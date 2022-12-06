Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, kicks off on Sunday, December 18, and rolls right through to sunset on Monday, December 26. Commemorating the victory of a small band of plucky Jewish fighters called the Maccabees over ancient Greek-Syrian ruling forces, the celebration centers around the story of miraculous oil that kept holy candles burning for eight nights instead of just one. Eating delicious foods based in oil, like potato latkes and sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts), is a tradition alongside lighting a menorah for eight nights. At these area restaurants, bars, and markets, Hanukkah celebrants can find dine-in dishes and other treats, plus takeout and delivery options too.Read More
Where to Order Hanukkah Meals Around D.C.
The annual Jewish holiday starts Sunday, December 18
Well Fed by Nourish
The new meal delivery company is offering an a la carte Hanukkah menu with options like chicken soup with matzah balls, latkes, brisket, noodle kugel and tzimmes. For dessert find powdered sugar sufganiyot. It’s also offering a Hanukkah latke party box for a whole group, with everything from two kinds of latkes to sweet potato waffle fries to paddlefish caviar—as well as gelt (chocolate coins) and a dreidel. The menu comes in servings of four but can be offered in any quantity.
Summer House Santa Monica
California-inspired Summer House in Bethesda is offering Hanukkah latke options Thursday, December 15 to Thursday, December 22. Add-ons include smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, sturgeon caviar, and apple sauce. The latkes are available for dine-in, delivery and carryout.
Bread Furst
Famed Van Ness James Beard award-winning bakery by baker Mark Furstenberg offers Hanukkah delights December 18 to 22. “We know it’s not the eight crazy nights, but with Christmas it’s, the best we can do this year,” declares the baker. Find babka, the sweet, yeasty bread made infamous on Seinfeld, plus latkes cooked in schmaltz, raspberry sufganiyot, and challah.
Sababa
The Cleveland Park modern Israeli restaurant and Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand winner will celebrate Hanukkah with a variety of specials, in addition to the restaurant’s full a la carte dinner menu. Try the potato latke “vichyssoise”; crispy potato latke topped with leeks and slow cooked in cream; schmaltz-cooked chopped chicken liver with house-cured pickles, duck confit; and braised beef brisket. Available December 18 to 25 during dinner service.
Call Your Mother (Multiple locations)
Order a latke platter (including the “deluxe” with lox, apple jam, sour cream, red pepper jelly, horseradish creme fraiche, pickled cabbage, and onion) or raspberry-guava doughnuts from the popular “Jew-ish” deli and bagel shop. Available for pickup and delivery December 18 to 24 during regular shop hours.
Baked by Yael
This beloved kosher bakery by the Smithsonian Zoo is offering Hanukkah treats like Menorah jumbo pops and a Chanukah gift box. They also have a collection of handcrafted chanukiot and challah boards made by the owner’s father.
metrobar
This transport-inspired outdoor bar in Northeast continues its tradition of hosting an afternoon celebration to start off the holiday. On December 18 at 4:30pm, the bar will have a first-night event with a menorah lighting, vegan donuts from Donut Run, and warm drinks. The event is also BYOM (bring your own menorah) if you like; reserve a (free) spot here. They’ll continue to light the menorah Wednesday, December 21 to Saturday, December 24.
Edlavitch Jewish Community Center of Washington, DC
Get festive at the JCC on 16th Street with a holiday market on Tuesday, December 6. Shop handmade goods from independent artists who have crafted holiday cards, jewelry, and baked goods. New this year are two classes: making dried flower bouquets and babka. Tickets can be purchased online.
Ivy and Coney
The divey Shaw bar is celebrating all month long, starting December 5. As usual, according to the owners, “the Manischewitz shall flow, the dreidels shall spin, and fun will be had by most.” There will be latkes, sufgani-shots (jelly donut in shot form), and Manischewitz drinks. From December 18 to 25, they will be lighting the Hanukkah at approximately 7 p.m. December 24 and 25 will include Chinese food and movie events. The bar’s famous #ShotNorah is back, designed for the enjoyment of eight guests at a time. The bartender will act as the shamash, pouring revelers a choice of shots. They’ll be donating proceeds from the sale of kosher wine to HIAS, a Jewish organization that supports refugees across the world, including in D.C.
Union Market
Each night of Hanukkah, Union Market and various Jewish organizations throughout D.C. will cohost a Menorah Lighting through Sunday, December 25. Lighting will start at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Suburbia will be serving hot wine and other hot drinks.
Caboose Brewing Company & Tavern
Caboose Tavern, right on the W&OD trail in Vienna, Virginia will be offering a smoked brisket with apple miso and latkes with schmaltz gravy. Offered December 20 to 24.
Georgetown Cupcake
This famed cupcakery goes all in sweets with a Hanukkah dozen. The package includes four kinds of cupcakes each with a different Hanukkah-themed decoration.
CMB at Home
Michelin-starred chef Matt Baker’s new takeout venture dishes up a Hanukkah package for two to four that includes latkes with herb sour cream and apple compote, matzo ball soup with chicken, plus sides like pommes puree, roasted carrots, with choice of one entree and one dessert. Go luxe for the eight nights with a 30-gram portion of Petrossian caviar ($60). Order here.
Equinox Restaurant
This perennial veggie favorite downtown serves a Hanukkah menu (December 20 to 23), plus an options wine pairing. The prix-fixe four-course menu features two potato latkes with brown butter apple puree, Norwegian salmon filet, slow-cooked short rib, and apple cheesecake with streusel.
Sticky Fingers Diner
Hanukkah specials at the vegan diner and its bakery include dreidel cake pops, which can be pre-ordered for pick up at either location, or sent as a gift nationwide. At the diner, look for latkes with applesauce and soy-based sour cream and jelly-filled donuts on Fridays (and on weekends at the bakery).
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
This shop bakes up its long-standing holiday mini boxes filled with a dozen mini doughnuts, featuring jelly and Hanukkah cookie doughnuts topped with festive decorations.
Buffalo & Bergen (multiple locations)
Gina Chersevani’s New York-style soda counter, famed for its knishes, sells “live, love, latkes” with bourbon apple sauce, creme fraiche, and chives. Order online from the Capitol Hill or Union Market locations.
as you are. DC
This LGBTQ bar in Barracks Row hosts an “Oh Gaydel Gaydel Gaydel” Chanukah Happy Hour on Tuesday, December 20. It’s the annual DCJCC gathering of the Jewish community to come together to celebrate the Festival of Lights with drinks, company, and cheer.
Rose's Luxury
The takeout sister of Rose’s luxury serves a Hanukkah reheat-and-eat celebration dinner. It includes latkes with trout roe, beef tenderloin with horseradish sauce, vegetable panzanella, green beans with mushrooms and pearl onions with almonds, and apple and cranberry cobbler. The package will be available for both pick up and delivery on Wednesday, December 21 to Friday, December 23.
Neighborhood Provisions
Neighborhood Restaurant Group has a variety of options for the holiday, including latkes, couscous, chopped chicken liver, brisket, and harissa carrots. D.C. pickups and delivery are available December 17 and 18.