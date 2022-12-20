 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sparkling wine Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

Where to Ring in 2023 Around D.C.

New Year’s Eve picks for prix fixe feasts, midnight toasts, big-ticketed parties, and more

by Vinciane Ngomsi
by Vinciane Ngomsi
Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

It’s time to bid adieu to 2022, and lots of restaurants across D.C. are gearing up for epic year-end celebrations. Whether it be an all-inclusive shindig or a quiet dinner with a modest champagne toast, time-sensitive tickets and reservations guarantee a memorable evening full of opulence, sparkles, cocktails, and decadent eats.

With celebratory feasts and toasts at Caribbean, barbecue, Japanese, and Peruvian establishments, to name a few, there are plenty of NYE options to satisfy just about any budget and palate.

Opal

Take a nostalgic trip back in time with chef Colin McClimans’ 90s-themed New Year’s Eve menu at Chevy Chase’s new Opal. Sharable snacks like pizza rolls with duck confit join family-style plates like shrimp cocktail with smoked salmon, and herb pesto-stuffed lamb saddle with mint gelee, lamb jus and roasted carrots. Desserts include a play on the classic snack, Fruit by the Foot, which is green apple fruit leather, candied ginger and chewy caramel and a molten chocolate lava cake. Logan Circle’s sibling spot Nina May also hosts a family-style fete with oysters Rockefeller, ricotta cheese rotolo with winter black truffles, taleggio fondue, and steak Florentine with confit potatoes ($150).

5534 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20015
(202) 570-0289
(202) 570-0289

Casa Kantuta

Adams Morgan’s anticipated Bolivian cocktail bar celebrates its grand opening weekend with a big NYE party honoring its culture. Each $30 ticket includes entry, a goody bag, 12 grapes for well wishes in the new year, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and DJ Giox playing Bolivian folklore, old-school hip hop, Reggaeton, and rock en Español all night. Salteñas, a beloved Bolivian street food, will also be available for purchase.

Basement Level, 2309 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Hoja Taqueria

The Mexican hotspot out of Miami hosts its first New Year’s Eve party in D.C. from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.. Guests will be treated to live music, a four-hour open bar with cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres, churro bar, and champagne toast for $175.

1900 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 448-1575
(202) 448-1575

Lyle's

For $115 a person, the glam hotel restaurant guarantees a first course, second course, main entree, and dessert. The menu includes dishes like lobster bisque, tuna tartare, beef Wellington, and multiple desserts.

1731 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 964-6790
(202) 964-6790

Annabelle

Annabelle offers special menu for on-site dining and curbside pickup, featuring executive chef Frank Ruta’s most popular dishes. The $105, three-course menu tells the story of its local growers and producers. Choose from pan-roasted quail breast, porcini mushroom, sheep’s ricotta ravioli, and more. Ashok Bajaj’s other D.C. establishments (Modena, Rasika, and Bombay Club) also go the prix-fixe dinner route on NYE.

2132 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
(202) 916-5675
(202) 916-5675

Le Diplomate

Le Diplomate hosts a French-infused, late-night cocktail party. There will be endless champagne, a live jazz trio featuring Joe Herrera of DC’s Thievery Corporation, glittering decor, premium fruits de mer and caviar, heavy hors d’oeuvres, a roaming photo booth, party favors, and an open bar featuring bubbly, wine, and cocktails. The party runs from 10 p.m. until 2 a.m. and tickets are $225 per person. Stephen Starr’s Union Market sibling St. Anselm offers a lineup of luxe meats all evening and complimentary bubbles at midnight; reservations can be made here.

1601 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009
(202) 332-3333
(202) 332-3333

Destino

Celebrate NYE at Destino within the La Cosecha marketplace. Sip on Mexican-themed champagne cocktails while snacking on truffle quesadillas. Best of all, there’s no cover charge, cancellation fees, or fixed menus in sight.

1280 4th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
(202) 866-0933
(202) 866-0933

L'Avant-Garde

D.C.’s newest French restaurant in town offers dinner seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a five-course, prix fixe menu prepared by chef Gilles Epié that includes duck foie gras with caramelized beignet and port wine reduction, a John Dory fillet with watercress and velvety sunchokes, and chocolate mille-feuille for dessert. The $265-per-person spread includes a welcome cocktail and complimentary glass of champagne. Party favors will be distributed throughout the evening. Finalize reservations through Resy.

2915 M St NW, Washington, DC 20007
(202) 652-1855
(202) 652-1855

Quadrant

Head to Quadrant inside the Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C. to celebrate the new year while enjoying a luxurious tasting menu designed by Michelin-starred chef Enrique Limardo and beverage director Carlos Boada. There is limited seating and a $250 deposit per person featuring courses like Australian lamb loin, branzino, and oysters.

1150 22nd St NW, Washington, DC 20037
(202) 503-4628
(202) 503-4628

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar

Pisco y Nazca rings in 2023 with a $90 prix fixe menu of Peruvian fare. The four-course menu features a pisco flight, a toast at midnight, and selection of dishes like ceviche mixto, lomo saltado, empanadas, and chocolate tres leches cake. Those ordering the set menu will also get 25-percent off select sparkling wines. Dinner is served from 5 p.m. until midnight for parties up to 10. An a la carte menu at the bar will also be offered.  

1823 L St NW, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 559-3726
(202) 559-3726

SHŌTŌ Washington DC

Downtown’s modern Japanese izakaya, just named Eater DC’s Design of the Year, throws an upscale NYE bash with small plates, a live DJ, a midnight champagne toast, performers, a red carpet, photo booth, and more.

1100 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 796-0011
(202) 796-0011

Morris American Bar

At this vintage cocktail lounge, partake in a premium open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres from 10 p.m. until midnight. Expect a swinging DJ and other surprises. Tickets begin at $100 and are available here

1020 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(833) 366-7747
(833) 366-7747

Michele’s

Enjoy a night of food and drink for $175 per person at chef Matt Baker’s chic Eaton hotel restaurant. The bar team partners with Pernod Ricard to offer an endless stream of cocktails and Mumm wine with unlimited oysters, small bites, and bar food throughout the night. There’s also a live DJ from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. Purchase tickets here.

1201 K St NW, Washington, DC 20005
(202) 758-0895
(202) 758-0895

Flight Wine Bar

Head to Chinatown for a four-course, $70 meal at Flight. Choose from starters like burrata and mushroom arancini, fried chicken or roasted salmon mains, and for dessert, flan or cheese. There’s an optional wine pairing for $55.

777 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 864-6445
(202) 864-6445

L'Ardente

Eater DC’s Restaurant of the Year throws a lavish NYE bash complete with a DJ, dancing, baller buffet, and Champagne toast at midnight. The evening starts with a welcome cocktail and passed hors d’oeuvres, followed by carving stations for porchetta, veal milanese and beef tenderloin, plus salads, a seafood bar, vegetarian pastas and a dessert buffet (7 p.m. to 1 a.m.). Tickets cost $250 (before tax and service charge) and can be purchased through Resy.

200 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
The Champagne selection at L’Ardente.
Mike Fuentes Photography

Cranes

The Michelin-starred fusion spot offers a fixed menu for $228 per person. The menu includes antipasti like tomato grissini and jamon, oysters ponzu, and cuttlefish tartare, an extensive list of mains like poached chicken and rock salt-steamed black bass, and dessert. Cranes will also offer their regular a la carte tapas menu, too.

724 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 525-4900
(202) 525-4900

DAIKAYA

Daikaya’s NYE menu will include a glass of champagne upon arrival and a first, second, third, fourth, and dessert course, all for $55 per person. Standout plates include Japanese-style potato salad, grilled pork belly with wrapped cherry tomatoes, and green tea mochi for dessert. Next-door sibling Tonari offers a dine-in NYE menu with salads, pasta, pizza, and dolci for $99 per person. Hole in the Wall, Tonari’s new pop-up dessert bar, will also offer five courses of desserts ($55 per person).

705 6th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
(202) 589-1600
(202) 589-1600

Smokecraft Modern Barbecue

Ring in 2023 at Smokecraft’s Fire & Ice party. Music is provided from DJ Trakklaya along with a premium open bar, barbecue buffet, passed appetizers, a champagne toast at midnight, and more.

1051 N Highland St, Arlington, VA 22201
(571) 312-8791
(571) 312-8791

Moon Rabbit DC

Moon Rabbit chef Kevin Tien hosts a fancy soiree with his culinary friends this NYE priced at $375 per person. Festivities include a Tarot card reader, a premium cocktail bar, and live cooking stations manned by Tien, Tim Ma, and Martel Stone. From 8:30 p.m. until 11:30 p.m., indulge in a succulent pig roast, raw bar, over-the-top dessert bar from pastry chef Susan Bae, champagne, and caviar. Light bites will be served after midnight and the celebration wraps up at 2 a.m. Get tickets on Tock.

801 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024
(202) 878-8566
(202) 878-8566

Thompson Washington D.C.

Ring in 2023 with sparkles and bubbles at Thompson Washington DC. Enjoy a four-course meal for $100 a person at its new restaurant, Surveyor. After that, head upstairs for the New Year’s Eve Party on the rooftop.

221 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 916-5200
(202) 916-5200

Bammy's

Ring in the New Year the Caribbean way with cocktails and a feast by award-winning Trinidadian chef Peter Prime. Doors open at 5 p.m. with two options to choose from: a five-course set menu with a glass of bubbles and one cocktail ($110 per person) or five courses with an open bar (two-hour limit) for $175.

301 Water St SE Suite 115, Washington, DC 20003
(202) 599-4400
(202) 599-4400

