Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Bethesda

Over a short period of time, Bethesda has shed its dull dining reputation and quickly become an exciting hotspot to eat and drink. Bethesda’s cityscape also looks a lot different these days, thanks to the relocation of Marriott’s headquarters and booming developments up the I-355 corridor like Pike & Rose. The term “North Bethesda” is now a thing (and the new name for the White Flint Metro station).

The Montgomery County growth spurt leaves diners with plenty of options, including newer favorites like Melina, Oishii Ramen, and Seventh State, as well as neighborhood fixtures like Tastee Diner, Quartermaine, Bethesda Bagels, and Vace.

Reliable D.C. names like Chaia, Chercher, Chiko, Call Your Mother, and Butter Me Up, as well as NYC imports Tacombi and Maman Bakery, have all planted flags here as of late. More is on the horizon, with incoming Maryland outposts from Andy’s Pizza, The Salt Line, and Aventino.

Here are some of the must-try restaurants in Bethesda.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.