Ivy City Smokehouse’s best-selling fish board is available for takeout and delivery.
Leading DC

Where to Order Takeout and Delivery Right Now in D.C.

Durable dumplings, tacos, bagel sandwiches, and more available to-go

by Tierney Plumb
Ivy City Smokehouse’s best-selling fish board is available for takeout and delivery.
Leading DC
by Tierney Plumb

D.C. restaurants mastered the art of takeout and delivery during the pandemic as a means to survive. Nearly three years later, many have kept up to-go capabilities, while newer places have incorporated delivery into business models from the start. As a result, the range of food options to enjoy at home is wider than ever before.

Offering takeout and delivery is still a necessity for many area establishments still in recovery mode. Remember to tip your courier at least $5, and place an order over the phone or through a restaurant’s website, as opposed to a third-party delivery app, whenever possible.

Dumplings and Beyond

At this Glover Park standby, dumplings come 10 to an order. Find standard combinations like pork and chive, soup-filled dumplings, or less common fish and cilantro, along with other Chinese dishes like hot and sour soup, lo mein, and lunch specials. Order online for takeout or delivery.

2400 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 338-3815
(202) 338-3815

Capo Italian Deli

The home of the original Fauci Pouchy is also famous for its Italian combo subs absolutely stuffed with sliced meats. The growing deli also maintains a Western Market food hall stall and a Northern Virginia location in Tysons Corner, with a Potomac outpost coming soon. Order online for takeout or delivery.

715A Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 827-8012
(202) 827-8012

Rito Loco

Shaw’s long-running Mexican counter that got its start as a food truck sends out an array of well-packaged tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and bowls with proteins like Mojito chicken, pork carnitas, smoked brisket, and spicy ground beef. The abundant menu also includes queso, arepas, fried yucca, and large-format margaritas. Order online for takeout or delivery.

606 Florida Ave NW #1853, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 836-4270
(202) 836-4270

Ivy City Smokehouse

The second-story tavern attached to Ivy City’s commercial salmon-smoking facility sends out smokehouse fish boards, bagels and lox, crab cakes, po’ boys, smoked and grilled wings, and more. Order online for takeout or delivery.

1356 Okie St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 529-3300
(202) 529-3300
Wings at Ivy City Smokehouse.
Leading DC

CHIKO

The popular Chinese-Korean counter with locations in Capitol Hill, Dupont Circle, Bethesda, and Shirlington comes from chefs Danny Lee and Scott Drewno. Dishes like spicy bulgogi stir fry, double-fried chicken wings, and soy-glazed brisket over rice all travel well. Order online for pickup or delivery here.

2029 P St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 331-3040
(202) 331-3040
Chiko’s entire menu is available for takeout and delivery.
Leading DC

King Street Oyster Bar

The catch-all menu at the growing nautical chain includes game day starters like gumbo, wings, calamari, and spinach and artichoke dip, plus lots of seafood-stuffed sandwiches, burgers, and surf-and-turf entrees. There’s locations in Middleburg, Leesburg, NoMa, and Potomac. Call for takeout orders.

22 M St NE Suite A1, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 621-8513
(202) 621-8513
King Street Oyster Bar packages sandwiches and fries to-go.
Leading DC

Greek Deli & Catering

Lines used to snake down the street during busy weekday lunch hours at this 33-year old favorite, known for its lemony avgolemono soup, meatballs, spanakopita, and more. Greek Deli & Catering is now on DoorDash to cater to those working from home.

1120 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 296-2111
(202) 296-2111

RASA

Co-owners and Eater Young Guns (‘18) Sahil Rahman and Rahul Vinod started this local fast-casual brand to introduce Indian food to a broad audience. Choose from premade bowls highlighting chicken tikka, lamb kebab, shrimp, spiced beef, sweet potato tikkis (a vegetarian-style cutlet), and more. Customers can also build their own, choosing from a base of vegetables or rice and adding mains, veggies, and toppings. The fast-growing brand maintains locations in Navy Yard, Arlington, Mt. Vernon Triangle, and Fairfax. Order online for takeout or delivery.

485 K St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 629-4329
(202) 629-4329
A bowl from Rasa in Navy Yard
A bowl from Rasa in Navy Yard.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Sticky Rice

H Street’s punky, party-ready sushi dive mastered the art of delivery right before the pandemic. Order creative rolls with fillings like tempura-fried sweet potato, poke bowls, soba noodles, buckets of tater tots, and lychee martinis from an array of aggregated platforms. For those not into the super-fresh fish, the menu includes lots of vegan options. Order online.

1224 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 397-7655
(202) 397-7655

Bullfrog Bagels

Bullfrog has grown from a cramped bagel counter inside an H Street bar to a wholesale purveyor with multiple shops and a deep list of cafe clients. Founder Jeremiah Cohen’s soft rounds can be found at the Bullfrog Bagels by Eastern Market, a stall in the Tastemakers food hall in Brookland, and food truck in Tenleytown. Order online for same-day or future pickup or delivery orders. There’s window service in Eastern Market and the Atlas District, too, with a Western Market stall coming soon.

317 7th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 494-5615
(202) 494-5615

Grazie Grazie

Taylor Gourmet founder Casey Patten launched a second act with this Philadelphia-style sandwich shop in 2019. The tiny store is best known for its cheesesteaks built with grass-fed beef and Cooper sharp provolone. A second location debuted downtown last fall with pizza by the slice or whole pie. Order online for takeout, delivery, or catering orders.

85 District Square SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 216-2999
(202) 216-2999
A Philly Special cheesesteak from Grazie Grazie shows off layers of grass-fed beef, Cooper sharp provolone, lettuce, red onion, and tomato on a golden roll
A Philly Special cheesesteak from Grazie Grazie.
Rey Lopez/Eater D.C.

Basebowl Ramen

Steps away to Nationals Park, Basebowl offers much more than ramen bowls for lunch and dinner these days. There’s fried wings, soft shell crab tempura, gyoza, dumplings, and all sorts of takeout-friendly sushi rolls. Assemble ramen at home with broths like beef bone tomato, miso, spicy curry, and more. Order online for takeout or delivery.

1201 Half St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 975-1066
(202) 975-1066

