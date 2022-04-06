 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Teddy & the Bully Bar’s prix fixe Passover dinner returns with seder plates to start.
Teddy & the Bully Bar

Where to Find Passover Meals Around D.C.

The Jewish holiday starts Wednesday, April 5

by Tierney Plumb Updated
Teddy & the Bully Bar’s prix fixe Passover dinner returns with seder plates to start.
| Teddy & the Bully Bar
by Tierney Plumb Updated

D.C. restaurants get back into the holiday groove this spring with lots of family-style spreads, a la carte or prix fixe specials, and carryout options that honor Passover, the annual, week-long festival that celebrates the Jews’ freedom from slavery.

Passover starts with a ceremonial dinner called a seder, where the story of Jewish exodus from Egypt is told. Whether a traditional Passover feast calls for potato latkes, kosher wines, matzo ball soup, braised brisket, gelfite fish, chopped liver, macaroons, or everything in between, D.C. restaurants, markets, and delis cater to a range of dine-in or to-go preferences during the duration of the holiday. Passover’s major dietary restriction is the ban of leavened bread, or bread made from wheat, oat, spelt, rye, or barley flour.

Here are local places preparing Passover meals and dishes, including those offering specials for the first two nights, when most seders are held. Passover starts Wednesday, April 5 and runs through Thursday, April 13.

Summer House Santa Monica

The multi-course seder spread at Pike & Rose’s summery stalwart calls for chopped liver, wood-grilled salmon with sauteed green beans, braised beef short rib, and more ($55.95 per person and $19.95 for children 12 and under). Available for dine-in or carryout on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6. For pickup, preorder by Monday, April 3.

11825 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852
(301) 881-2381
(301) 881-2381
A bowl of matzo ball soup
Summer House Santa Monica serves matzo ball soup for sedar.
Summer House Santa Monica

Money Muscle BBQ

Downtown Silver Spring’s Black-owned barbecue business prepares a reheat-and-eat Passover dinner for four ($175). Pick one of three mains (slow-cooked beef brisket, blackened salmon filet, or lemon rosemary chicken) to go along with sides like matzo ball soup, crispy Brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, and toasted coconut macaroons. Pre-order by April 2 for pickup (or get delivery) on April 5.

8630 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 646-7006
(301) 646-7006

Parkway Deli & Restaurant

The Silver Spring institution sends out 32-ounce tubs of its famous, golden-colored matzo ball soup (or just matzo balls) for the holiday. There’s also chopped liver, pieces of gefilte fish, and brisket or beef by the pound. Pickup orders must be placed by Saturday, April 1.

8317 Grubb Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910
(301) 587-1427
(301) 587-1427
Matzo ball soup in a white bowl
Parkway Deli is known for its matzo ball soup.
Parkway Deli/official photo

Mon Ami Gabi

From Wednesday, April 5 to Thursday, April 6, executive chef Andrew Fleischauer sends out a traditional, prix-fixe meal of matzo ball soup, gefilte fish with beet horseradish, slow-braised beef brisket, and more ($54.95 per person and $22.95 for children aged 12 and under). Available for dine-in alongside its normal menu, or order pickup by Sunday, April 2.

7239 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 654-1234
(301) 654-1234
Steak and beans with a latke
Slow-braised beef brisket, green beans, and a latke topper at Mon Ami Gabi.
Mon Ami Gabi

Wagshal's Market

Around since 1925, the tried-and-true D.C. butcher and market offers an array of kosher wines, seder plates, starters, cooked entrees, sides, and sweets to assemble a spot-on Passover meal at home. Choose from matzo-stuffed chicken breast, spinach kugel, beef tenderloin, chocolate-dipped macaroons, and more. Order online for pickup or local delivery.

4845 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016
(202) 363-0777
(202) 363-0777
Gefilte fish
Gefilte fish is a poached mixture of ground deboned carp, whitefish and pike.
Wagshal’s/official photo

Sababa

Cleveland Park’s modern Israeli restaurant honors the holiday with dinner specials during the duration of Passover. A la carte dishes ($12-$28) from executive chef Ryan Moore include matzo- crusted chicken schnitzel with sweet corn tahina; braised beef brisket with tzimmes of sweet potato, carrot and dates; and homemade matzo in lieu of its pita bread. Available for dine-in or pickup.

3311 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 244-6750
(202) 244-6750
A wood-lined dining room
Sababa’s dimly-lit, chic interior
Greg Powers/Sababa

Prescription Chicken

Prescription Chicken’s Breiz ‘n’ Shine pop-up for Passover is back with an array of unleavened, take-hone treats, including lox and everything bagels, huevos rancheros, Nutella and strawberries all in fried matzah form, plus Black Vinegar Collection’s cold brew lattes. Order takeout at its Shaw outpost or delivery through the website or via Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash, and Grubhub. Available 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. during Passover (April 6 to April 14). And this year there’s a variety of Passover packages fit for solo or small seders featuring matzah ball soups, lunch sets, and a “Matzah Pizza Pack” for a DIY pizza party at home.

1819 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 262-3235
(202) 262-3235
A box of sweets
Prescription Chicken’s Passover pop-up features an array of sweet and savory delights.
Prescription Chicken

Teddy & The Bully Bar

For its tenth Passover in Dupont, the American restaurant offers a sit-down seder spread on Wednesday and Thursday (April 5 and 6) from 4:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Teddy co-founder Alan Popovsky relies on his longtime recipe for matzo ball soup with fresh dill, followed by starters and choice of mains like a thinly-sliced, shiraz-braised brisket or farro and pea risotto, plus passed matzoh flatbread. Dessert options include a chiffon cake, strawberry crisp, or flourless chocolate torte. The seder dinner is $55 per person or $25 for kids. Patrons can go the dine-in, takeout, delivery, or a la carte route.

1200 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 872-8700
(202) 872-8700
Grilled honey lavender wild salmon with white asparagus and English pea farro and miso broccoli puree.
Teddy & The Bully Bar

CMB at Home

Chef Matt Baker’s catering arm prepares four-course Passover meals for two, complete with slow roasted brisket with natural jus and grilled lamb sirloin with gremolata. Individual entrees, supplements like chef Aisha Momaney’s carrot cake and creamy potato and leek soup by the quart, and curated wine selections are available a la carte. Available for pickup and delivery out of downtown’s Baker’s Daughter locale from April 5 to 13.

1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 289-7600
(202) 289-7600
Chef Matt Baker makes multi-course Passover meals and a la carte dishes for pickup or delivery.
CMB at Home

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

The upscale surf-and-turf staple downtown does a prix-fixe Passover dinner on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6. Highlights include gefilte fish with red beet horseradish, matzo ball soup, herb-roasted chicken, braised short rib with red wine bordelaise, sides like ginger-glazed carrots and potato pancakes, and a flourless chocolate cake or key lime pie finale. Passover dinner is $69.95 per person and $29.95 for children aged 12 and under. Dine-in from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. or go the carryout route.

750 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 489-0140
(202) 489-0140

Hill Country Barbecue Market

The Penn Quarter barbecue joint assembles hefty Passover platters to feed groups of six to 10. The reheat-and-eat spread includes a four-pound smoked brisket, whole chicken, pans of potato kugel, honey horseradish roasted vegetables, a quart of apple pecan charoset, and macaroons. Order for pickup or delivery from April 5 to 9. To-go brisket is also available in three- or five-pound pieces.

410 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 556-2050
(202) 556-2050

Celebrity Delly

The Falls Church deli and catering arm is taking online orders for multi-course Passover meals for groups of five ($38.99 per person) along with varying portions of its beloved, noodle-free mazto ball soup, latkes, sliced turkey breast, creamed spinach, glazed carrots, and more. Preorder meals by April 2 for pickup on April 5.

7263A Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042
(703) 573-9002
(703) 573-9002
Brisket by the pound at Celebrity Catering.
Celebrity Delly

Related Maps