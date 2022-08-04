Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia

Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.
The quaint Virginia town will soon balloon with foodies for Salamander Resort & Spa’s second annual Family Reunion, a multi-day culinary festival spearheaded by celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi and Food & Wine from August 18 to 21.Read More