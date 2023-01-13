 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Hill East Burger’s new brunch service runs on Monday, January 16.
Hill East Burger

Where to Find Brunch on MLK Day Around D.C.

Lots of D.C. eateries offer the weekend meal on Monday, January 16

by Vinciane Ngomsi
by Vinciane Ngomsi

In honor of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 94th birthday on Sunday, January 15, most Washingtonians have the following day off to commemorate the civil rights leader. Community events across the city will celebrate his impact in various ways, and restaurants are doing their part by extending brunch deals normally reserved for Saturday and Sunday.

Ahead are some spots opening their doors for brunch on Monday, January 16, which coincidentally marks the start of Winter Restaurant Week.

City-State Brewing Co.

Head to City-State’s tap room for a day-long Dr. King celebration on Sunday. There will be music, local brews, draft cocktails, and opportunities for fellowship and philanthropy.

705 Edgewood St NE, Washington, DC 20017
(202) 525-4410
(202) 525-4410

El Techo

Shaw’s tropical oasis rooftop will be open on Martin Luther King Day serving an extended edition of bottomless brunch from noon to 8 p.m. Diners have an option of a brunch entree with bottomless El Techo margaritas, bloody marys, mimosas, or Tecates for $45.

606 Florida Ave NW #1853, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 836-4270
(202) 836-4270

Boundary Stone

The Bloomingdale pub will open their doors for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a number of chef David Bacot’s favorites. Included on the menu are the breakfast burger with fried egg, caramelized onions, American cheese and bacon; French Texas toast with powdered sugar and maple syrup; a trio of “Boundary Bennys,” and more.

116 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 621-6635
(202) 621-6635

Ghostburger

Sometimes sticking to the classics are key, and Ghostburger is the place to go for breakfast sandwiches, diner-style pancakes, and steak and eggs. Add bottomless drinks for $21 a person.

1250 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 827-5237
(202) 827-5237

Brasserie Liberté

Craving French food? Georgetown standby Liberté serves brunch from 11 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. On the menu: French onion soup, eggs Florentine, and lox Benedict; and for something sweet, lemon custard pie, vanilla flan, ice cream, and more.

3251 Prospect St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 878-8404
(202) 878-8404

Unconventional Diner

Available before 4 p.m., comfort food delicacies consist of Caribbean shrimp and grits, sweet potato shakshuka, French dip poutine and other savory favorites. Satisfy a sweet tooth with buttermilk pancakes while washing it all down with hot cider and their rendition of Hawaiian punch.

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122

dLeña

There’s an extended brunch at dLeña from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the federal holiday. Choose from bottomless food and drink for $60 per person, or bottomless food only for $37 per person. Offerings include birria beef tacos, chicken and waffles, carnitas and churros.

476 K St NW Suite D, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 560-5999
(202) 560-5999

Seamore's Arlington

In honor of the holiday, the sustainable seafood spot will serve brunch on Monday. The menu features a variety of favorites, like multiple Benedicts, avocado toast with goat cheese and pear, and Ivy City smoked salmon on hash browns with a jammy egg.

2815 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 721-3384
(703) 721-3384

Salamander Washington DC

Salamander is celebrating Dr. King’s impact with a special afternoon tea menu and uplifting musical performances from gospel ensembles and local artists. Bites consist of corned beef and sweet potato on rye, cucumber and watercress on brioche and for dessert, ambrosia salad parfait with berries, and pecan pie. Choose from a 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. seating time.

1330 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
(877) 401-9818
(877) 401-9818

Hill East Burger

Hill East Burger just launched brunch service (weekends 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and will be open for MLK Day. Chicken and waffles and gloriously eggy sandwiches make up the meaty midday meal.

1432 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 744-3339
(202) 744-3339
Hill East Burger’s brand new brunch lineup.
Hill East Burger

Moon Rabbit DC

Chef Kevin Tien just debuted a new brunch/lunch menu featuring classic dishes with an Asian twist. Biscuits and Sichuan gravy, crisp iceberg wedge salad with Thai basil ranch and Vietnamese-centric dishes like banh xeo (a crispy Vietnamese pancake filled with mung beans, ground pork, shrimp, and bean sprouts) or pho Hanoi (roasted lemongrass chicken soup) are among the delicacies.

801 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 878-8566
(202) 878-8566

