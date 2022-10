Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Next-Level Soft Serve in D.C.

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Next-Level Soft Serve in D.C.

Despite dropping temperatures, soft serve seems to be hotter than ever at an assortment of fine-dining and fast-casual fixtures around D.C. Pastry chefs churn out creative desserts to wrap up a meal in style, and many of these cool concoctions cater to vegan diets.

For the area’s essential scoops, gelato, and soft serve shops, go here.