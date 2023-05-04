Where to Drink Mint Juleps and Watch the Kentucky Derby in D.C.

Like autumn draws the Pumpkin Spice Latte enthusiasts, the first week of May is reserved for those with an affinity for mint juleps. The iconic beverage is synonymous with the Kentucky Derby, the first horse race in the coveted Triple Crown that’s commonly referred to as “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” Churchill Downs is normally flocked with eager fans in their finest pastels, seersuckers and fascinators, but not everyone has the time (or the funds) to participate in real life.

Thankfully, D.C. bars and restaurants are taking advantage of the occasion and offering their own take on Derby festivities going down in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6. Ahead, we’ve listed where to drink the refreshing beverage while dining on Southern delicacies normally found around the race track.