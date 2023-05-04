 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Kentucky Derby Previews
Preparation for this weekend’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Where to Drink Mint Juleps and Watch the Kentucky Derby in D.C.

Best bets for race-day specials and soirees on Saturday, May 6

by Vinciane Ngomsi
Preparation for this weekend’s 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
| Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
by Vinciane Ngomsi

Like autumn draws the Pumpkin Spice Latte enthusiasts, the first week of May is reserved for those with an affinity for mint juleps. The iconic beverage is synonymous with the Kentucky Derby, the first horse race in the coveted Triple Crown that’s commonly referred to as “the most exciting two minutes in sports.” Churchill Downs is normally flocked with eager fans in their finest pastels, seersuckers and fascinators, but not everyone has the time (or the funds) to participate in real life.

Thankfully, D.C. bars and restaurants are taking advantage of the occasion and offering their own take on Derby festivities going down in Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday, May 6. Ahead, we’ve listed where to drink the refreshing beverage while dining on Southern delicacies normally found around the race track.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Le Fantome Food Hall

Riverdale Park food hall Le Fantome will commemorate racing season with with a special Derby Week drinks menu available from May 4 to 7, and again for Maryland’s Preakness on May 20. From 11 a.m. to close, guests can order from the $11 lineup of Derby-inspired drinks. It includes the classic mint julep, the ‘Gambler’s Tea’ made with Gentleman’s Jack, pineapple agave syrup, tea, and muddled mint, and the ‘All Hats Off’ made with bourbon, muddled mint and blackberry, lemon juice, and topped with club soda. Guests in attendance 5 and 7 p.m. wearing their best Southern attire will be able to enter the hat contest for a $25 gift card to the food hall.

4501 Woodberry St, Riverdale Park, MD 20737
(240) 667-2396
(240) 667-2396

metrobar

Throw on a festive hat and head to Northeast for an Old Fashioned Derby soiree with bourbon and mint juleps pouring until close (midnight).

640 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 630-2185
(202) 630-2185

American Ice Company

Perfect for large groups, American Ice’s patio is welcoming patrons for the Derby. Guests can look forward to a roasted whole pig alongside Southern delicacies like macaroni salad, baked beans, cornbread, and more. The deal costs $25 for all-you-can-eat, and $25 more for unlimited Narragansett beers. Additional plates include swachos, veggie swachos, and while the race isn’t on, live bluegrass music by local band 15 Strings.

917 V St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 414-7930
(202) 414-7930

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

For $50 a person, Jack Rose promises guaranteed two-hour reserved seating in its indoor saloon, direct views of the race on a projector, a welcome pour of Bardstown Bourbon Fusion Series, a round of classic Bardstown Bourbon Company mint juleps, and a Derby platter for the table, which consists of cucumber sandwiches, hot browns, and biscuits.

2007 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 588-7388
(202) 588-7388

Republic Restoratives Distillery and Craft Cocktail Bar

Republic Restoratives Distillery celebrates its 7th birthday in Ivy City with free-flowing mint juleps and a big projector up to watch the ponies run. Michelin-starred chef and neighbor Matt Baker pops up inside the distillery for one day only with a fried chicken sandwich and croque madame. Free welcome drink, free tastings, and free bottle engravings.

1369 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 733-3996
(202) 733-3996

THRōW Social DC

Watch the Kentucky Derby on a 20-foot screen while sipping $13 mint juleps. THRōW Social’s rooftop bar and patio will also be open for patrons.

1401 Okie St NE STE #102, Washington, DC 20002
(888) 847-6919
(888) 847-6919

The Morrow Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton

NoMa’s newest rooftop bar by chef Nicholas Stefanelli is hosting an extravagant Kentucky Derby watch party from noon to 8:00 p.m. It includes a live streaming of the race, of course mint juleps, and other Kentucky-themed cocktails. For the content creators, there’s an Instagrammable rose and a DJ. Guests will also have the chance to take home a prize for best dressed, with first place winning an overnight stay at The Morrow and dinner or breakfast for two at Le Clou. 

222 M St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 280-2288
(202) 280-2288

Irregardless

Irregardless has developed its take on the classic mint julep to sip throughout the competition. Named after the winner of the 2012 Derby, the I’ll Have Another ($15) is made with Highdive bourbon, black tea, lemon, mint, honey, and ginger. Anyone craving a sweet tooth should order a chocolate pecan Kentucky Derby pie served with bourbon pecan ice cream.

502 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 741-1741
(202) 741-1741

FIG & OLIVE

Head downtown for a special screening party from 3 to 7 p.m. Fig & Olive goes all out with an open bar featuring Woodford Reserve mint juleps and food specials like fried chicken and oyster shooters. There are prizes for best dressed, too. Tickets are $120 per person and can be purchased here.

934 Palmer Alley NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 559-5004
(202) 559-5004

Riggs Washington DC

Café Riggs’ Kentucky Derby plans include themed snacks, cocktails, and a live television broadcast of the “Run for the Roses” in the bar on Saturday from 3 to 7 p.m.

900 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 638-1800
(202) 638-1800

Barrel

The bourbon mainstay on Capitol Hill is hosting its annual Kentucky Derby party with specials all day (11 a.m. until close) and a best dressed contest with a $50 gift card for the winner. Drink specials include a $9 Old Forester mint juleps and food includes a $9 Kentucky hot brown skillet.

613 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 543-3623
(202) 543-3623

Fight Club

Fight Club will be showing the Kentucky Derby with must-have specials on deck. Look forward to offerings like Jefferson Mint Julep ($14); ‘Havana Club High Horse’ ($14) made with sour cherry liqueur, angostura bitters, and sweet vermouth; and blackberry mint margarita ($14). Food wise, snack on hot brown ($16), and pimento cheese dip and chips ($12).

633 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 885-9714
(202) 885-9714

Side Door Pizza

Side Door Pizza is cooking up a Kentucky hot brown pie, their rendition of the hot brown sandwich. At $28, the dish is made with shredded turkey, tomato slices, bacon bits, parsley, mornay sauce, and a mozzarella crust.

909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 817-9302
(202) 817-9302

Due South

Navy Yard’s Due South Derby celebrations includes bourbon tastings, on-brand cocktails and food and a hat contest. The first 50 diners are treated to Woodford Reserve bourbon balls.

301 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 479-4616
(202) 479-4616

MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino

Woodford Reserve is hosting a watch party at the BetMGM Sportsbook & Lounge before, during and after the race.

101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
(844) 646-6847
(844) 646-6847

