Where to Eat Brazilian Food Around D.C.

As the fifth largest nation in the world, it comes as no surprise that Brazil boasts diverse regional cuisines. Many dishes reflect the nation’s history and are influenced by Portuguese colonization, its indigenous people and immigrants from Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Across the D.C. area, and particularly in Maryland, you’ll find Brazilian food from across its 26 states that show off these culinary influences — from popular Brazilian-Lebanese street food like kibe and esfiha to seafood-focused dishes of the northeastern states that are heavily influenced by African culture.

To get a wide-ranging taste of what the South American country has to offer, skip the big Brazilian chains like Fogo de Chao and consider a meal at these local restaurants, bars, cafes, and food trucks. Find its fruity-and-refreshing national cocktail, the caipirinha, around town here.