 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Eat and Drink When Visiting Ocean City, Maryland

21 Iconic D.C. Area Dishes

Bottomless Brunches That Will Turn Your Weekend Into a Blur

More in Washington DC See more maps
4th of July celebration in Arlington Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Where to Celebrate the 4th of July in D.C.

Honor the holiday with a rooftop soiree, family-style barbecue, and everything in between

by Vinciane Ngomsi
View as Map
by Vinciane Ngomsi
Photo by Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

There are a few major cities to properly celebrate America’s independence: Boston, Philadelphia, and of course, our nation’s capital. Outside of just basking in the historical structures, D.C. gets in the 4th of July spirit with themed parties starring standout food and drink specials. Restaurants around town gear up for the arrival of tourists and locals alike looking for that perfect vantage point to watch fireworks from all directions.

Ahead is a roundup of how spots are commemorating America’s 247th birthday on Tuesday, July 4, from celebratory brunches to cookouts with all the fixings.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Boundary Stone

Copy Link

For those in search of a more low-key affair, the Bloomingdale standby will be open on July 4 from noon to 6 p.m., with happy hour running all day.

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 621-6635
(202) 621-6635

Also featured in:

Certo!

Copy Link

From July 1 to the 4 at Certo!, enjoy a special menu watermelon, blueberry and feta salad, barbecue pulled pork pizza, and for dessert, a homemade ice cream trio of strawberry, blueberry and vanilla garnished with malted waffle wedges and mixed berry coulis. Wash it all down with the Aviation American Gin Fizz (Aviation gin, tupelo honey and local thyme syrup, lemon and prosecco).

2121 P St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 956-6650
(202) 956-6650

Lady Bird Rooftop Lounge

Copy Link

Inspired by former First Lady Claudia Alta Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson, Lady Bird Rooftop Lounge is throwing a party from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 4. The hotel’s evening will include intimate views of the fireworks, a two-hour open bar of specialty cocktails and a special menu featuring lobster corn dogs, crab sliders, popcorn chicken and s’mores lollipops. Dress code is elevated casual and spots can be reserved here for $175. 

1315 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 234-6380
(202) 234-6380

Dovetail Bar & Restaurant

Copy Link

In honor of Independence Day, Dovetail will be offering an extended brunch from Saturday, July 1 to Monday, July 3 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Burnt end pork shoulder barbecue plates and bottomless mimosas will be available for a fun $17.76. Other items include smoked mushroom poached eggs Benedict, smoked baby back pork ribs, and an open-faced omelet of Boursin cheese, salsa rosa, and verde avocado and a sunny side egg.

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 742-3100
(202) 742-3100

Also featured in:

St. Anselm

Copy Link

The American-inspired tavern in Union Market will open its doors from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. for lunch and dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. A slew of chef’s specials will be available including wagyu hot dogs topped with pimento cheese and chiles with crunchy slaw and house fries; classic cheeseburgers topped with 1000 Island dressing and American cheese; and red white and blue firecracker sorbet popsicles layered with nostalgic Pop Rocks candy.

1250 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 864-2199
(202) 864-2199

Also featured in:

Unconventional Diner

Copy Link

This year, Unconventional Diner is offering a fried chicken party pack that can be pre-ordered and picked up on July 4 from noon to 6 p.m. The meal is comprised of eight pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes⁠, four cornbread muffins⁠, four vanilla cupcakes, and more. Party packs cost $58 and are available for pre-order via Resy through 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122

Also featured in:

The Jefferson, Washington, DC

Copy Link

The Jefferson D.C. and EmbarkDC are teaming up and allowing guests to book private boat tours along the Potomac River to view fireworks from the water or experience iconic historical landmarks such as Mount Vernon, Old Town Alexandria, National Harbor and Georgetown starting at a whopping $900. Guests can also choose from a selection of historical tours curated by in-house historian Susan Sullivan Lagon.

1200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 448-2300
(202) 448-2300

Ellington Park Bistro

Copy Link

The French newcomer offers luxe picnic baskets fit for alfresco dining under the fireworks. Chef Frank Morales created three different offerings––blanc, rouge, bleu––each featuring a unique assortment of charcuterie and cheese, sandwiches, sweets, bottles of wine, and cocktails ($80-$150). Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance by calling the restaurant.

2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 888-2899
(202) 888-2899
Ellington Park Bistro’s takeout picnic baskets.
Ellington Park Bistro

Also featured in:

The Morrow Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton

Copy Link

Celebrate Independence Day with a chic American-style barbecue buffet from 5 to 8 p.m. at Le Clou. Keep the party going at Upstairs at the Morrow, the hotel’s rooftop bar. For $75 per person ($39 for children under 12) guests will also receive free general admission to the the rooftop gathering.

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 280-2288
(202) 280-2288

Lincoln

Copy Link

It’s an all-day affair at the venue named after our 16th president. From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lincoln is offering a bottomless barbecue feast where guests can enjoy brisket burgers, hot dogs, chicken, pork ribs, and to drink, Lincoln mimosas and patriotic mules. The dinner is $55 a person, $30 for children ages 6-12 with a two-hour limit.

1110 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 386-9200
(202) 386-9200

Also featured in:

CUT Above

Copy Link

Chef Andrew Skala is offering a family style menu starting at 6 p.m. at the Georgetown hotel. Apps include roasted corn and jalapeno fritters and jumbo lump blue crab salad, with larger plates consisting of grilled Maine lobster with a herb chili butter and bone-in ribeye with Argentinian chimichurri. Finish with strawberry-watermelon popsicles, lemon-basil meringue tarts and dark chocolate cake pops. Tickets are $325 per person.

1050 31st St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 617-2400
(202) 617-2400

Ciel Social Club

Copy Link

Splashed with seasonal decor of a Capri summer getaway and nearly 360-degree views of the Capitol dome, Washington Monument, and downtown D.C., Ciel Social Club will offer food and drink specials, live music, and party favors from 7 to 10 p.m. on Independence Day. General admission tickets (available here) are $180 and include a three-hour premium open bar and heavy passed hors d’oeuvres. This year, guests have the option to take themselves to the top of the festivities with VIP tables and bottle service. Tickets and tables are on sale now until Monday, July 3. 

601 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 831-4100
(202) 831-4100

Also featured in:

Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word Museum

Copy Link

On July 3, Immigrant Food and Planet Word will unveil their new summer cocktail flight just in time for the Fourth. Starting off is Southern Belle, a peachy take on a southern cocktail. Next up is the Basil Hayden with a house made peach and mint syrup, lemon and ginger beer. Finally, the Watermelon Sugar…High — watermelon infused vodka, watermelon sage syrup, lime, and ginger beer. The flight comes with three selections from the menu of the six new mules for $24.

925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 888-0760
(202) 888-0760

Also featured in:

Conrad Washington, DC

Copy Link

The Conrad D.C. is offering upscale picnic baskets for hotel guests to celebrate the holiday weekend. Picnic baskets feature Route 66 chips, cookies, grilled asparagus and romesco, crudité with French onion dip, lavash, grilled bread, and more. Prices range from $60-$85 with an optional wine add-on starting at $85.

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5900
(202) 844-5900

Top of the Gate

Copy Link

The sophisticated rooftop bar and lounge at The Watergate Hotel boasts attracts guests thanks to its commanding 360-degree views of the D.C. skyline. This year they’re hosting a fireworks viewing party from 6 to 10 p.m. with two different ticket options. A standard general admission is $150, but a $395 VIP option includes reserved seating, a hot and cold food display, and a premium open bar with spirits, wine, and beer. A more expensive $595 option yields the aforementioned and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne and unobstructed views of the fireworks.

2650 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
(844) 617-1972
(844) 617-1972

Also featured in:

More in Maps

L'Ardente

Copy Link

The glam Italian mainstay is serving up a three-course dinner on America’s birthday. Chef David Deshaies and his team are preparing a cauliflower panna cotta with Alaskan king crab, grilled

Maine scallops with burnt scallion risotto, and Mediterranean turbot with summer veggies. Each course will be accompanied by wine pairings, too. After dinner, head to Capitol Crossing’s rooftop conservatory for a fireworks viewing party complete with wines, bubbles and a variety of dessert bites. Tickets for both dinner and dessert are $225 person.

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 448-0450
(202) 448-0450

Also featured in:

Vue Rooftop

Copy Link

For an evening of patriotic fun, head to Red, White and VUE atop the Hotel Washington on July 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. with live entertainment and an open bar. Indulge in an upscale American cookout buffet with traditional favorites including hot dogs, burgers, and other specialty items by chef de cuisine Roberto Campos. Tickets are on sale now for $200 per person.

515 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 661-2437
(202) 661-2437

Also featured in:

Buena Vida Gastrolounge

Copy Link

Street Guys Hospitality’s Mexican gastrolounge will be offering the fixed price brunch of unlimited small plates throughout the holiday weekend. The meal is priced at $39.99 per person and will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free-flowing brunch cocktails, margaritas, and sangrias are priced from 99 cents to $2.99 each. From 5 until 10 p.m. on July 4, take the fun upstairs for a rooftop party with views of the fireworks. Drink specials include $6 margaritas and $5 Coronas and Pacifico.

2900 Wilson Blvd Suite 103, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 888-1528
(703) 888-1528

Also featured in:

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

Copy Link

Chef Andrew Darneille is offering a series of 4th of July packages that feed up to 8, including build-your-own nachos, two racks of dry-rubbed St. Louis ribs, and of course, the sampler platter with a pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, smoked turkey, prime brisket, and jalapeno cheddar sausage, as well as platters of wings, smoked avocado deviled eggs, and pork belly burnt ends. Meats are also available by the pound, as well as a la carte sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, baked beans, bourbon sweet mashed potatoes and coleslaw. Pre-order by Sunday, July 2 at noon.

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
(571) 312-8791

Also featured in:

Tiki TNT & Potomac Distilling Company

Copy Link

With expansive rooftop views of the National Fireworks show, head to Tiki TNT at at 7 p.m. for a big rooftop watch party. Each tiki ticket ($150) includes three drink tickets, passed island snacks, and a luau buffet featuring hot dogs, burgers, and a macaroni salad. Bookings available on Resy.

1130 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 900-4786
(202) 900-4786

Also featured in:

Smoke & Mirrors

Copy Link

Atop the AC Hotel Marriott in Navy Yard is Smoke & Mirrors, a chic spot for some of D.C.’s best-dressed to congregate. On the Fourth, they’re offering a special Liberty Sparkler cocktail (private reserve High West bourbon, strawberry-blueberry syrup, sparkling rosé, and lemon).

867 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 984-2474
(202) 984-2474

Also featured in:

Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf

Copy Link

Pendry’s signature rooftop restaurant, Moonraker, will host an Independence Day party where guests can witness fireworks from across the river to another on the National Mall. Enjoy a selection of Japanese-American bites like wagyu cheeseburger sliders, Japanese potato salad, assorted sushi rolls, karaage chicken wings, and a dessert pie bar, an open bar with craft beer and five themed cocktails and a live DJ. Celebrations run from 6 to 10 p.m. at $200 per person.

655 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 843-1111
(202) 843-1111

Also featured in:

Thompson Washington D.C.

Copy Link

Situated steps from Nationals Park, The Rooftop at the Thompson wants Washingtonians and hotel guests alike to bask in 360-degree views this 4th of July. The 6,000-square-foot venue accommodates parties of all sizes.

221 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 916-5200
(202) 916-5200

Also featured in:

Skydome Restaurant

Copy Link

Head to Arlington for open seating in a theatre-style room with windows overlooking D.C. and the monuments. Tickets includes two beverages (beer or wine) for adults and two ice cream treats for kids plus an all-American dessert bar priced at $40 for adults and $20 for children. At Skydome, 21-and-up customers can partake in an all-American buffet complete with two complimentary beverages (beer or wine) for each guest for $125 per person. 

300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22202
(703) 416-3862
(703) 416-3862

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar

Copy Link

Barca Pier & Wine Bar is an unrivaled spot to watch the 4th of July fireworks. With its Catalonian cuisine, extensive wine selection, and a picturesque views of the Potomac, opt for a low-key, yet entertaining soiree while enjoying a glass of their favorite vintage and delectable Spanish-Mediterranean small plates.

2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 638-1100
(703) 638-1100

Also featured in:

Blue Rock

Copy Link

Escape the city for a weekend in Washington, Virginia. Enjoy a specialty sparkling wine pairing at Blue Rock to kick off July 4 celebrations. The sparkling wines pairing ($79) is available with the four-course tasting menu at the restaurant. The pairing features Thibaut-Janisson, Extra Brut; L. Aubry & Fils, Brut 1er Cru, Francoise Bedel, Dis Vin Secret, and finishes with Patrick Bottex sparkling rosé.

12567 Lee Hwy, Washington, VA 22747
(540) 987-3388
(540) 987-3388

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

For those in search of a more low-key affair, the Bloomingdale standby will be open on July 4 from noon to 6 p.m., with happy hour running all day.

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 621-6635
(202) 621-6635

Certo!

2121 P St NW, Washington, DC 20037

From July 1 to the 4 at Certo!, enjoy a special menu watermelon, blueberry and feta salad, barbecue pulled pork pizza, and for dessert, a homemade ice cream trio of strawberry, blueberry and vanilla garnished with malted waffle wedges and mixed berry coulis. Wash it all down with the Aviation American Gin Fizz (Aviation gin, tupelo honey and local thyme syrup, lemon and prosecco).

2121 P St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 956-6650
(202) 956-6650

Lady Bird Rooftop Lounge

1315 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

Inspired by former First Lady Claudia Alta Taylor “Lady Bird” Johnson, Lady Bird Rooftop Lounge is throwing a party from 7 to 9 p.m. on July 4. The hotel’s evening will include intimate views of the fireworks, a two-hour open bar of specialty cocktails and a special menu featuring lobster corn dogs, crab sliders, popcorn chicken and s’mores lollipops. Dress code is elevated casual and spots can be reserved here for $175. 

1315 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 234-6380
(202) 234-6380

Dovetail Bar & Restaurant

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005

In honor of Independence Day, Dovetail will be offering an extended brunch from Saturday, July 1 to Monday, July 3 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Burnt end pork shoulder barbecue plates and bottomless mimosas will be available for a fun $17.76. Other items include smoked mushroom poached eggs Benedict, smoked baby back pork ribs, and an open-faced omelet of Boursin cheese, salsa rosa, and verde avocado and a sunny side egg.

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 742-3100
(202) 742-3100

St. Anselm

1250 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002

The American-inspired tavern in Union Market will open its doors from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. for lunch and dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. A slew of chef’s specials will be available including wagyu hot dogs topped with pimento cheese and chiles with crunchy slaw and house fries; classic cheeseburgers topped with 1000 Island dressing and American cheese; and red white and blue firecracker sorbet popsicles layered with nostalgic Pop Rocks candy.

1250 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 864-2199
(202) 864-2199

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

This year, Unconventional Diner is offering a fried chicken party pack that can be pre-ordered and picked up on July 4 from noon to 6 p.m. The meal is comprised of eight pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes⁠, four cornbread muffins⁠, four vanilla cupcakes, and more. Party packs cost $58 and are available for pre-order via Resy through 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2.

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122

The Jefferson, Washington, DC

1200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

The Jefferson D.C. and EmbarkDC are teaming up and allowing guests to book private boat tours along the Potomac River to view fireworks from the water or experience iconic historical landmarks such as Mount Vernon, Old Town Alexandria, National Harbor and Georgetown starting at a whopping $900. Guests can also choose from a selection of historical tours curated by in-house historian Susan Sullivan Lagon.

1200 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 448-2300
(202) 448-2300

Ellington Park Bistro

2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036

The French newcomer offers luxe picnic baskets fit for alfresco dining under the fireworks. Chef Frank Morales created three different offerings––blanc, rouge, bleu––each featuring a unique assortment of charcuterie and cheese, sandwiches, sweets, bottles of wine, and cocktails ($80-$150). Orders must be placed 48 hours in advance by calling the restaurant.

2033 M St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 888-2899
(202) 888-2899
Ellington Park Bistro’s takeout picnic baskets.
Ellington Park Bistro

The Morrow Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Celebrate Independence Day with a chic American-style barbecue buffet from 5 to 8 p.m. at Le Clou. Keep the party going at Upstairs at the Morrow, the hotel’s rooftop bar. For $75 per person ($39 for children under 12) guests will also receive free general admission to the the rooftop gathering.

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 280-2288
(202) 280-2288

Lincoln

1110 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005

It’s an all-day affair at the venue named after our 16th president. From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lincoln is offering a bottomless barbecue feast where guests can enjoy brisket burgers, hot dogs, chicken, pork ribs, and to drink, Lincoln mimosas and patriotic mules. The dinner is $55 a person, $30 for children ages 6-12 with a two-hour limit.

1110 Vermont Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 386-9200
(202) 386-9200

CUT Above

1050 31st St NW, Washington, DC 20007

Chef Andrew Skala is offering a family style menu starting at 6 p.m. at the Georgetown hotel. Apps include roasted corn and jalapeno fritters and jumbo lump blue crab salad, with larger plates consisting of grilled Maine lobster with a herb chili butter and bone-in ribeye with Argentinian chimichurri. Finish with strawberry-watermelon popsicles, lemon-basil meringue tarts and dark chocolate cake pops. Tickets are $325 per person.

1050 31st St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 617-2400
(202) 617-2400

Ciel Social Club

601 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Splashed with seasonal decor of a Capri summer getaway and nearly 360-degree views of the Capitol dome, Washington Monument, and downtown D.C., Ciel Social Club will offer food and drink specials, live music, and party favors from 7 to 10 p.m. on Independence Day. General admission tickets (available here) are $180 and include a three-hour premium open bar and heavy passed hors d’oeuvres. This year, guests have the option to take themselves to the top of the festivities with VIP tables and bottle service. Tickets and tables are on sale now until Monday, July 3. 

601 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 831-4100
(202) 831-4100

Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word Museum

925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

On July 3, Immigrant Food and Planet Word will unveil their new summer cocktail flight just in time for the Fourth. Starting off is Southern Belle, a peachy take on a southern cocktail. Next up is the Basil Hayden with a house made peach and mint syrup, lemon and ginger beer. Finally, the Watermelon Sugar…High — watermelon infused vodka, watermelon sage syrup, lime, and ginger beer. The flight comes with three selections from the menu of the six new mules for $24.

925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 888-0760
(202) 888-0760

Conrad Washington, DC

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

The Conrad D.C. is offering upscale picnic baskets for hotel guests to celebrate the holiday weekend. Picnic baskets feature Route 66 chips, cookies, grilled asparagus and romesco, crudité with French onion dip, lavash, grilled bread, and more. Prices range from $60-$85 with an optional wine add-on starting at $85.

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5900
(202) 844-5900

Top of the Gate

2650 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037

The sophisticated rooftop bar and lounge at The Watergate Hotel boasts attracts guests thanks to its commanding 360-degree views of the D.C. skyline. This year they’re hosting a fireworks viewing party from 6 to 10 p.m. with two different ticket options. A standard general admission is $150, but a $395 VIP option includes reserved seating, a hot and cold food display, and a premium open bar with spirits, wine, and beer. A more expensive $595 option yields the aforementioned and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne and unobstructed views of the fireworks.

2650 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037
(844) 617-1972
(844) 617-1972

Related Maps

L'Ardente

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

The glam Italian mainstay is serving up a three-course dinner on America’s birthday. Chef David Deshaies and his team are preparing a cauliflower panna cotta with Alaskan king crab, grilled

Maine scallops with burnt scallion risotto, and Mediterranean turbot with summer veggies. Each course will be accompanied by wine pairings, too. After dinner, head to Capitol Crossing’s rooftop conservatory for a fireworks viewing party complete with wines, bubbles and a variety of dessert bites. Tickets for both dinner and dessert are $225 person.

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 448-0450
(202) 448-0450

Vue Rooftop

515 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

For an evening of patriotic fun, head to Red, White and VUE atop the Hotel Washington on July 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. with live entertainment and an open bar. Indulge in an upscale American cookout buffet with traditional favorites including hot dogs, burgers, and other specialty items by chef de cuisine Roberto Campos. Tickets are on sale now for $200 per person.

515 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 661-2437
(202) 661-2437

Buena Vida Gastrolounge

2900 Wilson Blvd Suite 103, Arlington, VA 22201

Street Guys Hospitality’s Mexican gastrolounge will be offering the fixed price brunch of unlimited small plates throughout the holiday weekend. The meal is priced at $39.99 per person and will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free-flowing brunch cocktails, margaritas, and sangrias are priced from 99 cents to $2.99 each. From 5 until 10 p.m. on July 4, take the fun upstairs for a rooftop party with views of the fireworks. Drink specials include $6 margaritas and $5 Coronas and Pacifico.

2900 Wilson Blvd Suite 103, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 888-1528
(703) 888-1528

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201

Chef Andrew Darneille is offering a series of 4th of July packages that feed up to 8, including build-your-own nachos, two racks of dry-rubbed St. Louis ribs, and of course, the sampler platter with a pound each of pulled pork, pulled chicken, smoked turkey, prime brisket, and jalapeno cheddar sausage, as well as platters of wings, smoked avocado deviled eggs, and pork belly burnt ends. Meats are also available by the pound, as well as a la carte sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, baked beans, bourbon sweet mashed potatoes and coleslaw. Pre-order by Sunday, July 2 at noon.

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
(571) 312-8791

Tiki TNT & Potomac Distilling Company

1130 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

With expansive rooftop views of the National Fireworks show, head to Tiki TNT at at 7 p.m. for a big rooftop watch party. Each tiki ticket ($150) includes three drink tickets, passed island snacks, and a luau buffet featuring hot dogs, burgers, and a macaroni salad. Bookings available on Resy.

1130 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 900-4786
(202) 900-4786

Smoke & Mirrors

867 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003

Atop the AC Hotel Marriott in Navy Yard is Smoke & Mirrors, a chic spot for some of D.C.’s best-dressed to congregate. On the Fourth, they’re offering a special Liberty Sparkler cocktail (private reserve High West bourbon, strawberry-blueberry syrup, sparkling rosé, and lemon).

867 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 984-2474
(202) 984-2474

Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf

655 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Pendry’s signature rooftop restaurant, Moonraker, will host an Independence Day party where guests can witness fireworks from across the river to another on the National Mall. Enjoy a selection of Japanese-American bites like wagyu cheeseburger sliders, Japanese potato salad, assorted sushi rolls, karaage chicken wings, and a dessert pie bar, an open bar with craft beer and five themed cocktails and a live DJ. Celebrations run from 6 to 10 p.m. at $200 per person.

655 Water St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 843-1111
(202) 843-1111

Thompson Washington D.C.

221 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Situated steps from Nationals Park, The Rooftop at the Thompson wants Washingtonians and hotel guests alike to bask in 360-degree views this 4th of July. The 6,000-square-foot venue accommodates parties of all sizes.

221 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 916-5200
(202) 916-5200

Skydome Restaurant

300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22202

Head to Arlington for open seating in a theatre-style room with windows overlooking D.C. and the monuments. Tickets includes two beverages (beer or wine) for adults and two ice cream treats for kids plus an all-American dessert bar priced at $40 for adults and $20 for children. At Skydome, 21-and-up customers can partake in an all-American buffet complete with two complimentary beverages (beer or wine) for each guest for $125 per person. 

300 Army Navy Dr, Arlington, VA 22202
(703) 416-3862
(703) 416-3862

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar

2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA 22314

Barca Pier & Wine Bar is an unrivaled spot to watch the 4th of July fireworks. With its Catalonian cuisine, extensive wine selection, and a picturesque views of the Potomac, opt for a low-key, yet entertaining soiree while enjoying a glass of their favorite vintage and delectable Spanish-Mediterranean small plates.

2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 638-1100
(703) 638-1100

Blue Rock

12567 Lee Hwy, Washington, VA 22747

Escape the city for a weekend in Washington, Virginia. Enjoy a specialty sparkling wine pairing at Blue Rock to kick off July 4 celebrations. The sparkling wines pairing ($79) is available with the four-course tasting menu at the restaurant. The pairing features Thibaut-Janisson, Extra Brut; L. Aubry & Fils, Brut 1er Cru, Francoise Bedel, Dis Vin Secret, and finishes with Patrick Bottex sparkling rosé.

12567 Lee Hwy, Washington, VA 22747
(540) 987-3388
(540) 987-3388

Related Maps