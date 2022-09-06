 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The 13 Hottest New Restaurants Around D.C., September 2022

Where to Eat and Drink in Annapolis, Maryland

12 Worthy Wineries Just a Short Drive From D.C.

Bethesda Row is jam packed with restaurants and bars.
Scott Suchman for Visit Montgomery

Where to Eat and Drink in Bethesda

The Maryland suburb continues to heat up as a top dining destination

by Tim Ebner
View as Map
Bethesda Row is jam packed with restaurants and bars.
| Scott Suchman for Visit Montgomery
by Tim Ebner

Over a short period of time, Bethesda has shed its dull dining reputation and quickly become an exciting hotspot to eat and drink. Bethesda’s cityscape also looks a lot different these days, thanks to the relocation of Marriott’s headquarters and booming developments up the I-355 corridor like Pike & Rose. The term “North Bethesda” is now a thing (and the new name for the White Flint Metro station).

The Montgomery County growth spurt leaves diners with plenty of options, including newer favorites like Melina, Oishii Ramen, and Seventh State, as well as neighborhood fixtures like Tastee Diner, Quartermaine, Bethesda Bagels, and Vace.

Reliable D.C. names like Chaia, Chercher, Chiko, Call Your Mother, and Butter Me Up, as well as NYC imports Tacombi and Maman Bakery, have all planted flags here as of late. More is on the horizon, with incoming Maryland outposts from Andy’s Pizza, The Salt Line, and Aventino.

Here are some of the must-try restaurants in Bethesda.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Bark Social

Copy Link

North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose has gone to the dogs thanks to the wildly popular Bark Social. This is a bark park with bar fare and local brews like Silver Spring’s Denizens, Astro Lab, and Waredaca Brewing Company.

935 Prose St, North Bethesda, MD 20852
(240) 253-6060
(240) 253-6060
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also featured in:

Melina

Copy Link

Melina is named after the daughter of Cava and Julii co-founder and chef Dimitri Moshovitis. On the menu find salads, meze, skewers, and fresh crudo. A top-selling dish is the tuna tataki with beet greens, avocado, tarama, carob, and olive oil rusks.

905 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852
(301) 818-9090
(301) 818-9090
a blue bowl with beef tartar topped with herbs and a blue crisp.
Beef tartare topped with fresh mint and homemade potato chips.
Melina

Also featured in:

Owen's Ordinary

Copy Link

For a ridiculous selection of Maryland beers and a reliable weekend brunch, head to this Pike & Rose pioneer from Neighborhood Restaurant Group. There are more than 50 rotating taps and 200-plus bottles including 75 Maryland beers, many of which have never been available at a restaurant or bar before. The six-year-old pub will soon carve out room for a new location of Caruso’s Grocery, Matt Adler’s essential Italian-American restaurant that opened in NRG’s Roost food hall on Capitol Hill last year.

11820 Trade St, North Bethesda, MD 20852
(301) 245-1226
(301) 245-1226
Owen's Ordinary
The bar at Owen’s Ordinary.
R. Lopez/Eater DC

Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream

Copy Link

Founded by mother-daughter team Sarah and Annie Park, this small batch scoops shops maintains a pair of locations in Bethesda. Find vegan-friendly and rotating seasonal flavors at each one.

10219 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814
(240) 800-3977
(240) 800-3977

Also featured in:

Olazzo

Copy Link

This family-owned Bethesda mainstay, around since 2002, is the epitome of an old-school red sauce joint. Neighbors know it well for the homemade pastas and hearty dishes like lasagna bolognese and linguine with sausage and peppers, plus meatballs like nonna makes. There is also a second location in downtown Silver Spring.

7921 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 654-9496
(301) 654-9496

Cubano’s (multiple locations)

Copy Link

This Cuban eatery and rum bar has two locations in Bethesda and Silver Spring. Of course, the top dish to order is the Cubano sandwich, served in a traditional style with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, and thinly-sliced pickles.

4907 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 347-7952
(301) 347-7952

Oishii Ramen Cafe

Copy Link

This super stylish ramen shop opened in 2021, bringing Bethesda Japanese snacks like gyoza, karaage, and kakuni buns. Hearty bowls of ramen range from spicy tonkotsu to miso to shoyu styles.

4901 Fairmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(240) 956-4156
(240) 956-4156

Tastee Diner (multiple locations)

Copy Link

Bethesda residents line up here on weekends for a classic diner in the heart of downtown. Around since 1935, the beloved local chain offers breakfast combos like steak-and-eggs and flapjacks, plus club sandwiches and milkshakes for lunch or dinner.

7731 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 652-3970
(301) 652-3970
Tastee Diner
Tastee Diner is a local institution in Bethesda.
Tastee Diner

Also featured in:

Black's Bar & Kitchen

Copy Link

This all-day eatery specializes in Chesapeake Bay seafood, including oysters on the half-shell that are steeply discounted at happy hour. Also spot them on the late-night menu, offered Thursday through Saturday, for $2.25 each.

7750 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 652-5525
(301) 652-5525

Also featured in:

Seventh State / Hip Flask

Copy Link

Marriott International recently relocated its corporate headquarters in downtown Bethesda, and adjacent to the office sits a brand new hotel with striking food and views. The lobby-level restaurant Seventh State — a subtle nod to Maryland’s founding — has tribute dishes like Chesapeake rockfish, crab-and-artichoke dip, and Smith Island Cake. On the roof, find Hip Flask — a swanky cocktail bar with epic views of both Maryland and Virginia.

7707 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 276-7707
(301) 276-7707
Hip Flask includes retractable floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor seating.
Marriott Bethesda Downtown

Q by Peter Chang

Copy Link

Q stands for Qijian, which means “flagship” in Chinese. It’s here where legendary chef Peter Chang sends out dim sum on weekends and large-format dishes like Peking duck prepared through a five-step process.

4500 East-West Hwy #100, Bethesda, MD 20814
(240) 800-3722
(240) 800-3722
Q by Peter Chang opened in 2017.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Also featured in:

Spanish Diner

Copy Link

Superstar chef José Andrés revamped what was formerly Jaleo into a Spanish-style diner serving all-day breakfast menus full of fried egg dishes, sandwiches, stews, and plenty of savory jamon iberico.

7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 284-3700
(301) 284-3700
Glass-topped foosball tables at Spanish Diner are a holdover Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Bethesda Bagels

Copy Link

Credit goes to this shop for upping the area’s bagel credibility. The brand has since expanded across state lines to D.C. and Virginia, but the Bethesda original remains largely unchanged. Find dozens of bagel varieties with lox, cream cheese spreads, or as savory sandwiches.

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 652-8990
(301) 652-8990

Also featured in:

Quartermaine Coffee Roaster

Copy Link

Neighbors gather here for freshly roasted coffees and espressos. It also has a sizable pastry counter and beans to brew at home.

4817 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 718-2853
(301) 718-2853

Fresh Baguette

Copy Link

This acclaimed French bakery is tucked away in a corner of Bethesda that’s better known for car dealerships and a Giant grocery store. Follow the smell of freshly-baked bread for baguettes, croissants, and Viennese pastries made on-site and at a larger production facility in nearby Rockville. A McLean location opens this week.

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(888) 648-0009
(888) 648-0009

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Vace Italian Delicatessen

Copy Link

A slice is nice at Vace, an Italian pizzeria and deli with an extensive amount of homemade pastas. An attached grocer sells imported specialty items to cook at home.

4705 Miller Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 654-6367
(301) 654-6367

Also featured in:

Bethesda Crab House

Copy Link

Get cracking on Chesapeake Bay crabs at this seafood standby that opened in 1961. Steamed crabs by the platter come complete with Old Bay seasoning and brown paper-covered tables. Call in advance to make sure it is open and to reserve orders.

4958 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 652-3382
(301) 652-3382

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Bark Social

935 Prose St, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose has gone to the dogs thanks to the wildly popular Bark Social. This is a bark park with bar fare and local brews like Silver Spring’s Denizens, Astro Lab, and Waredaca Brewing Company.

935 Prose St, North Bethesda, MD 20852
(240) 253-6060
(240) 253-6060
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Melina

905 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852
a blue bowl with beef tartar topped with herbs and a blue crisp.
Beef tartare topped with fresh mint and homemade potato chips.
Melina

Melina is named after the daughter of Cava and Julii co-founder and chef Dimitri Moshovitis. On the menu find salads, meze, skewers, and fresh crudo. A top-selling dish is the tuna tataki with beet greens, avocado, tarama, carob, and olive oil rusks.

905 Rose Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852
(301) 818-9090
(301) 818-9090
a blue bowl with beef tartar topped with herbs and a blue crisp.
Beef tartare topped with fresh mint and homemade potato chips.
Melina

Owen's Ordinary

11820 Trade St, North Bethesda, MD 20852
Owen's Ordinary
The bar at Owen’s Ordinary.
R. Lopez/Eater DC

For a ridiculous selection of Maryland beers and a reliable weekend brunch, head to this Pike & Rose pioneer from Neighborhood Restaurant Group. There are more than 50 rotating taps and 200-plus bottles including 75 Maryland beers, many of which have never been available at a restaurant or bar before. The six-year-old pub will soon carve out room for a new location of Caruso’s Grocery, Matt Adler’s essential Italian-American restaurant that opened in NRG’s Roost food hall on Capitol Hill last year.

11820 Trade St, North Bethesda, MD 20852
(301) 245-1226
(301) 245-1226
Owen's Ordinary
The bar at Owen’s Ordinary.
R. Lopez/Eater DC

Sarah’s Handmade Ice Cream

10219 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814

Founded by mother-daughter team Sarah and Annie Park, this small batch scoops shops maintains a pair of locations in Bethesda. Find vegan-friendly and rotating seasonal flavors at each one.

10219 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814
(240) 800-3977
(240) 800-3977

Olazzo

7921 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

This family-owned Bethesda mainstay, around since 2002, is the epitome of an old-school red sauce joint. Neighbors know it well for the homemade pastas and hearty dishes like lasagna bolognese and linguine with sausage and peppers, plus meatballs like nonna makes. There is also a second location in downtown Silver Spring.

7921 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 654-9496
(301) 654-9496

Cubano’s (multiple locations)

4907 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

This Cuban eatery and rum bar has two locations in Bethesda and Silver Spring. Of course, the top dish to order is the Cubano sandwich, served in a traditional style with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard, and thinly-sliced pickles.

4907 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 347-7952
(301) 347-7952

Oishii Ramen Cafe

4901 Fairmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

This super stylish ramen shop opened in 2021, bringing Bethesda Japanese snacks like gyoza, karaage, and kakuni buns. Hearty bowls of ramen range from spicy tonkotsu to miso to shoyu styles.

4901 Fairmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(240) 956-4156
(240) 956-4156

Tastee Diner (multiple locations)

7731 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
Tastee Diner
Tastee Diner is a local institution in Bethesda.
Tastee Diner

Bethesda residents line up here on weekends for a classic diner in the heart of downtown. Around since 1935, the beloved local chain offers breakfast combos like steak-and-eggs and flapjacks, plus club sandwiches and milkshakes for lunch or dinner.

7731 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 652-3970
(301) 652-3970
Tastee Diner
Tastee Diner is a local institution in Bethesda.
Tastee Diner

Black's Bar & Kitchen

7750 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

This all-day eatery specializes in Chesapeake Bay seafood, including oysters on the half-shell that are steeply discounted at happy hour. Also spot them on the late-night menu, offered Thursday through Saturday, for $2.25 each.

7750 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 652-5525
(301) 652-5525

Seventh State / Hip Flask

7707 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
Hip Flask includes retractable floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor seating.
Marriott Bethesda Downtown

Marriott International recently relocated its corporate headquarters in downtown Bethesda, and adjacent to the office sits a brand new hotel with striking food and views. The lobby-level restaurant Seventh State — a subtle nod to Maryland’s founding — has tribute dishes like Chesapeake rockfish, crab-and-artichoke dip, and Smith Island Cake. On the roof, find Hip Flask — a swanky cocktail bar with epic views of both Maryland and Virginia.

7707 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 276-7707
(301) 276-7707
Hip Flask includes retractable floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor seating.
Marriott Bethesda Downtown

Q by Peter Chang

4500 East-West Hwy #100, Bethesda, MD 20814
Q by Peter Chang opened in 2017.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Q stands for Qijian, which means “flagship” in Chinese. It’s here where legendary chef Peter Chang sends out dim sum on weekends and large-format dishes like Peking duck prepared through a five-step process.

4500 East-West Hwy #100, Bethesda, MD 20814
(240) 800-3722
(240) 800-3722
Q by Peter Chang opened in 2017.
Rey Lopez/Eater DC

Spanish Diner

7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
Glass-topped foosball tables at Spanish Diner are a holdover Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Superstar chef José Andrés revamped what was formerly Jaleo into a Spanish-style diner serving all-day breakfast menus full of fried egg dishes, sandwiches, stews, and plenty of savory jamon iberico.

7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 284-3700
(301) 284-3700
Glass-topped foosball tables at Spanish Diner are a holdover Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Credit goes to this shop for upping the area’s bagel credibility. The brand has since expanded across state lines to D.C. and Virginia, but the Bethesda original remains largely unchanged. Find dozens of bagel varieties with lox, cream cheese spreads, or as savory sandwiches.

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 652-8990
(301) 652-8990

Quartermaine Coffee Roaster

4817 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Neighbors gather here for freshly roasted coffees and espressos. It also has a sizable pastry counter and beans to brew at home.

4817 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 718-2853
(301) 718-2853

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

This acclaimed French bakery is tucked away in a corner of Bethesda that’s better known for car dealerships and a Giant grocery store. Follow the smell of freshly-baked bread for baguettes, croissants, and Viennese pastries made on-site and at a larger production facility in nearby Rockville. A McLean location opens this week.

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(888) 648-0009
(888) 648-0009

Related Maps

Vace Italian Delicatessen

4705 Miller Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

A slice is nice at Vace, an Italian pizzeria and deli with an extensive amount of homemade pastas. An attached grocer sells imported specialty items to cook at home.

4705 Miller Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 654-6367
(301) 654-6367

Bethesda Crab House

4958 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

Get cracking on Chesapeake Bay crabs at this seafood standby that opened in 1961. Steamed crabs by the platter come complete with Old Bay seasoning and brown paper-covered tables. Call in advance to make sure it is open and to reserve orders.

4958 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 652-3382
(301) 652-3382

Related Maps