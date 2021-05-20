 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

21 Iconic D.C. Area Dishes

Bottomless Brunches That Will Turn Your Weekend Into a Blur

Where to Stop and Eat on the Drive From D.C. to Pittsburgh

More in Washington DC See more maps
Memorial Day Weekend Marks Start Of Beach Season On East Coast
An aerial view of Ocean City’s boardwalk.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Where to Eat and Drink When Visiting Ocean City, Maryland

Crab cakes and orange crushes are what this Maryland getaway is all about

by Tim Ebner and Tierney Plumb Updated
View as Map
An aerial view of Ocean City’s boardwalk.
| Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images
by Tim Ebner and Tierney Plumb Updated

The town that orange crushes built, Ocean City, Maryland is also the vacation destination where many in the Mid-Atlantic flock to in the summer with family and friends.

For those mapping out a trip to OC this summer, there are several pit stops along the way for prime pit-beef sandwiches and superior sno-balls. But don't fill up too much on the three-hour drive from D.C., because Ocean City is a wonderland of eating and drinking too. After all, this shore town is home to one of the highest-grossing bars in America, Seacrets Jamaica USA. Good luck scoring a bushel of crabs from Higgins, Crab Bag, or Hooper’s on peak holiday weekends, so be sure to plan ahead accordingly (for more Maryland crab houses worth the drive, go here).

Well-seasoned visitors know the deal — there are certain eateries and bars to hit along Coastal Highway-1, and there’s almost always some Old Bay involved, too. Here are the top stops in Ocean City.

Read More

Über Bagels & Deli

Copy Link

This New York-style bagel shop, now open daily for the season, is a shore favorite for everything from a dozen everything to a bacon-egg-and-cheese to a bagel loaded with lox. There’s also an Old Bay bagel and pretzel bagels for the Philly set. Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

12601 Coastal Hwy D, Ocean City, MD 21842
(443) 664-6128
(443) 664-6128

Pablo's Bowls (multiple locations)

Copy Link

This Salisbury University venture has extended its roots to the shore with a tiny shack serving fresh-pressed juice, smoothie bowls, and vegan-friendly options. Handmade acai bowls and Maryland's Rise & Grind Coffee are the main draws in this grab-n-go setting. Online ordering and delivery is now available, too. Its three OC locales are open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

12109 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 390-3228
(410) 390-3228

The Original Greene Turtle

Copy Link

Whether you’re part of the mug club or just here to scarf down some wings, this quintessential Maryland bar that got its start in North Ocean City continues to draw in thirsty throngs in search of a proper sports pub.

11601 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 723-2120
(410) 723-2120

Liquid Assets

Copy Link

Award-winning Liquid Assets is an upscale wine and martini bar with a wide selection of bites, local seafood, and cheeses sourced from around the world.

9301 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-7037
(410) 524-7037

Trattoria Lombardi's Restaurant

Copy Link

This family-style red sauce joint maintains a brisk business based on its reputation for slinging some of the top pies in town. It’s best to call ahead and do takeout at the peak of dinner. Try the “famous summer pizza” with mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomato, olive oil, and garlic.

9203 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-1961
(410) 524-1961

The Bayside Skillet

Copy Link

Known as “the crepe and omelet place,” this savory breakfast joint that’s pretty in pink pairs beautiful bayside views with fresh-squeezed mimosas. Year-round hours are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7701 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-7950
(410) 524-7950

Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen

Copy Link

This deli adjacent to the 59th Street bridge is a go-to staple for stacked deli sandwiches, chopped liver, and eclairs. The restaurant goes back several decades and serves kosher-style food all year long. This summer is last call for the OC location, which plans to close after Labor Day.

6301 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 520-0283
(410) 520-0283

Fager's Island

Copy Link

This fine-dining American restaurant with bayside views serves upscale eats like prime rib, pan-seared scallops, lobster many ways, oysters, and cream of Maryland crab soup prepared daily. The white-tablecloth venue also delivers on classic cocktails and wines.

201 60th St, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-5500
(410) 524-5500

Belly Busters

Copy Link

This sub stop is popular for cheesesteaks and those seeking steamed crabs doused in Old Bay seasoning. Crabs here come by the tray load and soft shells are served early into the season.

4408 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-7116
(410) 524-7116

On the Bay Seafood

Copy Link

You can’t beat the sights, sounds, and steamed crabs at this quintessential Maryland crab house. While there are plenty of other options to order a bushel, On the Bay is guaranteed to have some of the freshest jumbos around.

4204 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-7070
(410) 524-7070

Barn 34

Copy Link

Captain Crunch French toast or crabby eggs make Barn 34 a standout option for brunch. It also serves a superior bloody mary, spiced with Old Bay and topped with shrimp.

3400 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-5376
(410) 289-5376

Fractured Prune (multiple locations)

Copy Link

Get your hands sticky with these sweet treats that originated in Ocean City. Fractured Prune now has several locations up and down the Eastern Shore, but only one claims the namesake for the OC Sand donut, a warm honey glazed donut dipped in cinnamon and sugar.

2808 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-1134
(410) 289-1134

28th St. Pit-n-Pub

Copy Link

This beloved smokehouse situated in South Ocean City offers brisket, smoked wings, racks of ribs, and whole smoked chickens with all the fixings.

2706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-2020
(410) 289-2020

Pickles Pub

Copy Link

Popular with the Baltimore crew, this popular pub next to Camden Yards is open all year, seven days a week on 8th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. The bar is known for its pickleback shots and serves $5 orange crushes on Fridays from 9:30 p.m. to close and bloody marys for the same price on Sundays until 4 p.m.

706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-4891
(410) 289-4891

Shotti's Point Cafe

Copy Link

From breakfast sandwiches to ahi tuna tacos, Shotti’s is one of the freshest options for breakfast or lunch on the boardwalk. The colossal crab cake is made with six ounces of jumbo lump crab meat.

611 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 390-5222
(410) 390-5222

More in Maps

Spain Wine Bar

Copy Link

Perched atop the Cambria Hotel, polished newcomer Spain Wine Bar serves tapas, hearty skillets of paella (seafood, beef, or chorizo), cured meat and cheese boards, and of course, Spanish wines. Brunch brings caramelized French toast and crab cakes with homemade hollandaise to the table. Wrap up the meal with velvety cheesecake, olive oil cake, or churros. Founder Peter Elias formerly managed D.C.’s Barcelona Wine Bar.

13 St Louis Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 520-4541
(410) 520-4541

M.R. Ducks

Copy Link

From chugga-duck shots to orange crushes at sunset, M.R. Ducks is a bayside dock bar where boaters flock for happy hour. Its seafood-heavy menu celebrates the Chesapeake Bay with battered rockfish sandwiches and a pound of (hot or cold) crab meat with crackers.

311 Talbot St, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-9125
(410) 289-9125

Harbor Inn

Copy Link

The oldest bar in Ocean City has been in continuous operation for more than eight decades. The building dates back to the 1800s, and this dive is the spot to order Maryland craft beers, lemon drop shots, or a Natty Boh served with a whiskey sidecar.

216 Somerset St, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-4149
(410) 289-4149

Sunset Grille

Copy Link

With Van Halen and Led Zeppelin tribute nights, a vast surf-and-turf menu, and sunset espresso martinis, this 19-year-old dockside staple has it all.

12933 Sunset Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 213-8110
(410) 213-8110

Cork Bar

Copy Link

Arguably the best bar on the boardwalk, Cork Bar has been serving up frosty pints and OC’s top-rated wings for more than five decades.

3 Wicomico St, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-6921
(410) 289-6921

Thrasher's French Fries (multiple locations)

Copy Link

Around since 1929, Marylanders know Thrasher’s fries complete a perfect day at the beach. Just be sure to apply some vinegar then pepper its famous fries in some Old Bay seasoning. OC is home to three iconic locations, with a web cam showing live queues of fry-ordering fans.

401 S Atlantic Ave #1, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-7232
(410) 289-7232

Dumser's Dairyland Boardwalk (multiple locations)

Copy Link

It’s the soft serve that reigns supreme on the Ocean City Boardwalk, and with six other locations up and down Coastal Highway, it’s a shore bet that ice cream will become a nightly ritual during a beach trip.

601 S Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-0934
(410) 289-0934

Pier 23

Copy Link

OC’s first waterfront food port debuted last year in renovated shipping containers. Parked in West Ocean City on the commercial fishing harbor, the all-outdoor venue offers a versatile menu full of tacos, sliders, wraps, and sandwiches to go along with sangrias, crushes, and margaritas. A full-size stage frequently hosts live music and entertainment.

12817 Harbor Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842
Pier 23 opened in spring 2022.
Pier 23/Facebook

Harborside Bar & Grill

Copy Link

This bayside watering hole is technically located in West Ocean City, but it takes top honors for being the inventor of Ocean City’s signature cocktail the orange crush. Crushes here come in several varieties, including grapefruit and creamsicle flavors.

12841 Harbor Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 213-1846
(410) 213-1846

Harrison's Harbor Watch

Copy Link

This waterfront restaurant has a full-service raw bar with the highest quality of hand-tonged oysters from local waters that also appear in its famous oyster stew. In the summer season, fish such as flounder, mahi-mahi, and swordfish are pulled straight off the boats that dock at the Commercial Harbor in West Ocean City, served fresh the same day.

806 S Atlantic Ave #5915, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-5121
(410) 289-5121

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Über Bagels & Deli

12601 Coastal Hwy D, Ocean City, MD 21842

This New York-style bagel shop, now open daily for the season, is a shore favorite for everything from a dozen everything to a bacon-egg-and-cheese to a bagel loaded with lox. There’s also an Old Bay bagel and pretzel bagels for the Philly set. Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

12601 Coastal Hwy D, Ocean City, MD 21842
(443) 664-6128
(443) 664-6128

Pablo's Bowls (multiple locations)

12109 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

This Salisbury University venture has extended its roots to the shore with a tiny shack serving fresh-pressed juice, smoothie bowls, and vegan-friendly options. Handmade acai bowls and Maryland's Rise & Grind Coffee are the main draws in this grab-n-go setting. Online ordering and delivery is now available, too. Its three OC locales are open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

12109 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 390-3228
(410) 390-3228

The Original Greene Turtle

11601 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

Whether you’re part of the mug club or just here to scarf down some wings, this quintessential Maryland bar that got its start in North Ocean City continues to draw in thirsty throngs in search of a proper sports pub.

11601 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 723-2120
(410) 723-2120

Liquid Assets

9301 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

Award-winning Liquid Assets is an upscale wine and martini bar with a wide selection of bites, local seafood, and cheeses sourced from around the world.

9301 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-7037
(410) 524-7037

Trattoria Lombardi's Restaurant

9203 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

This family-style red sauce joint maintains a brisk business based on its reputation for slinging some of the top pies in town. It’s best to call ahead and do takeout at the peak of dinner. Try the “famous summer pizza” with mozzarella, fresh basil, sliced tomato, olive oil, and garlic.

9203 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-1961
(410) 524-1961

The Bayside Skillet

7701 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

Known as “the crepe and omelet place,” this savory breakfast joint that’s pretty in pink pairs beautiful bayside views with fresh-squeezed mimosas. Year-round hours are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7701 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-7950
(410) 524-7950

Rosenfeld's Jewish Delicatessen

6301 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

This deli adjacent to the 59th Street bridge is a go-to staple for stacked deli sandwiches, chopped liver, and eclairs. The restaurant goes back several decades and serves kosher-style food all year long. This summer is last call for the OC location, which plans to close after Labor Day.

6301 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 520-0283
(410) 520-0283

Fager's Island

201 60th St, Ocean City, MD 21842

This fine-dining American restaurant with bayside views serves upscale eats like prime rib, pan-seared scallops, lobster many ways, oysters, and cream of Maryland crab soup prepared daily. The white-tablecloth venue also delivers on classic cocktails and wines.

201 60th St, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-5500
(410) 524-5500

Belly Busters

4408 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

This sub stop is popular for cheesesteaks and those seeking steamed crabs doused in Old Bay seasoning. Crabs here come by the tray load and soft shells are served early into the season.

4408 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-7116
(410) 524-7116

On the Bay Seafood

4204 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

You can’t beat the sights, sounds, and steamed crabs at this quintessential Maryland crab house. While there are plenty of other options to order a bushel, On the Bay is guaranteed to have some of the freshest jumbos around.

4204 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 524-7070
(410) 524-7070

Barn 34

3400 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842

Captain Crunch French toast or crabby eggs make Barn 34 a standout option for brunch. It also serves a superior bloody mary, spiced with Old Bay and topped with shrimp.

3400 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-5376
(410) 289-5376

Fractured Prune (multiple locations)

2808 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

Get your hands sticky with these sweet treats that originated in Ocean City. Fractured Prune now has several locations up and down the Eastern Shore, but only one claims the namesake for the OC Sand donut, a warm honey glazed donut dipped in cinnamon and sugar.

2808 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-1134
(410) 289-1134

28th St. Pit-n-Pub

2706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

This beloved smokehouse situated in South Ocean City offers brisket, smoked wings, racks of ribs, and whole smoked chickens with all the fixings.

2706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-2020
(410) 289-2020

Pickles Pub

706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

Popular with the Baltimore crew, this popular pub next to Camden Yards is open all year, seven days a week on 8th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. The bar is known for its pickleback shots and serves $5 orange crushes on Fridays from 9:30 p.m. to close and bloody marys for the same price on Sundays until 4 p.m.

706 Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-4891
(410) 289-4891

Shotti's Point Cafe

611 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

From breakfast sandwiches to ahi tuna tacos, Shotti’s is one of the freshest options for breakfast or lunch on the boardwalk. The colossal crab cake is made with six ounces of jumbo lump crab meat.

611 Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 390-5222
(410) 390-5222

Related Maps

Spain Wine Bar

13 St Louis Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

Perched atop the Cambria Hotel, polished newcomer Spain Wine Bar serves tapas, hearty skillets of paella (seafood, beef, or chorizo), cured meat and cheese boards, and of course, Spanish wines. Brunch brings caramelized French toast and crab cakes with homemade hollandaise to the table. Wrap up the meal with velvety cheesecake, olive oil cake, or churros. Founder Peter Elias formerly managed D.C.’s Barcelona Wine Bar.

13 St Louis Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 520-4541
(410) 520-4541

M.R. Ducks

311 Talbot St, Ocean City, MD 21842

From chugga-duck shots to orange crushes at sunset, M.R. Ducks is a bayside dock bar where boaters flock for happy hour. Its seafood-heavy menu celebrates the Chesapeake Bay with battered rockfish sandwiches and a pound of (hot or cold) crab meat with crackers.

311 Talbot St, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-9125
(410) 289-9125

Harbor Inn

216 Somerset St, Ocean City, MD 21842

The oldest bar in Ocean City has been in continuous operation for more than eight decades. The building dates back to the 1800s, and this dive is the spot to order Maryland craft beers, lemon drop shots, or a Natty Boh served with a whiskey sidecar.

216 Somerset St, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-4149
(410) 289-4149

Sunset Grille

12933 Sunset Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

With Van Halen and Led Zeppelin tribute nights, a vast surf-and-turf menu, and sunset espresso martinis, this 19-year-old dockside staple has it all.

12933 Sunset Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 213-8110
(410) 213-8110

Cork Bar

3 Wicomico St, Ocean City, MD 21842

Arguably the best bar on the boardwalk, Cork Bar has been serving up frosty pints and OC’s top-rated wings for more than five decades.

3 Wicomico St, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-6921
(410) 289-6921

Thrasher's French Fries (multiple locations)

401 S Atlantic Ave #1, Ocean City, MD 21842

Around since 1929, Marylanders know Thrasher’s fries complete a perfect day at the beach. Just be sure to apply some vinegar then pepper its famous fries in some Old Bay seasoning. OC is home to three iconic locations, with a web cam showing live queues of fry-ordering fans.

401 S Atlantic Ave #1, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-7232
(410) 289-7232

Dumser's Dairyland Boardwalk (multiple locations)

601 S Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842

It’s the soft serve that reigns supreme on the Ocean City Boardwalk, and with six other locations up and down Coastal Highway, it’s a shore bet that ice cream will become a nightly ritual during a beach trip.

601 S Atlantic Ave, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-0934
(410) 289-0934

Pier 23

12817 Harbor Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842

OC’s first waterfront food port debuted last year in renovated shipping containers. Parked in West Ocean City on the commercial fishing harbor, the all-outdoor venue offers a versatile menu full of tacos, sliders, wraps, and sandwiches to go along with sangrias, crushes, and margaritas. A full-size stage frequently hosts live music and entertainment.

12817 Harbor Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842
Pier 23 opened in spring 2022.
Pier 23/Facebook

Harborside Bar & Grill

12841 Harbor Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842

This bayside watering hole is technically located in West Ocean City, but it takes top honors for being the inventor of Ocean City’s signature cocktail the orange crush. Crushes here come in several varieties, including grapefruit and creamsicle flavors.

12841 Harbor Rd, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 213-1846
(410) 213-1846

Harrison's Harbor Watch

806 S Atlantic Ave #5915, Ocean City, MD 21842

This waterfront restaurant has a full-service raw bar with the highest quality of hand-tonged oysters from local waters that also appear in its famous oyster stew. In the summer season, fish such as flounder, mahi-mahi, and swordfish are pulled straight off the boats that dock at the Commercial Harbor in West Ocean City, served fresh the same day.

806 S Atlantic Ave #5915, Ocean City, MD 21842
(410) 289-5121
(410) 289-5121

Related Maps