Where to Spot Spam Musubi Around D.C.

The Hawaiian favorite shows up all over town in original and experimental ways

Spam musubi is a multicultural dish packed with plenty of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) influences from Korea, Japan, Guam, and Hawaii. Considered the Big Island version of onigiri, a cooked slab of the salty canned pork binds to rice with a piece of nori to create Spam musubi. The iconic, portable order has proven itself easy to build on, leaving chefs plenty of room for creative interpretation.

The following restaurants add their own twist to the snack, from unexpected toppings like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to fillings like tempura shrimp.