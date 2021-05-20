Where to Eat and Drink When Visiting Ocean City, Maryland

The town that orange crushes built, Ocean City, Maryland is also the vacation destination where many in the Mid-Atlantic flock to in the summer with family and friends.

For those mapping out a trip to OC this summer, there are several pit stops along the way for prime pit-beef sandwiches and superior sno-balls. But don't fill up too much on the three-hour drive from D.C., because Ocean City is a wonderland of eating and drinking too. After all, this shore town is home to one of the highest-grossing bars in America, Seacrets Jamaica USA. Good luck scoring a bushel of crabs from Higgins, Crab Bag, or Hooper’s on peak holiday weekends, so be sure to plan ahead accordingly (for more Maryland crab houses worth the drive, go here).

Well-seasoned visitors know the deal — there are certain eateries and bars to hit along Coastal Highway-1, and there’s almost always some Old Bay involved, too. Here are the top stops in Ocean City.