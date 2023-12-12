Where to Order Christmas Dinner Around D.C.

It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year, when restaurants across the DMV fully embrace the holidays with themed pop-ups and cocktails to commemorate the season. They’ve also raised the stakes by developing full-fledged Christmas spreads fit for dine-in or takeout service. Various portions, menu options, and price ranges meet all sorts of preferences for couples, families, and friends alike.

With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, leave the festive feast to one of the restaurants ahead by pre-ordering or making a reservation now.