Where to Celebrate on New Year’s Eve in D.C.

Where to go out for a fabulous feast, Champagne toast, or plan a takeout meal

New Year’s is a time to reflect on all that’s happened over the past year and set ambitious goals for what’s to come. So, why not do that over a meal prepared by some of Washington’s best eateries?

Spots across the District have carefully curated menus and experiences for parties of all sizes. Whether looking for a cozy dinner for two with a quiet Champagne toast or a larger gathering with live music, check out the spots ahead and plan the perfect 2023 sendoff.