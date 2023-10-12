Where to Celebrate Halloween Around D.C.

Whitlow’s DC is hosting a number of a Halloween events this month, starting with “Singo Bingo” on Tuesday, October 24. Described as “Bingo but with tunes,” the winner receives their very own pumpkin to take home. Through the rest of the week, there’s a Halloween-themed karaoke on Thursday, and a party Saturday night featuring a costume contest with a $250 cash prize and themed drink specials. Drink specials (October 23 to 31) include the Smoke Monster ($12) with Absolut vodka infused with pineapples and rasperries and finished with a dry ice garnish.