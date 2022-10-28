 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

In the Butter Board Era, D.C.’s Bread-and-Butter Game Is on the Rise

18 D.C. Restaurants With Heated Patios to Keep Diners Warm

Where to Find Next-Level Soft Serve in D.C.

More in Washington DC See more maps
Money Muscle BBQ in Silver Spring prepares an elaborate take-home holiday meal.
Scott Suchman

Where to Eat Around D.C. on Thanksgiving Day

Fabulous feasts filled with plump turkey, rib roasts, truffle mac, to-go pies, and more

by Tierney Plumb
View as Map
Money Muscle BBQ in Silver Spring prepares an elaborate take-home holiday meal.
| Scott Suchman
by Tierney Plumb

With Thanksgiving right around the corner (Thursday, November 24), plenty of reliable D.C. restaurants plan to celebrate the annual American holiday properly with options for carryout meals or sit-down spreads.

Special multi-course or a la carte menus center around turkey and all the trimmings. There’s also French, Italian, and barbecue spins on typical Turkey Day sides and mains, along with over-the-top holiday brunches at some of D.C.’s finest hotels.

Let local chefs handle the work this Thanksgiving and consider these to-go and dine-in options around D.C.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Money Muscle BBQ

Copy Link

Chef Edward Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer’s barbecue business in Silver Spring puts its smokers to work to assemble to-go Thanksgiving dinner for four ($195). Choose between seared salmon with dill cream sauce, smoked or fried turkey, and smoked prime rib with beef jus (for an additional $50), complete with Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, garlic string beans, brioche stuffing, gravy, and chocolate chip cookies. A la carte meats are available, too. And the team’s newly purchased fried chicken stand Fryer’s Roadside in Silver Spring offers a Thanksgiving dinner special ahead of its official reopening later this fall, featuring whole fried chicken, Hawaiian rolls, potato salad, and banana pudding ($125). Pre-order at each by Sunday, November 20 for pickup on Wednesday, November 23, with delivery available for extra.

8630 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 646-7006
(301) 646-7006
Upgrade the spread with smoked prime rib.
Scott Suchman

Also featured in:

Dovetail Bar & Restaurant

Copy Link

Chef James Gee prepares a three-course menu with non-traditional alternatives for the holiday. Start with kimchi deviled eggs and Brussel sprouts with apple, walnuts, and chardonnay vinaigrette, followed by turkey (or scallops and filet mignon) with all the trimmings; and a “Who Needs the Turkey?” option for vegetarians or non-turkey fans. For dessert, choose from pumpkin pie, brown butter date cake, and apple strudel. Tickets are $79 and $39 for ages five to 12. Toddlers can eat a la carte.

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 742-3100
(202) 742-3100
Dovetail sits off the lobby at Viceroy.
Scott Suchman/Viceroy

Also featured in:

Teddy & The Bully Bar

Copy Link

Teddy and the Bully Bar embraces the season of giving by donating 10-percent of Thanksgiving Day sales to D.C. charity Martha’s Table. The annual spread stars a carving station with Leaping Waters Farms apple-brined turkey, slow-roasted prime rib of beef, and cedar plank-roasted salmon. Bountiful and unlimited sides include its popular mac and cheese, brioche stuffing, sweet potato casserole, creamed spinach, with desserts like pumpkin pie crisp, eggnog crème brulee, and flourless chocolate cake. Seatings run from 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., with packages for at-home dining. The meal is $72 per person for adults and $28 for children 12 and under.

1200 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 872-8700
(202) 872-8700
A carving station features whole turkeys at Teddy & the Bully Bar.
Teddy & the Bully Bar

Also featured in:

BOURBON STEAK

Copy Link

Bourbon Steak’s carryout package offers a refined take on a traditional Thanksgiving spread, complete with a turkey weighing up to 20 pounds, cranberry sauce, gravy, whipped potatoes, truffle mac, homestyle stuffing, fall apple salad, and rolls. Serves parties of four to six ($395). Place orders here

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-2026
(202) 944-2026

Also featured in:

Yardbird Table & Bar

Copy Link

With “bird” in its name, the Mt. Vernon Triangle import out of Miami naturally goes all out for Thanksgiving, with both dine-in and takeout options. The a la carte, sit-down spread — available during normal operating hours — includes a pear, pomegranate and arugula salad, Charleston she-crab soup, herb-roasted turkey with trimmings, sides like lobster mac and cheese and melted leek potato gratin, and brown butter bourbon pumpkin pie for dessert. To-go meals are also available for day-of pickup for groups of two to eight. It pays off to order early; do so by Friday, November 4 to get a free bottle of wine.

901 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 333-2450
(202) 333-2450

Also featured in:

La Bise

Copy Link

The chic French restaurant near the White House prepares three-course meals ($80 per person) from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Highlights from executive chef Michael Fusano’s menu includes gingered butternut squash velouté, beef tartare with quail egg yolk, roasted heirloom beets, and mains like Heritage turkey roulade, wild mushroom vol-au-vent, and branzino with piperade and turnip puree, and steak frites with the choice of an apple tart and chocolate profiteroles. Snag a seat online. At Knightsbridge Restaurant Group’s nearby Bombay Club, opt for an affordable three-course menu ($55 per person) featuring sweet potato chaat and turkey shania korma, and pumpkin cheesecake, along with an a la carte option. Reserve here.

800 Connecticut Ave NW Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 463-8700
(202) 463-8700

Also featured in:

The Hay-Adams

Copy Link

After a three-year hiatus, Hay-Adams’s beloved harvest brunch returns to the Top of the Hay.

New additions include build-your-own bloody mary carts with Belvedere vodka and stations for quiche and show-stopping bananas foster. Local farms supply meaty mains like turkey (Earth & Eats) with all the trimmings; black Angus beef tenderloin (Creekstone Farms) with a red wine bordelaise sauce; and Shenandoah lamb loin with roasted sunchokes and rosemary sauce. The revived rooftop brunch is $160 per person, including a glass of Champagne upon arrival, and $60 for kids.

800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 638-6600
(202) 638-6600

Also featured in:

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Copy Link

Downtown’s surf-and-turf showpiece sends out a parade of whole pies to compliment a meal at home. Options include key lime, banana, coconut, or Boston cream, Old Fashioned apple, sweet potato pecan, and more ($49.95). Order by Friday, November 18 for pickup on Tuesday, November 22 or Wednesday, November 23. Sibling spots Summer House Santa Monica in North Bethesda and Wildfire in Tysons also focus on to-go pies this holiday.

750 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
(202) 489-0140

L'Ardente

Copy Link

Chef David Deshaies’s glam Italian restaurant celebrates in its first Thanksgiving with a three-course dinner comprised of shrimp cocktail, Waldorf salad and turkey roulade with green beans and garlic-herb butter, sage-mushroom stuffing, creamy garlic mashed potatoes and cranberry-orange relish, and other sides. A specially curated wine list will also be available. Dinner ends with a dessert buffet filled with chestnut mousse, pecan pie and pumpkin panna cotta. Head to Resy to book a seat ($95 per person) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parties of nine or more are also welcome.

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
The elegant dining room at L’Ardente.
L’Ardente

Also featured in:

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

Copy Link

The Waldorf Astoria D.C. celebrates its first Thanksgiving with an elegant brunch in the center of the historic Old Post Office building. Seatings start at 11 a.m. for the big-ticketed affair ($250) and kids up to 10 eat for $100. The feast includes a mimosa station; a bountiful raw bar overflowing with chilled shrimp, stone crab claws, mussels, and oysters; a sushi and nigiri station; sides like cornbread stuffing and sweet potato puree; and meaty mains like garlic roasted whole turkey with brown gravy and roasted porchetta.

1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 695-1100
(202) 695-1100
Peacock Alley at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.
Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

Bastille Brasserie & Bar

Copy Link

On Thanksgiving Day, from noon to 6 p.m., the French standby in Old Town whips up a three-course spread ($85) featuring Parisian takes on fall fare. Think: risotto slathered in pumpkin spice cream, foie gras with fruit chutney, roasted turkey and sausage cornbread stuffing, and more. Served in the restaurant and in the bar. Reserve a seat online.

606 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 519-3776
(703) 519-3776

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Money Muscle BBQ

8630 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Chef Edward Reavis and Jennifer Meltzer’s barbecue business in Silver Spring puts its smokers to work to assemble to-go Thanksgiving dinner for four ($195). Choose between seared salmon with dill cream sauce, smoked or fried turkey, and smoked prime rib with beef jus (for an additional $50), complete with Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, garlic string beans, brioche stuffing, gravy, and chocolate chip cookies. A la carte meats are available, too. And the team’s newly purchased fried chicken stand Fryer’s Roadside in Silver Spring offers a Thanksgiving dinner special ahead of its official reopening later this fall, featuring whole fried chicken, Hawaiian rolls, potato salad, and banana pudding ($125). Pre-order at each by Sunday, November 20 for pickup on Wednesday, November 23, with delivery available for extra.

8630 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 646-7006
(301) 646-7006
Upgrade the spread with smoked prime rib.
Scott Suchman

Dovetail Bar & Restaurant

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005

Chef James Gee prepares a three-course menu with non-traditional alternatives for the holiday. Start with kimchi deviled eggs and Brussel sprouts with apple, walnuts, and chardonnay vinaigrette, followed by turkey (or scallops and filet mignon) with all the trimmings; and a “Who Needs the Turkey?” option for vegetarians or non-turkey fans. For dessert, choose from pumpkin pie, brown butter date cake, and apple strudel. Tickets are $79 and $39 for ages five to 12. Toddlers can eat a la carte.

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 742-3100
(202) 742-3100
Dovetail sits off the lobby at Viceroy.
Scott Suchman/Viceroy

Teddy & The Bully Bar

1200 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

Teddy and the Bully Bar embraces the season of giving by donating 10-percent of Thanksgiving Day sales to D.C. charity Martha’s Table. The annual spread stars a carving station with Leaping Waters Farms apple-brined turkey, slow-roasted prime rib of beef, and cedar plank-roasted salmon. Bountiful and unlimited sides include its popular mac and cheese, brioche stuffing, sweet potato casserole, creamed spinach, with desserts like pumpkin pie crisp, eggnog crème brulee, and flourless chocolate cake. Seatings run from 11:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., with packages for at-home dining. The meal is $72 per person for adults and $28 for children 12 and under.

1200 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 872-8700
(202) 872-8700
A carving station features whole turkeys at Teddy & the Bully Bar.
Teddy & the Bully Bar

BOURBON STEAK

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007

Bourbon Steak’s carryout package offers a refined take on a traditional Thanksgiving spread, complete with a turkey weighing up to 20 pounds, cranberry sauce, gravy, whipped potatoes, truffle mac, homestyle stuffing, fall apple salad, and rolls. Serves parties of four to six ($395). Place orders here

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-2026
(202) 944-2026

Yardbird Table & Bar

901 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

With “bird” in its name, the Mt. Vernon Triangle import out of Miami naturally goes all out for Thanksgiving, with both dine-in and takeout options. The a la carte, sit-down spread — available during normal operating hours — includes a pear, pomegranate and arugula salad, Charleston she-crab soup, herb-roasted turkey with trimmings, sides like lobster mac and cheese and melted leek potato gratin, and brown butter bourbon pumpkin pie for dessert. To-go meals are also available for day-of pickup for groups of two to eight. It pays off to order early; do so by Friday, November 4 to get a free bottle of wine.

901 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 333-2450
(202) 333-2450

La Bise

800 Connecticut Ave NW Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006

The chic French restaurant near the White House prepares three-course meals ($80 per person) from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Highlights from executive chef Michael Fusano’s menu includes gingered butternut squash velouté, beef tartare with quail egg yolk, roasted heirloom beets, and mains like Heritage turkey roulade, wild mushroom vol-au-vent, and branzino with piperade and turnip puree, and steak frites with the choice of an apple tart and chocolate profiteroles. Snag a seat online. At Knightsbridge Restaurant Group’s nearby Bombay Club, opt for an affordable three-course menu ($55 per person) featuring sweet potato chaat and turkey shania korma, and pumpkin cheesecake, along with an a la carte option. Reserve here.

800 Connecticut Ave NW Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 463-8700
(202) 463-8700

The Hay-Adams

800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006

After a three-year hiatus, Hay-Adams’s beloved harvest brunch returns to the Top of the Hay.

New additions include build-your-own bloody mary carts with Belvedere vodka and stations for quiche and show-stopping bananas foster. Local farms supply meaty mains like turkey (Earth & Eats) with all the trimmings; black Angus beef tenderloin (Creekstone Farms) with a red wine bordelaise sauce; and Shenandoah lamb loin with roasted sunchokes and rosemary sauce. The revived rooftop brunch is $160 per person, including a glass of Champagne upon arrival, and $60 for kids.

800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 638-6600
(202) 638-6600

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Downtown’s surf-and-turf showpiece sends out a parade of whole pies to compliment a meal at home. Options include key lime, banana, coconut, or Boston cream, Old Fashioned apple, sweet potato pecan, and more ($49.95). Order by Friday, November 18 for pickup on Tuesday, November 22 or Wednesday, November 23. Sibling spots Summer House Santa Monica in North Bethesda and Wildfire in Tysons also focus on to-go pies this holiday.

750 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
(202) 489-0140

L'Ardente

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Chef David Deshaies’s glam Italian restaurant celebrates in its first Thanksgiving with a three-course dinner comprised of shrimp cocktail, Waldorf salad and turkey roulade with green beans and garlic-herb butter, sage-mushroom stuffing, creamy garlic mashed potatoes and cranberry-orange relish, and other sides. A specially curated wine list will also be available. Dinner ends with a dessert buffet filled with chestnut mousse, pecan pie and pumpkin panna cotta. Head to Resy to book a seat ($95 per person) from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parties of nine or more are also welcome.

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
The elegant dining room at L’Ardente.
L’Ardente

Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004

The Waldorf Astoria D.C. celebrates its first Thanksgiving with an elegant brunch in the center of the historic Old Post Office building. Seatings start at 11 a.m. for the big-ticketed affair ($250) and kids up to 10 eat for $100. The feast includes a mimosa station; a bountiful raw bar overflowing with chilled shrimp, stone crab claws, mussels, and oysters; a sushi and nigiri station; sides like cornbread stuffing and sweet potato puree; and meaty mains like garlic roasted whole turkey with brown gravy and roasted porchetta.

1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 695-1100
(202) 695-1100
Peacock Alley at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.
Waldorf Astoria Washington DC

Bastille Brasserie & Bar

606 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA 22314

On Thanksgiving Day, from noon to 6 p.m., the French standby in Old Town whips up a three-course spread ($85) featuring Parisian takes on fall fare. Think: risotto slathered in pumpkin spice cream, foie gras with fruit chutney, roasted turkey and sausage cornbread stuffing, and more. Served in the restaurant and in the bar. Reserve a seat online.

606 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 519-3776
(703) 519-3776

Related Maps