrad Washington, DC

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Get into the Halloween spirit with SUMMIT Rooftop’s Friday the 13th party on October 13 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.). The sky-high celebration features a live DJ, Halloween-themed offerings like a Friday the 13th Frose with Wheatley vodka and mint. View full menu here

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5900
(202) 844-5900

Buena Vida Gastrolounge

2900 Wilson Blvd Suite 103, Arlington, VA 22201

Got a killer Halloween costume this year? The winner of Buena Vida’s Halloween costume party on Saturday, October 29 will receive a $100 gift certificate to the restaurant. Buena Vida will also serve a themed margarita dubbed El Beso de Dracula — aka “the kiss of Dracula” — from October 29 to 31 ($15), made with mezcal, lemon juice, angostura bitters, prickly pear puree, tart cranberry syrup, and billowing dry ice topper.

2900 Wilson Blvd Suite 103, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 888-1528
(703) 888-1528

Trouble Bird

1346 4th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Navy Yard’s cocktail bar Trouble Bird has transformed into a spooky Black Lagoon. Through the rest of the month, look for a variety of themed events including tarot readings, astrology, and Wednesday “emo” nights, all set to a backdrop of extra-eerie decor. A menu of 8 speciality cocktails (and three N/A drinks) includes the Book of Blood ($15) made with Montelobos mezcal, beet, lime, and absinthe.

1346 4th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Best Buns Bread Company

4010 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206

From Friday, October 13 until Halloween, load up on Halloween pastries and treats from Arlington’s Best Buns Bread Company, including spooky cupcakes, sugar cookies, and gingerbread skeletons.

4010 Campbell Ave, Arlington, VA 22206
(703) 578-1500
(703) 578-1500
Halloween items at Best Buns Bread Company
Best Buns Bread Company

Related Maps