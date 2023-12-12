 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
National Christmas Tree Lighting
The National Christmas Tree in D.C.
Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images

Where to Order Christmas Dinner Around D.C.

A guide to local restaurants offering the holiday meal

by Vinciane Ngomsi
The National Christmas Tree in D.C.
| Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images
by Vinciane Ngomsi

It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year, when restaurants across the DMV fully embrace the holidays with themed pop-ups and cocktails to commemorate the season. They’ve also raised the stakes by developing full-fledged Christmas spreads fit for dine-in or takeout service. Various portions, menu options, and price ranges meet all sorts of preferences for couples, families, and friends alike.

With less than two weeks to go until Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, leave the festive feast to one of the restaurants ahead by pre-ordering or making a reservation now.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Julii

Both Julii and sister spot Melina will be open for brunch on Christmas Eve and a shortened dinner service with the last seating at 8 p.m.

11915 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852
(301) 517-9090
(301) 517-9090

City Perch Kitchen + Bar

Though its holiday menu of seafood, lamb shank, and cookies is served from December 22 to 26, City Perch is open for brunch on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dinner. On Christmas Day, head to brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. for dinner.

11830 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda, MD 20852
(301) 231-2310
(301) 231-2310

Opal

On Christmas Eve, chef Colin McClimans will offer a family-style tasting menu at the seafood-centric hit in Chevy Chase. Highlights include crispy artichoke alla Romana with garlic confit, crispy parsley and romesco, Maine lobster ravioli with tarragon, bouillabaisse, garlic and labneh, roasted rack of lamb with winter spinach, onion puree, glazed carrots, For dessert, salivate over caramelized pineapple and crispy bunuelos with rum caramel and vanilla ice cream. The family-style menu costs $90 per diner.

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 570-0289
(202) 570-0289

Gravitas

Enjoy a Michelin-starred dinner surrounded by loved ones. A three-course dinner is served on Christmas Eve for $90 per person from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. During dinner, chef Matt Baker also has a four-course dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $145 a person and a six-course feast for $195. Wine pairings are an additional $75 and $125 respectively.

1401 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 763-7942
(202) 763-7942

Le Diplomate

On Christmas Eve, guests can enjoy a la carte dinner service from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. along with seasonal, special plates. Those looking to take home a piece of Parisian holiday stateside can place pre-order pick-ups for bûche de noël between December 22 to December 23. On Christmas Day, Le Diplomate will keep the holiday spirit alive from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a similar all-day menu and specialty plates.

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
(202) 332-3333

Ambar Shaw (Multiple locations)

Ambar Capitol Hill, Clarendon, and Shaw will all offer a Christmas grab-and-go menu derived from its Balkan dining-without-limits theme. Priced at $79 per couple, the menu consists of lamb pate; shrimp buzara with grits, tomato, white wine and onions; veal roulade; a Balkan salad; Balkan pita and cornbread. The meal concludes with sticky and sweet baklava. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Decemeber 23, with pickup available on Christmas Eve from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ambar Capitol Hill and Ambar Shaw and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Ambar Clarendon. 

1547 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 478-2280
(202) 478-2280

St. Anselm

The American tavern in the heart of the Union Market neighborhood will offer its a la carte menu along with some holiday specials on Christmas Eve. Wash it down with a glass of their house Madeira or holiday-centric cocktail.

1250 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 864-2199
(202) 864-2199

Brasserie Beck

Brasserie Beck’s chef Brian McBride offers a three-course menu for Christmas Eve ($75 per person) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Highlights include beef Wellington with haricot verte, potato puree and horseradish. Other offerings include chestnut and foie gras soup; a classic bouillabaisse with rouille, prawns, clams, mussels, scallops, and a fin fish; and bûche de noël for dessert.

1101 K St NW (at 11th St NW), Washington, D.C. 20005
(202) 408-1717
(202) 408-1717

Chang Chang

Chef Peter Chang is offering a special menu for the holidays centered around his award-winning peking duck. The holiday menu is available for preorder now, with pick-up available on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Peter Chang holiday package feeds four as a complete meal (or 8 to 10 as appetizers and side dishes). In addition to the duck, there’s also dry pot spicy potatoes, green beans with ya cai, and spicy hand-ripped cabbage. Chang Chang’s holiday package is $148 and can be pre-ordered now via Tock. For guests looking to supplement traditional sides, the bird is available a la carte for $80.

1200 19th St NW ste 110, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 570-0946
(202) 570-0946

Unconventional Diner

Chef David Deshaies holiday menu isn’t just limited to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. His three-course take-home holiday menu consists of soup, beef Wellington with sides, and dessert. It’s priced at $75 per person and pickup is from December 15 to New Year’s Eve (excluding Christmas Day).

1207 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 847-0122
(202) 847-0122

Blue Duck Tavern

Blue Duck Tavern will offer its seasonal a la carte dinner menu created by newly appointed executive chef Andrew Cleverdon from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. On Christmas Day, they’ll offer its a la carte breakfast menu from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a prix fixe holiday feast, which will be available from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests opting for the prix fixe menu can look forward to mushroom soup, jumbo lump crab cake, shaved and roasted Brussels sprouts, duck pâté en croute, slow roasted prime rib, poached halibut, and more. The pre-paid holiday menu is priced at $165 per person for adults and $55 for children from six to twelve years old. Children under six eat free. Reserve here.

1201 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 419-6755
(202) 419-6755

Nobu Washington D.C.

Deviate from tradition and opt for a sushi feast on both Christmas Eve and Day at the globally recognized fine dining spot.

2525 M St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 871-6565
(202) 871-6565

BOURBON STEAK

Let newly named executive chef Quentin Welch handle the cooking on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The posh steakhouse inside the Four Seasons hotel will offer a unique a la carte menu, with offerings including a seafood tower, short rib Wellington, and potato and leek soup.

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 944-2026
(202) 944-2026

Philotimo

Recently reopened Philotimo, chef Nicholas Stefanelli’s homage to Greek cuisine, celebrates its first holiday season with a three-course, family-style Christmas Eve dinner ($95 per person) that features a whole suckling pig.

1100 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 390-1300
(202) 390-1300

The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

Available on Christmas Eve between 5 to 10 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy a special holiday feast consisting of a four-course menu priced at $144 per person.

3100 S St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 912-4100
(202) 912-4100

Hiraya

In the spirit of the holiday season, Hiraya will be hosting a “Hiraya Christmas Fiesta Feast Pick-Up” that will feature a whole roasted cochinillo (suckling pig) priced at $350 and a half-dozen Hiraya doughnut kit ($35) that includes flavors like makulay (coconut), chocnut, and yema. Pickup will be available on Christmas from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-order here.

1250 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue has a customizable holiday feast in store. Some of the most popular dishes include smoked prime rib and smoked whole duck with sides like bourbon sweet mashed potatoes, roasted and infused with a hint of maple syrup and topped with marshmallows or candied pecans and its award-winning mac and cheese. Desserts are available as well, and include eggnog bread pudding, which features eggnog and milk chocolate-soaked brioche and rum-soaked cranberries, smoked with cherry wood, and served with a white chocolate ganache. Pre-order online by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 20 for Christmas.

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
(571) 312-8791

ilili Restaurant

On Christmas Eve at ilili, diners will enjoy a selection of hot and cold mezza followed by family style entrees including roasted acorn squash and carob glazed lamb ribs. For dessert, there’s a selection of plates including dark cherry bûche de Noël and arak raisin pudding. Reservations are available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are $115 for adults and $50 for children under 12. Reservations can be made here

100 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 918-7766
(202) 918-7766

Osteria Morini

At Navy Yard’s Italian mainstay, start with an antipasto platter of tartine di manzo, (a blend of prime beef, shallots, capers, lemon, and egg yolk) before moving to entrees like tagliolini adorned with lobster and shrimp, as well as the opulent griglia mista featuring Maine lobster, gulf shrimp, and scallop over couscous and garlic herb butter drizzle. Conclude your festive feast on a sweet note with Osteria Morini’s dolce masterpiece: budino di riso (vanilla rice pudding, chestnut cremeux, and chestnut crumble).

301 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 484-0660
(202) 484-0660

Vola’s Dockside Grill and Hi-Tide Lounge

Vola’s Dockside Grill invites diners to indulge in a special three-course prix fixe menu, available for $49 per person. Dishes include beef Wellington and Chilean seabass, among others. On Christmas Eve, Vola’s will open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and on Christmas Day, Vola’s will open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

101 N Union St, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 935-8890
(703) 935-8890

Ada's on the River

Ada’s on the River will offer a three-course prix fixe spread in addition to the a la carte menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highlights include wood fired prime rib and a chocolate hazelnut cheesecake. Priced at $79 per person (and $29 for kids) from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Even and from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day.

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 638-1400
(703) 638-1400

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar

Situated on the Potomac, BARCA Pier is inviting guests to enjoy two festive specials in addition to its a la carte menu on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Featured specials include lamb chops, and pan con persimmons y jamón — salted persimmons and jamón iberico. BARCA will open on Christmas Eve from 12:30 to 11 p.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 638-1100
(703) 638-1100

