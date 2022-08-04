 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Where Tom Eats - Tremolo Bar
Spicy lamb meatballs with cucumber raita at Middleburg’s months-old Tremolo Bar.
Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

Where to Eat and Drink in Middleburg, Virginia

The idyllic town is bursting with great dining options these days

by Kalina Newman
Spicy lamb meatballs with cucumber raita at Middleburg’s months-old Tremolo Bar.
| Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post
by Kalina Newman

Roughly 40 miles outside of the Beltway lies a Loudoun County oasis full of scenic wineries, boutiques, charming restaurants, and a thriving equestrian community. For those itching to plan a day trip or weekend getaway, historic Middleburg, Virginia is an ideal option. Drive a bit further out to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains to find RdV Vineyards, a limited producer of award-winning reds that top D.C. restaurants fight over each year.

The quaint Virginia town will soon balloon with foodies for Salamander Resort & Spa’s second annual Family Reunion, a multi-day culinary festival spearheaded by celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi and Food & Wine from August 18 to 21.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Conservatory at Goodstone

Situated on 265 acres of rolling hillsides and farmland, stone-framed Goodstone Inn sends out Hudson Valley foie gras, Japanese A5 wagyu, and gold leaf-flaked chocolate mousse in an exquisite, glass-enclosed dining room overlooking its lush Virginia estate (hotel rooms are even stocked with binoculars for birdwatching). For the ultimate special-occasion splurge in the countryside, consider the Conservatory’s five-course tasting option ($185) with wine pairings for $89 more. — Tierney Plumb

36205 Snake Hill Rd, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 687-3333
(540) 687-3333

Hunter's Head Tavern

Tucked inside a colonial-era house, this lauded tavern in Upperville, Virginia partners with nearby Ayrshire Farm to build a menu full of reliable pub fare, seasonal soups, build-your-own burgers, and an excellent wedge salad. — T.P.

9048 John S Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA 20184
(540) 592-9020
(540) 592-9020

Gold Cup Wine Bar

The Salamander Resort’s wine bar debuted a new happy hour menu this month that includes weekly specials like a Moët Mondays ($12 Moët mini champagne) and half-price tacos and margaritas on Tuesdays. The wine bar also offers a sushi menu Thursday through Sunday, with speciality rolls like the Gold Cup Roll ($17) made with shrimp tempura, jumbo lump crab and gold tobiko.

500 N Pendleton St, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 687-3600
(540) 687-3600
Sushi at Gold Cup Wine Bar at Salamander Resort.
Gold Cup Wine Bar

Greenhill Winery & Vineyards

Take in the rolling hills of the Virginia countryside at this upscale, adults-only winery. Select bottles are available by the glass, as well as part of a $20 wine tasting. Got an appetite? There are several charcuterie plates to choose from, including a French version with brie, cornichon pickles, and honey. Plenty of outdoor seating is available on the front lawn, and there are limited tables available in the indoor tasting room; reservations are recommended.

23595 Winery Ln, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 687-6968
(540) 687-6968
French charcuterie board at Greenhill Winery in Middleburg, Virginia
French charcuterie board at Greenhill Winery in Middleburg, Virginia
Kalina Newman/Eater DC

Red Bar Sushi

Need sushi to soak up a day spent at Virginia wineries? You’re in luck. At Red Bar sushi, diners can choose from a wide variety of everyday maki and sushi rolls like the Chesapeake Bay, made with blue crab, Old Bay, and cilantro. For those feeling fancy, a chef-selected omakase menu is available for $75 per person.

16 E Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 326-8900
(540) 326-8900

Tremolo Bar

Tremolo is the latest venture from CityZen alum Jarad Slipp, a master sommelier, Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, and former RdV Vineyards estate manager. The contemporary wine bar opened in March and boasts an impressive wine list featuring local vineyards as well as international pours. The food menu is sorted into small plate sections, starting with upscale takes on classic pub grub (think truffle popcorn), as well as “cheesy snacks” like burrata served with heirloom tomatoes and “meaty snacks” such as spicy lamb meatballs.

19 E Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 687-5784
(540) 687-5784
Chorizo and wine at Tremolo in Middleburg, Virginia.
Nick Arriagada/Tremolo

The Red Fox Inn & Tavern

This historic Middleburg tavern dates back to 1728, when it existed as a popular stopping ground for travelers between Alexandria and the frontier town of Winchester, Virginia. The tavern as it is known today has been run by the Reuter family since 1976. In its dining room, a four-course dining experience includes dishes made with regional ingredients like fried squash blossom and garlic and herb-braised rabbit ($125 per person, wine pairings included). At the adjoining Night Fox Pub, dishes like steak frites ($52), a duck-fat seared “Middleburger” ($32) and casual pub snacks are available for diners.

2 E Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 687-6301
(540) 687-6301

Scruffys Ice Cream Parlor

This ice cream counter scoops up a wide variety of whimsical flavors, from peanut butter cup to a vanilla variety with ribbons of orange sherbet. The animal motifs around the shop’s exterior are no coincidence: Scruffy’s prefers cash and donates the change to local animal shelters. Rotating flavors include banana pudding and carrot cake varieties.

6 W Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 687-3766
(540) 687-3766
Banana pudding ice cream, a special rotating flavor, at Scruffy’s Ice Cream Parlor in Middleburg, VA
Banana pudding ice cream, a special rotating flavor, at Scruffy’s Ice Cream Parlor in Middleburg, VA
Kalina Newman/Eater DC

King Street Oyster Bar

Sound familiar? This rural Virginia-born raw bar has added multiple locations across the DMV in recent years. At its Middleburg outpost, enjoy a selection of freshly-shucked East and West Coast oysters by the half-dozen among other appetizers like Peruvian-style ceviche made with sea bass, shrimp, habanero, lime, and cilantro ($13). Entrees include fried oyster or shrimp platters ($17) and parmesan-crusted trout with asparagus and a lemon-butter sauce.

1 E Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 883-3156
(540) 883-3156

Middleburg Common Grounds

Need an early bite to get the day started? This cute cafe has supplied breakfast and lunch to the town for more than a decade. Doors open at 6 a.m. on the weekdays and 7 a.m. on the weekends for breakfast sandwiches, pastries, desserts, coffee, and more.

114 W Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 687-7065
(540) 687-7065

Thaiverse Restaurant Middleburg

Co-owner Piya Cameron brought Middleburg a taste of her native Thailand in 2017. The follow-up to the original Lovettsville location is a top attraction for tom yum soup, chicken satay skewers, and spicy kimchi dumplings. Cocktails integrate lots of Thai ingredients like chili peppers, kaffir lime leaves, and lemongrass. Thaiverse will soon expand to D.C.’s tony Dupont Circle in the historic 1890s row house that formerly housed Darlington House. — T.P.

101 S Madison St, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 883-3145
(540) 883-3145
Chicken skewers at Thaiverse.
Thaiverse

Market Salamander

Stop in at the Market Salamander, located down the street from Middleburg’s historic Salamander Resort, for anything from gourmet groceries to an indulgent, Southern-style breakfast to family-style platters of crab cakes, salmon filets, and more. Breakfast options include a sugar-cured bacon, egg and cheddar biscuit and the “Grand Mariner” french toast made on brioche bread. Dining is available both indoors and outdoors on the patio.

200 W Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 687-8011
(540) 687-8011

Mt.Defiance Cidery and Distillery

Mt. Defiance is both a cidery and distillery, with a dedicated venue for each. The Cider Barn sits just outside of downtown (495 E. Washington Street) and operates Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. with ciders on tap and food trucks on the weekends. The Distillery is right downtown, open daily with the same hours. At the Distillery, sip on cocktails like the Rosemary Grapefruit Paloma ($9) and work your way through flights of half-ounce samples of spirits like Blanco and Reposado tequilas, Virginia whiskey, and amaretto liquor. Feeling adventurous? Ask for a glass of Absinthe, prepared in the traditional French drip fashion through Mt. Defiance’s own absinthe fountain.

207 W Washington St, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 687-8100
(540) 687-8100

Boxwood Estate Winery

Reservations are recommended at this adults-only winery, which specializes in speciality services like the “Cave Tasting Experience,” where visitors are seated inside the winery’s wine cave and guided through a tasting, paired with cheese, charcuterie, and chocolate. Outdoor seating is also available, with cheese boards and sandwiches available for purchase. Outside food is not permitted.

2042 Burrland Ln, Middleburg, VA 20117
(540) 687-8778
(540) 687-8778

