Where to Eat Around D.C. on Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving right around the corner (Thursday, November 24), plenty of reliable D.C. restaurants plan to celebrate the annual American holiday properly with options for carryout meals or sit-down spreads.
Special multi-course or a la carte menus center around turkey and all the trimmings. There’s also French, Italian, and barbecue spins on typical Turkey Day sides and mains, along with over-the-top holiday brunches at some of D.C.’s finest hotels.
Let local chefs handle the work this Thanksgiving and consider these to-go and dine-in options around D.C.Read More