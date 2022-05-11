Where to Eat and Drink Around Clarendon and Courthouse

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Around Clarendon and Courthouse

Where to Eat and Drink Around Clarendon and Courthouse

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink Around Clarendon and Courthouse

Just across the Potomac in Arlington, Virginia, the Metro-adjacent Clarendon and Courthouse neighborhoods house a wide array of reliable restaurants, cafes, and bars, with more exciting options on the horizon. London-born noodle bar Wagamama plans to plant its first area location in the heart of Clarendon this summer, and the team behind Michelin-rated Maydan will open kebab-centric Tawle nearby next year.

The next-door Arlington neighborhoods off of Wilson Boulevard are flush with mainstays for a dinner date, brunch, cocktail hour, or even board game night.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.