Where to Celebrate Halloween Around D.C.
Get into the spooky spirit with themed takeovers, billowing cocktails, and more
Opal
Need to fuel up before trick-or-treating? Head to Opal, where chef Colin McCliman has crafted a “Zombie Za” pizza menu for Halloween from noon until 9:30 p.m. Pies include a classic cheese ($15), a white and little neck clam ($19) and a spicy lamb Mediterranean with pickled red onion and tzatziki ($20).
Little Blackbird
Looking to indulge in Halloween candy and wine? Head to Cleveland Park, where newcomer Little Blackbird introduces four candy-and-wine pairings, priced from $14 to $17 for a piece of candy and a five-ounce wine pour. Pairings include Amontillado Sherry and a peanut butter cup, as well as Blanc de Blanc sparkling wine and Fun Dip.
metrobar
Head over to metrobar on Friday, October 28 for a Halloween party complete with a costume contest and a live DJ from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. If dressing up isn’t your thing, there will also be a “Witchfest” on Saturday, October 29, featuring local artisans.
Baja Tap
All “Halloweekend” long, Baja Tap’s is hosting a Wicked Jungle party, featuring $10 spiked “blood bags” and $5 “wicked apple” shooters.
Whitlow's DC
Whitlow’s DC is hosting a number of a Halloween events this month, starting with “Singo Bingo” on Tuesday, October 24. Described as “Bingo but with tunes,” the winner receives their very own pumpkin to take home. Through the rest of the week, there’s a Halloween-themed karaoke on Thursday, and a party Saturday night featuring a costume contest with a $250 cash prize and themed drink specials. Drink specials (October 23 to 31) include the Smoke Monster ($12) with Absolut vodka infused with pineapples and rasperries and finished with a dry ice garnish.
SALAZAR
Looking for a late-night party on October 31? Salazar celebrates with a party running from 4 p.m. until 2 a.m. featuring $5 tacos and $9 margaritas. Winners of the bar’s best group costume contest win a free open bar for a party of 25.
A Haunted Soiree at The Whittemore House
This historical home has been transformed into an free-roaming cocktail party featuring live entertainment and interactive ghosts, all interconnected by this year’s overarching murder mystery: The Vega Haunting. Tickets available through October 31.
Swingers (All Locations)
For the first time ever, the indoor mini-golf bar and restaurant is debuting a “Spooky Sunday Brunch,” where diners can indulge in a bottomless drink menu featuring three new Halloween cocktails, a Black Margarita made with raspberry and black simple syrup, a bright apple-and-melon Twilight Zone, and a N/A Blood Orange Blossom.
Casta's Rum Bar
Casta’s Rum Bar’s Halloween drag brunch edition on Sunday, October 15 invites patrons to don their most frightening and fabulous costumes. Casta’s iconic mojito brunch towers get an orange-and-black makeover for October.
Morris American Bar
The Shaw cocktail bar hosts a spook-tacular Morris Murder Mystery on Thursday, October 26, featuring a live-action, 1930s Hollywood-themed murder mystery show where guests get to play the suspects. Featuring two cocktails from its limited-time Halloween menu. The two-week cocktail tasting event starts Tuesday, October 17.
dLeña
dLeña is celebrating Dia de Los Meurtos until November 5. Special menu additions include a smoky sweet potato margarita ($17) and Empanadas de Meurtos ($15) filled with chicken tinga, crema, an avocado-cilantro puree, and bonus avocado mezcal shooter.
Conrad Washington, DC
Get into the Halloween spirit with SUMMIT Rooftop’s Friday the 13th party on October 13 (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.). The sky-high celebration features a live DJ, Halloween-themed offerings like a Friday the 13th Frose with Wheatley vodka and mint. View full menu here.
Buena Vida Gastrolounge
Got a killer Halloween costume this year? The winner of Buena Vida’s Halloween costume party on Saturday, October 29 will receive a $100 gift certificate to the restaurant. Buena Vida will also serve a themed margarita dubbed El Beso de Dracula — aka “the kiss of Dracula” — from October 29 to 31 ($15), made with mezcal, lemon juice, angostura bitters, prickly pear puree, tart cranberry syrup, and billowing dry ice topper.
Trouble Bird
Navy Yard’s cocktail bar Trouble Bird has transformed into a spooky Black Lagoon. Through the rest of the month, look for a variety of themed events including tarot readings, astrology, and Wednesday “emo” nights, all set to a backdrop of extra-eerie decor. A menu of 8 speciality cocktails (and three N/A drinks) includes the Book of Blood ($15) made with Montelobos mezcal, beet, lime, and absinthe.
Best Buns Bread Company
From Friday, October 13 until Halloween, load up on Halloween pastries and treats from Arlington’s Best Buns Bread Company, including spooky cupcakes, sugar cookies, and gingerbread skeletons.
