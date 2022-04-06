 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Meat, beans, and a latke on a white plate
Mon Ami Gabi Bethesda’s Passover dinner menu includes a slow-braised beef brisket, green beans, and a latke topper.
Mon Ami Gabi

Where to Find Passover Meals Around D.C.

The Jewish holiday starts Friday, April 15

by Tierney Plumb
Mon Ami Gabi Bethesda’s Passover dinner menu includes a slow-braised beef brisket, green beans, and a latke topper.
| Mon Ami Gabi
by Tierney Plumb

D.C. restaurants get back into the holiday groove this spring with lots of family-style spreads, a la carte or prix fixe specials, and carryout options that honor Passover, the annual, week-long festival that celebrates the Jews’ freedom from slavery.

Passover starts with a ceremonial dinner called a seder, where the story of Jewish exodus from Egypt is told. Whether a traditional Passover feast calls for potato latkes, kosher wines, matzo ball soup, braised brisket, gelfite fish, chopped liver, macaroons, or everything in between, D.C. restaurants, markets, and delis cater to a range of dine-in or to-go preferences during the duration of the holiday. Passover’s major dietary restriction is the ban of leavened bread, or bread made from wheat, oat, spelt, rye, or barley flour.

Here are 10 local places preparing Passover meals and dishes, including those offering specials for the first two nights, when most seders are held. Passover starts Friday, April 15, and lasts until Saturday, April 23.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Summer House Santa Monica

11825 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
(301) 881-2381
(301) 881-2381
The multi-course seder spread at Pike & Rose’s summery stalwart calls for chopped liver, wood-grilled Scottish salmon with sauteed green beans, braised beef short rib, and more ($55.95 per person and $19.95 for children 12 and under). Served 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, alongside its regular dinner menu. For pickup, preorder by Wednesday, April 13.

A bowl of matzo ball soup
Summer House Santa Monica serves matzo ball soup for sedar.
Summer House Santa Monica

2. Money Muscle BBQ

8630 Fenton St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 646-7006
(301) 646-7006
Downtown Silver Spring’s Black-owned barbecue business prepares a takeout Passover dinner for four. Pick one of three mains (slow-cooked beef brisket, blackened salmon filet, or roasted chicken) to go along with sides like matzo ball soup, crispy Brussels sprouts, sweet potato and smoked carrot mash, and toasted coconut macaroons ($150). Pre-order by Monday, April 11, for pickup on Friday, April 15 before 5 p.m

3. Parkway Deli & Restaurant

8317 Grubb Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 587-1427
(301) 587-1427
The Silver Spring institution sends out 32-ounce tubs of its famous, golden-colored matzo ball soup (or just matzo balls) for the holiday. There’s also chopped liver, pieces of gefilte fish, and brisket or beef by the pound. Pickup orders must be placed by Saturday, April 9.

Matzo ball soup in a white bowl
Parkway Deli is known for its matzo ball soup.
Parkway Deli/official photo

Copy Link
7239 Woodmont Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 654-1234
(301) 654-1234
To celebrate seder on Friday, April 15 to Saturday, April 16, executive chef Andrew Fleischauer sends out a traditional, prix-fixe meal of matzo ball soup, gefilte fish with beet horseradish, slow-braised beef brisket, and more ($49.95 per person and $19.95 for children aged 12 and under). Available for dine-in alongside its normal menu, or order pickup by Wednesday, April 13.

Steak and beans with a latke
Slow-braised beef brisket, green beans, and a latke topper at Mon Ami Gabi.
Mon Ami Gabi

5. Wagshal's Market

4845 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
(202) 363-0777
(202) 363-0777
Around since 1925, the tried-and-true D.C. butcher and market offers an array of kosher wines, seder plates, starters, cooked entrees, sides, and sweets to assemble a spot-on Passover meal at home. Choose from matzo-stuffed chicken breast, spinach kugel, beef tenderloin, chocolate-dipped macaroons, and more. Order online for pickup or local delivery.

Gefilte fish
Gefilte fish is a poached mixture of ground deboned carp, whitefish and pike.
Wagshal’s/official photo

6. Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
(202) 244-6750
(202) 244-6750
Cleveland Park’s modern Israeli restaurant honors the holiday with dinner specials during the duration of Passover (Friday, April 15 to Saturday, April 23). A la carte dishes ($12-$28) from executive chef Ryan Moore include “miso” matzo ball soup; zucchini al ha’esh with harissa, preserved lemon, and basil; braised beef brisket flanked with carrots and sweet potato tzimmes; and lamb loin dressed with cherry almond muhammara and mint tabouli. Available for dine-in or pickup.

A wood-lined dining room
Sababa’s dimly-lit, chic interior
Greg Powers/Sababa

7. Prescription Chicken

1819 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 262-3235
(202) 262-3235
Prescription Chicken’s Breiz ‘n’ Shine pop-up for Passover offers an array of unleavened, take-hone treats, including lox and bagels, huevos rancheros, Nutella and strawberries all in fried matzah form. Order takeout at its Shaw outpost or delivery through the website or via Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, and Grubhub. Available 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. during Passover (April 15 to April 24).

A box of sweets
Prescription Chicken’s Passover pop-up features an array of sweet and savory delights.
Prescription Chicken

8. Teddy & The Bully Bar

1200 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
(202) 872-8700
(202) 872-8700
For its ninth Passover in Dupont, the American restaurant offers a sit-down seder spread on Friday and Saturday (April 15 and 16) from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Teddy co-founder Alan Popovsky relies on his 93-year-old mom’s recipe for matzo ball soup with fresh dill, followed by starters and choice of mains like a thinly-sliced, shiraz-braised brisket or farro and pea risotto, plus passed matzoh flatbread and hard-boiled eggs with charoset. Dessert options include a chiffon cake, strawberry crisp, or flourless chocolate torte. The seder dinner is $47 per person or $20 for kids. Patrons can go the dine-in, takeout, delivery, or a la carte route. Haggadah prayer books to bless the meal will be available for $25.

Grilled honey lavender wild salmon with white asparagus, English pea farro, and miso broccoli puree.
Teddy & the Bully Bar

9. Hill Country Barbecue Market

410 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
(202) 556-2050
(202) 556-2050
The Penn Quarter barbecue joint assembles hefty Passover platters to feed groups up to 10 ($250). The reheat-and-eat spread includes a four-pound smoked brisket, whole chicken, pans of potato kugel, honey horseradish roasted vegetables, a quart of apple pecan charoset, and macaroons. Order for pickup from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18. To-go brisket is also available in three- or five-pound pieces ($108).

10. Celebrity Delly

7263A Arlington Blvd
Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 573-9002
(703) 573-9002
The Falls Church deli is taking online orders for five-course Passover meals ($34.95 per person) or varying portions of its beloved mazto ball soup, latkes, sliced turkey breast, creamed spinach, glazed carrots, and more.

Related Maps