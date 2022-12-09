 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Christmas preparations in Washington

Where to Order Christmas Dinner Around D.C.

Enjoy these festive holiday feasts with family and friends

by Vinciane Ngomsi
by Vinciane Ngomsi
If the thought of planning a Christmas dinner sounds daunting mere weeks after cooking a Thanksgiving feast, restaurants across the D.C. area understand the pain and have a solution. Rather than taking on the stress, opt for a meal prepared by some of the city’s finest eateries.

Provisions range from traditional plates to take-home barbecue to fancy prix fixe feasts and more. Ahead are a multitude of options to consider from Friday, December 23 through Christmas Day.

Opal

Opal, the newest restaurant from chefs Colin McClimans and Danilo Simic of Nina May, will offer a special menu on Christmas Eve of four courses at $95 per person. Highlights include seed-crusted shrimp toast with Nashville sauce, shaved onion and pickles; forest mushrooms and spinach rotolo with taleggio fondue, crispy leeks and olive jus; and pistachio-crusted lamb chops with French lentils, roasted squash and lamb jus atop. Sweet treats on hand include red wine-poached pears with lemon sorbet, almond biscotti, and candied orange peel. 

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 570-0289
(202) 570-0289

Lupo Verde

On Christmas Eve, Lupo Verde will be offering their version of Feast of the Seven Fishes. A traditional Italian-American celebration highlighting seven dishes of fish or seafood, the popular 14th Street hotspot serves their rendition of carbonara di mare (homemade pasta, tuna, salmon, branzino, shrimp, egg cream sauce, pecorino) and carpaccio polpo (grilled octopus, lemon olive oil, parsley). Secure reservations online. On Christmas Eve, Lupo Verde Osteria in the Palisades will also be offering their version of Feast of the Seven Fishes. The neighborhood restaurant boasts dishes like a squid ink chitarra and frutti di mare salad ($95 per person) and the whole table must participate. Call 202-506-6683 for reservations.

1401 T St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 827-4752
(202) 827-4752

Gravitas

Available for dine-in only and priced at $165 per diner, guests will enjoy a five-course menu with seasonal holiday treats like cotechino (Italian pork sausage) with buttered spinach, foie gras, glazed apple, calvados jus or seared scallops with brassicas. Main courses include pan roasted American wagyu with pommes puree and red wine sauce. Those wishing to dine at home can pre-order plates such as bone-in prime rib with Yorkshire pudding and dauphinoise potatoes or chestnut veloute with spiced date cake, foie gras snow, and more.

1401 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 763-7942
(202) 763-7942

Le Diplomate

Le Diplomate is open Christmas Eve from 9:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Christmas Day from noon to 9 p.m. The popular French restaurant will offer its all-day menu with holiday specials sprinkled in. Menus are slightly different, but both include turkey roulade, filet de boeuf and for dessert, black forest cake and bûche de Noël.

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
(202) 332-3333

Blue Duck Tavern

Christmas Eve dinner at Blue Duck Tavern will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Christmas Day will offer its a la carte breakfast menu from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a prix fixe holiday feast from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Offerings for the latter experience include jumbo lump crab cake to start, slow-roasted prime rib and sea scallops as mains, and to finish, dark chocolate black forest cake. The pre-paid menu is priced at $155 per person for adults and $55 for children ages 6 to 12.

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 419-6755
(202) 419-6755

The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

Celebrate the magic of Christmas Day by gathering around the table with at Degrees Bistro, where Christmas-themed specials will be served alongside a full a la carte menu. Available from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

3100 S St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 912-4100
(202) 912-4100

Michele’s

Michele’s will be hosting a special holiday brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, along with dinner from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., and a special Christmas brunch service from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with various holiday-themed dishes for each service.

1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 758-0895
(202) 758-0895

Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word Museum

On Christmas Eve, Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word will host a holiday brunch with specials like the milanesa holiday sandwich made with ham and fontina cheese on toasted sourdough bread topped with garlic butter, dijonnasie, tomatoes, baby arugula, marinara sauce, and two eggs. Other plates include Turkish eggs and Irish churros chocolate with Chantilly cream and a homemade hot chocolate spiked with Baileys.

925 13th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 888-0760
(202) 888-0760

Il Piatto Restaurant

Restaurateur Hakan Ilhan’s retooled restaurant near the White House offers an Italian feast for Christmas Eve. The prix fixe menu is priced at $69.95 per person and will be served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Guests will feast on a three-course menu prepared by executive chef Lina Nicolai and that includes fried risotto balls, seafood ravioli, and fettuccine bolognese with beef ragu. For dessert, choose from limoncello panna cotta, dark chocolate mousse, tiramisu, or Italian cheesecake.

900 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 506-3833
(202) 506-3833

Estuary

Celebrate Christmas at Estuary with a ritzy two-course menu, including a snack board for the table and a dessert buffet. Upgrade the experience with caviar service or a seafood tower. Reservations are available from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. here and is priced at $90 per person.

950 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 844-5895
(202) 844-5895

La Bise

Located just steps from the White House La Bise will be offering modern, seasonal interpretations of classic French fare on Christmas Eve, prepared by executive chef Michael Fusano. The three-course, prix fixe menu is priced at $80 per person and will be served from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dishes consist of beef tartare, ora king salmon en croûte, mushroom risotto and for dessert, all classic French sweet treat bûche de Noël.

800 Connecticut Ave NW Suite 600, Washington, DC 20006
(202) 463-8700
(202) 463-8700

Fiola

Available on December 23 and 24, Fiola’s $350 Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner includes five courses of both savory and sweet options culminating with a white chocolate mousse with peppermint, eggnog and a spruce tip. There’s an optional wine pairing for $210 each.

entrance on Indiana Ave, 601 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004
(202) 628-2888
(202) 628-2888

Ambar Clarendon (Multiple locations)

Prepared by executive chef Dejan Pilovic, Ambar’s Christmas Eve dinner includes festive dishes like beef schnitzel with dry porcini mushrooms, mashed potato, white wine and slow cooked root vegetables; black sea bass with lentil stew, moravska salsa, red pepper and tomato; and Istrian pasta with wild mushrooms, truffle and parmesan. These seasonal menu items can be enjoyed as part of Ambar’s Balkan dinner experience of unlimited small plates ( $79.99 per person). Its Capitol Hill and Clarendon locations will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

2901 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 875-9663
(703) 875-9663

Buena Vida Gastrolounge

Chef Jaime Pelayo and his team will serve a variety of specials in addition to their seasonal menu this Christmas. Look forward to a tasting menu experiences for lunch and dinner featuring crab queso fundido, trout ala Natal with brown butter, red grapes, spiced pecans, green beans and a balsamic reduction, as well as short rib in prune dark mole sauce. Dinner is priced at $69.99 per person and available Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24.

2900 Wilson Blvd #103, Arlington, VA 22201
(703) 888-1528
(703) 888-1528

Harvey's

Falls Church’s new neighborhood restaurant treats guests to Christmas Eve dinner by executive chef and owner Thomas Harvey. His seasonal a la carte dinner menu includes classics like deviled eggs with pimento cheese, candied bacon and chicharrons, ahi tuna poke tostadas with lemongrass, ginger tamari and avocado salsa on crispy flour tortillas. Mains include spaghetti carbonara, fire roasted duck, and braised Seven Hills Farm short rib with garlic scallion whipped potatoes, green beans, and porter jus.

513 W Broad St, Falls Church, VA 22046
(540) 268-6100
(540) 268-6100

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue offers customizable holiday feasts. Some of the popular dishes include smoked prime rib and smoked whole duck rubbed with a house-made chipotle cocoa rub and served with a chipotle cherry glaze. Sides include bourbon sweet mashed potatoes infused with a hint of maple syrup and topped with marshmallows or candied pecans and mac and cheese. Desserts consist of eggnog bread pudding with rum soaked cranberries served alongside a white chocolate ganache. Preorder by 12 p.m. Tuesday, December 20 for pickup on Friday, December 23 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
(571) 312-8791

Moon Rabbit DC

Opt for a modern Vietnamese feast on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day from chef Kevin Tien. Available for dine-in or takeout, offerings include pandan dinner rolls with cane sugar butter and coconut, spinach and artichoke dip and crispy roasted miso parmesan potatoes, and a char siu whole smoked brisket with ginger scallion rice and umami butter. Dessert includes chef Susan Bae’s five-spiced chocolate cake with Vietnamese coffee ganache. Order here and reserve for dine-in here.

801 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 878-8566
(202) 878-8566

Thompson Washington D.C.

Located inside Thompson Hotel in Navy Yard, Surveyor’s Christmas Day brunch runs until 2 p.m., while Christmas dinner will feature an $90 set menu of New England clam chowder, braised beef short rib and tableside s’mores from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

221 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 916-5200
(202) 916-5200

