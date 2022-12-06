Where to Order Hanukkah Meals Around D.C.

The divey Shaw bar is celebrating all month long, starting December 5. As usual, according to the owners, “the Manischewitz shall flow, the dreidels shall spin, and fun will be had by most.” There will be latkes, sufgani-shots (jelly donut in shot form), and Manischewitz drinks. From December 18 to 25, they will be lighting the Hanukkah at approximately 7 p.m. December 24 and 25 will include Chinese food and movie events. The bar’s famous #ShotNorah is back, designed for the enjoyment of eight guests at a time. The bartender will act as the shamash, pouring revelers a choice of shots. They’ll be donating proceeds from the sale of kosher wine to HIAS, a Jewish organization that supports refugees across the world, including in D.C.